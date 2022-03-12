Hartlepool United laboured to a goalless draw with Leyton Orient at the Suit Direct Stadium. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

After a sluggish first half Pools improved slightly after the break and should have taken the lead through Omar Bogle 10 minutes after the restart but the striker fired straight into the thankful arms of Lawrence Vigouroux.

It would prove to be the best chance of the game as Graeme Lee’s side struggled to reach the heights of their performance in midweek during their EFL Trophy semi-final.

The key talking point before the game was the news that Luke Molyneux was on the bench with Newcastle United loanee Joe White returning to the starting line-up.

White was the only change from the side who started against Rotherham United in midweek as Pools prepared for a run of three games in six days.

But it was a slow start from the home side who appeared fatigued following the endeavours, emotionally and physically, from midweek.

Harry Smith came close to latching onto Ruel Sotirou’s cross before Sotirou fired off target following Neill Byrne’s missed clearance.

Pools had to wait until well after the half hour mark to have an effort on goal as White worked a ball well with Joe Grey before curling off target.

It was a more positive start to the second half from Lee’s side but they did have Byrne to thank for keeping the scores level when he cleared from the line to deny Smith after a bouncing ball wasn’t cleared.

And then it was Pools who almost took the lead through Bogle.

Mark Shelton hassled the O’s midfield and was able to come away with a loose ball and nudge it into Bogle’s path inside the area but he sidefooted straight into Vigouroux’s arms.

Molyneux was brought on just after the hour and added a little spark but neither side really threatened to make a breakthrough.

Paul Smyth forced Killip into a good save with his feet as it ended all square at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Pools will now face another team struggling for form on Tuesday in Bradford City before heading to Newport County on Friday evening.

