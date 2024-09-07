Hartlepool United failed to score for the third time in four home matches as Darren Sarll's side were held to a 0-0 draw by Halifax Town.

Pools did at least manage to keep 11 men on the pitch but there were some familiar frustrations as Darren Sarll's side drew another blank despite pressing for a winner late on - substitutes Gary Madine and Adam Campbell forced saves out of Sam Johnson, while Kieron Freeman misdirected his header from close range.

It was a fifth clean sheet in just seven games for Pools although fans did voice their discontent at Sarll's divisive decision to substitute Mani Dieseruvwe for the second game running, with a smattering of boos greeting the talismanic striker's exit just after the hour.

Pools came into the game still searching for their first win of the season at the Prestige Group Stadium although, as Sarll has been at pains to point out, his side remained unbeaten at home following three successive draws.

Despite plenty of early season positives, ill-discipline has dogged Sarll's side, who had finished three of the first six games with 10 men.

Jack Hunter was back in contention after serving his one game suspension following his dismissal at Woking but Luke Waterfall was beginning a four match ban after receiving his second red card of the campaign in last weekend's goalless draw with Braintree.

Tom Parkes, who was wearing the armband in place of Waterfall, was just one booking away from a suspension of his own after accumulating four yellow cards in the first six games.

Halifax, meanwhile, arrived in the North East in 14th, one point and four places worse off than Pools.

Chris Millington's side reached the National League play-offs last season but lost a number of key players over the summer, namely centre-half Jamie Stott and influential midfielder Kane Thompson-Sommers after the pair secured moves to the Football League.

Sarll made three changes from last Saturday's stalemate with Braintree.

Goalkeeper Adam Smith was handed his first start after replacing the injured Joel Dixon midway through the first half a week ago; new signing Brad Young, who returned to his boyhood club on loan from Leicester, was on the bench.

Billy Sass-Davies replaced the suspended Waterfall while Anthony Mancini was preferred to Adam Campbell, who dropped to the bench after failing to score in his first six Pools outings.

Mani Dieseurvwe continued to lead the line and was hoping to find the net against his former club - he scored the winner, his 20th goal of last season, in a 1-0 victory in April.

New arrival Roshaun Mathurin, who signed on loan from Crystal Palace on Wednesday, was among the substitutes while there was a welcome return for versatile attacker Luke Charman, who was back in contention much earlier than expected.

There were a couple of significant milestones within the Pools ranks as veteran midfielder Nicky Featherstone made his 400th start while defender David Ferguson celebrated his 200th appearance in blue and white.

Halifax handed debuts to Billy Waters and Scott High as manager Chris Millington looked to mastermind a second away win of the new campaign.

Pools started well and were having some joy down the left through Mancini, who beat Halifax full-back Adam Senior with a smart turn but his cutback wouldn't come down for Joe Grey.

A bright start threatened to turn into a brilliant one as the visitors struggled to contend with the mercurial Mancini; the Frenchman's fast feet freed Grey on the edge of the box and the attacker forced a save from Shaymen skipper Sam Johnson, who tipped his effort over the bar after 10 minutes.

The home side dominated the opening 20 minutes without really managing to fashion a clear-cut chance. Greg Sloggett headed David Ferguson's corner over the bar after Adam Adetoro had deflected Joe Grey's low cross towards his own goal, while the visitors were lacking an attacking outlet and the diminutive Billy Waters was looking rather isolated up front.

It took a little over 25 minutes or so until Halifax were able to enjoy their first real spell of sustained pressure as Pools became a bit careless with the ball while Mani Dieseruvwe was finding things tough against the towering defensive pair of Adam Adetoro and Will Smith.

Adan George forced a regulation low save from Adam Smith before the Pools keeper beat Billy Waters to a loose ball moments later.

At the other end, Joe Grey went down in the box following a challenge from Halifax's Florent Hoti but referee John Mulligan showed no interest in the half-hearted Pools appeals.

However, that did seem to swing the momentum back in the home side's favour and minutes later the ball almost fell to the feet of Greg Sloggett after good work by the marauding Kieron Freeman as Pools pressed for an opener.

Adam Smith was forced into his first serious action of the afternoon after 35 minutes when he reacted well to keep out Adan George's effort after it had taken a wicked deflection off the outstretched boot of Billy Sass-Davies.

Mancini's influence had rather faded as the first half progressed but he tested Johnson with a curling effort from the edge of the box five minutes before the break while Halifax debutant Scott High's strike was blocked as Pools continued to cope well without Luke Waterfall.

The best chance of the first half fell to Andrew Oluwabori right at the death after Pools failed to deal with Adam Senior's cross but the winger blasted his first time effort well over the bar at the back post when he had time to take a touch.

Halifax had the better of the opening exchanges in the second half and Joe Grey, Billy Sass-Davies and Tom Parkes were all required to make blocks as the visitors pressed before Andrew Oluwabori was booked after steaming into a reckless challenge on David Ferguson.

Pools responded and Grey and Mancini, who switched sides at the break, combined well on the edge of the box before Grey, slightly off balance, fired over the bar after 55 minutes.

Darren Sarll made four changes just after the hour in a bid to revitalise a rather turgid Pools performance although his decision to replace Mani Dieseruvwe for the second week running was met with a smattering of boos from the terraces.

One of the quartet of substitutions was new man Roshaun Mathurin, who was on for his debut, and the Palace loanee made a bright start to his Pools career with a fearless forward run that saw him beat three Town defenders although, again, a promising position petered out and came to nothing.

Supporters might have signalled their frustration at Sarll's changes - or, rather, the decision to take Dieseruvwe off - but the new additions were starting to make an impact.

Charman drifted into a handful of promising positions from the left and almost picked out Madine with a low ball across the face while, on the opposite flank, the lively Mathurin was proving a real handful and looked the home side's likeliest route to an opener.

Pools went in search of a winner late on and substitute Adam Campbell's goalbound effort was bravely blocked by Adam Adetoro while Tom Parkes curled a tame effort straight at Johnson after the home side won the ball high up the pitch.

Pools should have snatched three points at the death when Gary Madine's header was well-saved by Johnson following a pinpoint cross from the impressive Mathurin before Freeman, who looked to have the goal at his mercy, misdirected his diving header towards Adam Campbell, who diverted the ball goalwards but was unable to beat the Halifax skipper.

Luke Charman went within a whisker of the winner when he lashed an effort just beyond the near post but Pools were made to settle for a point for the fourth successive home game on a largely frustrating afternoon.

While it was a fifth clean sheet in their first seven matches - bettering last term's total for the entire season - it was also the third time Sarll's side had failed to score in four home matches.

Pools, who remain in 10th following a run of four games without a win, travel to Boston United, who stunned Sutton on Saturday, in midweek.

Pools: Smith; Freeman, Sass-Davies, Parkes (c), Ferguson; Featherstone (sub, Hunter, 62), Sheron (sub, Campbell, 78), Sloggett; Mancini (sub, Mathurin, 62), Grey (sub, Charman, 62), Dieseruvwe (sub, Madine, 62).

Halifax: Johnson (c); Senior, Smith, Adetoro, Cappello (sub, Galvin, 68); Evans, High; Hoti, George (sub, Wright, 71), Oluwabori (sub, Bray, 87); Waters (sub, Emmerson, 80).

Attendance: 4,012 (319 away).