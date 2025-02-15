Hartlepool United 0-0 Maidenhead United: play-off hopes hanging by a thread following frustrating goalless draw

Hartlepool United's fading play-off hopes were dealt a potentially fatal blow as they failed to beat relegation-threatened Maidenhead, drawing 0-0 on another bitterly frustrating Saturday afternoon.

Although the visitors rarely troubled Adam Smith, Pools probably didn't do enough to win the game. Sam Folarin, Reyes Cleary and Mani Dieseruvwe all had chances, while substitute Louis Stephenson missed from close range late on. With results elsewhere going against them, Pools will now face an uphill battle if they're to sneak into the top seven.

New head coach Anthony Limbrick, the first Australian ever to take charge of Pools, had led his side to a creditable four points from his first two matches at the helm. However, there was a sense that Tuesday's draw with 15th placed Tamworth was something of a missed opportunity, with Pools failing to build on last weekend's statement win over Sutton and take another step towards the play-off places. Saturday's visit of relegation-threatened Maidenhead, then, felt a bit like a must-win for Pools. For the ambitious, energetic and charismatic Limbrick, a strong end to the campaign would go a long way to convincing both supporters and the board that he is the right man to lead the team in the long-term. While Pools might be outsiders for a top seven finish, fans are unlikely to accept anything other than, at the very least, a strong challenge from Limbrick's side.

The 41-year-old has made a number of bold calls with his team selections so far and named another attack-minded side to take on the Magpies. Limbrick made three enforced changes, with Dan Dodds, Tom Parkes and Nathan Sheron all ruled out. Parkes, who had featured in 29 of his side's first 31 National League games, was sidelined with a knee injury, Dodds was absent after picking up a knock in training while Sheron was set to miss the next two matches after receiving his 10th yellow card of the season against Tamworth. Jack Hunter and David Ferguson, who were both unfortunate to miss out in midweek, returned in defence while young midfielder Jamie Miley, who scored a 96th minute equaliser on his debut against Braintree, was handed his first start. Greg Sloggett, Louis Stephenson, who returned from his loan at Whitby earlier this month, and teenager Joe Aungiers were all back among the substitutes.

Reyes Cleary, fresh from his first Pools goal in midweek, was once again one of his side's liveliest performers. Picture by Frank Reid.

Maidenhead, meanwhile, came into the game just a point above the National League relegation zone. The Berkshire side had lost all of their last six matches on the road and were the division's third lowest scorers. However, in Alan Devonshire, the Magpies were able to call on one of English football's most experienced, distinguished and colourful characters. As a player, Devonshire lifted the FA Cup with West Ham in 1980, three years before Limbrick was born, and won eight England caps. He was first appointed as Maidenhead boss when the Pools head coach was still a teenager, while he returned for a second stint in 2015. Since then, Pools had appointed 16 permanent managers and eight caretakers. Yet for all his experience, Devonshire looked to be facing one of the biggest challenges of his impressive career. Despite having received a healthy windfall when Wolves sold Max Kilman, who made 39 appearances for the Magpies and left, crucially, with a sell-on clause in his contract, to West Ham last summer, Maidenhead found themselves fighting for their lives at the wrong end of the league table.

Devonshire made one change from last weekend's impressive win at home to Southend. Manny Onariase, who had made six appearances since signing on loan from Pools in December, was ineligible to play against his parent club. Veteran Alan Massey, who has played 283 games for Maidenhead but had not been involved for two months, was restored to the side in his place. Despite a relative lack of goals this term, frontman Shawn McCoulsky came into the game with five in his last nine while Tristan Abrahams had three in his last five.

Pools, as they have done under Limbrick, started on the front foot and had the first half-chance of the afternoon when the ball fell to Jamie Miley in space on the edge of the box after three minutes. The young midfielder, on his home debut, tried to take a touch, was well closed down and the opportunity was snuffed out. It was nonetheless a decent start from the home side.

Reyes Cleary, fresh from his first Pools goal in midweek, was looking lively again and got the better of Magpies wing-back Miles Welch-Hayes on a couple of occasions. Miley, although not perfect, was positive and forward-thinking with his passing while Maidenhead were powerful and well-organised. In truth, there was little to separate the two sides in a rather uninspiring opening quarter of an hour.

Pools fans were growing frustrated by how long Maidenhead goalkeeper Craig Ross was taking on dead balls, while supporters let out a collective groan when David Ferguson ballooned a through-ball over Adam Campbell's head and straight out of play.

The hosts had the first shot of the game after 22 minutes when Reyes Cleary forced a regulation save from Ross with a fairly tame effort from the edge of the box. Pools were slightly on top, but the home faithful did not seem too impressed.

Mani Dieseruvwe turned Luke Charman's cross over the bar with an inventive flick on the half hour mark. Dieseruvwe, who ended a run of seven games without a goal in midweek, did well to get across the near post but his ambitious effort never looked like troubling Ross, who was given a talking to by referee Richard Aspinall as he continued to take an age at goal-kicks.

Cleary blasted over from distance after 35 minutes, Campbell picked up a needless yellow card, Tristan Abrahams skewed a half-volley well off target while Pools had hopeful appeals for a penalty waved away after Luke Charman headed the ball against Kevin Lokko's side.

Craig Ross, rather unconvincingly, saved from Mani Dieseruvwe six minutes before the break but Pools failed to capitalise after the veteran goalkeeper parried the ball back into a dangerous area.

Cleary, the one bright spot in a very drab first half, went close in the first minute of three added at the end of the opening period, bending an effort just wide of the far post. The West Brom loanee had started the initial attack when he beat his man before spreading the ball to Luke Charman with his weaker left foot.

While Pools didn't exactly finish with a flourish, there were at least one or two signs of intent from the hosts. Adam Campbell, largely peripheral, was trying his best to make runs beyond the Maidenhead back line while Luke Charman had an effort blocked late on.

Pools were more purposeful after the restart and went close five minutes into the second half when Luke Charman combined well with Gary Madine, before Charman whipped a threatening ball across the face. Mani Dieseruve, who stole in-between two cumbersome Maidenhead defenders, went within a whisker of connecting with the cross as the hosts looked to get more bodies into the final third.

Luke Waterfall's header was blocked at the back post by the assured Will De Havilland, Madine couldn't quite get Campbell's incisive ball under control while Tristan Abrahams fired wide following a rare Maidenhead attack.

Sam Folarin replaced Jamie Miley, who showed some decent signs on his first Pools start, as the hosts changed shape. Folarin partnered Mani Dieseruvwe up top, Madine dropped into a deeper role, while Campbell joined Nicky Featherstone in midfield. Charman had a shot straight at Ross after good work from Cleary but, by and large, the visitors were continuing to frustrate Pools.

Jack Hunter did well to clear after a Maidenhead free-kick rebounded off Adam Campbell's shin, Madine met Ferguson's corner but was unable to turn his header goalwards before Louis Stephenson replaced Luke Charman, the popular teenager's first appearance since September.

Maidenhead struck with woodwork with a quarter of an hour remaining when Casey Pettit crashed an effort against the crossbar before skipper Luke Waterfall did just about enough to prevent the former Luton midfielder from getting to the rebound. A real let off for Pools, although it did seem to inject some urgency into the home side's lacklustre performance and Waterfall forced a save from Ross when he met Ferguson's deep cross at the back post moments later.

Pools were getting closer and had fans out of their seats for the first time when Folarin, Dieseruvwe and Cleary all had chances in quick succession. Cleary, not for the first time, turned Welch-Hayes and picked out Folarin, who forced an instinctive save from Ross with a close-range header. Dieseruvwe looked destined to score the rebound but was denied by some courageous last-ditch defending, while Will De Havilland threw himself in front of Cleary's effort as Pools looked to turn the screw.

All of a sudden, Maidenhead were starting to look a little desperate and the visitors survived another scramble, although Shawn McCoulsky skied a shot at the other end as the Magpies tried to relieve some pressure.

Two minutes from time, McCoulsky almost capitalised on some uncertain defending from the otherwise impressive Jack Hunter, but his tame shot was straight at Smith. Substitute Reece Smith fired a free-kick straight at Smith, while the fourth official signalled for eight minutes of added time.

Adam Campbell, who had struggled, was jeered off late on when he was replaced by Greg Sloggett in an unsavoury moment that was indicative of how frustrated the home fans had become.

Pools thought they'd won it late on when Louis Stephenson fluffed his lines from very close range with the goal at his mercy. In truth, the home side could hardly claim to have done enough to deserve all three points. Against a team close to the bottom of the National League and with one of the worst defensive records, Pools were uncertain, lacking in creativity and, at times, devoid of quality. With both Altrincham and Halifax winning, it could well be the result that ends their hopes of finishing in the play-offs.

Pools (3-5-2): Smith; Hunter, Waterfall (c), Ferguson; Charman (sub, Stephenson, 75), Miley (sub, Folarin, 62), Campbell (sub, Sloggett, 90+4), Featherstone, Cleary; Madine, Dieseruvwe.

Maidenhead (3-5-2): Ross; De Havilland, Massey (c), Lokko; Welch-Hayes, Pettit, Ferdinand, Ferguson (sub, Johnson, 45), Latty-Fairweather; McCoulsky, Abrahams (sub, Smith, 79).

Att: 3,631 (60 away).