Hartlepool United secured a battling point at home to Southend United, holding on for a 0-0 draw despite having skipper Luke Waterfall sent off five minutes into the second half.

Adam Campbell’s free-kick hit the post at the end of an unspectacular first half before Pools had to survive a second half onslaught after Waterfall was sent off following a second yellow card.

Manager Darren Sarll was forced into one change from the opening weekend, a battling 1-0 win at Yeovil.

Dan Dodds, who played his first competitive game in 351 days in Somerset, was ruled out after pulling up in training and was replaced by teenager Louis Stephenson.

Pools skipper Luke Waterfall sees red. Picture by Frank Reid.

Experienced defender Kieron Freeman, who was signed as cover on Friday, started on the bench. The 32-year-old, who spent five years with Sheffield United, helping them win two promotions in three seasons as the Blades reached the Premier League, has bounced around a bit since leaving Bramall Lane and was recently at National League rivals Rochdale, where he played 10 times but struggled with injuries.

There was some positive news for Pools on the injury front after captain Luke Waterfall, who was forced off in the second half of the win at Yeovil and missed most of the following week's training, was deemed fit enough to start.

Southend arrived as one of the favorites to win promotion from the National League following a memorable campaign under Kevin Maher that saw them overcome a 10 point deduction, a succession of winding up petitions and a transfer embargo to finish just outside the play-off places.

The Shrimpers had retained the core of the squad who defied the odds last term, including goalkeeper Collin Andeng-Ndi, wing-back Gus Scott-Morriss, midfielder Jack Bridge and striker Harry Cardwell. Three of the quartet featured from the start at Victoria Park, which was renamed the Prestige Group Stadium after a deal was reached regarding the naming rights of the historic ground.

Adam Campbell's first half free-kick hits the inside of the post and stays out. Picture by Frank Reid.

Jack Bridge, who started 45 of 46 league games last season, had to settle for a place on the bench in the visitors' only change, with James Morton coming in to replace him.

Southend were still on the hunt for their first three points of the season after York's Lenell John-Lewis scored a late equaliser to deny them in a 1-1 draw on the opening weekend.

For Pools boss Darren Sarll, meanwhile, it was another momentous occasion; after he made a winning start to the new season for the first time in his managerial career at Huish Park, he was taking charge of his first competitive home game since his appointment.

With the home crowd in fine voice and right behind their side, Pools made a bright start and fashioned the first half chance of the afternoon when Mani Dieseruvwe headed David Ferguson's deep corner into the side netting from a tight angle.

Southend were looking to build from the back while Pools, just as they did at Yeovil, were direct, combative and industrious. Jack Hunter, last weekend's match winner, provided one lovely moment in the opening exchanges when he won the ball on the edge of his own box and started a counter-attack with a clever ball round the corner. Shrimpers midfielder Cav Miley was booked for bringing down Luke Charman as the attacker looked to capitalise on Hunter's smart work.

Southend, who were well supported in their own right, managed to take the sting out of the atmosphere and produced a threatening passage of play when the lively Josh Walker, signed this summer from Burton Albion, got the better of Louis Stephenson and pulled the ball back to Coker in a promising position. Fortunately for Pools, Tom Parkes came to their rescue and blocked the midfielder's goalbound strike.

The home side were dealt another injury blow after a quarter-of-an-hour when Charman, who required treatment following Miley's strong challenge moments before, was tackled - fairly - by Southend's Harry Taylor and, still feeling the effects of the earlier incident, was forced off. He was replaced, to a considerable ovation, by Anthony Mancini; his last competitive home appearance was also against Southend back in March.

Southend were growing into what was a fractured contest, with Joe Grey going into the book for a lunging tackle on Harry Cardwell as the visitors counter-attacked before skipper Luke Waterfall required treatment for a cut above his eye.

Both sides traded blows 35 minutes in. First, Southend captain Nathan Ralph headed over after Louis Stephenson had done well to turn a dangerous cross behind for a corner before, at the other end, Collin Andeng-Ndi kept hold of Adam Campbell's instinctive effort; that was the home side's first attempt on target.

Pools appeared to spend a few minutes in the doldrums before getting the wind back in their sails, with the mercurial Mancini curling an effort over from the edge of the box after a strong surge from Louis Stephenson.

The home side put together the best move of the opening period as the clock ticked towards 45 minutes - although referee Paul Marsden added nine more following a stop-start first half. Louis Stephenson won possession back, Luke Waterfall played the ball down the line, Joe Grey's delicate flick found Mancini, who returned the ball to Grey. The 21-year-old drove forward and picked out Mani Dieseruvwe, who couldn't quite sort his feet out and Southend were able to recover and snuff out the threat.

Pools ended a fairly drab half with a flourish and went within a whisker of going in a goal up after Adam Campbell's free-kick cannonned off the inside of the post and, somehow, bounced clear. It looked for all the world like Campbell's effort was destined for the top corner - the crowd collectively drew breath and prepared to celebrate - but the woodwork came to Southend's rescue.

Pools endured a nightmarish start to the second half when Luke Waterfall, who was booked for dissent just before the break, was sent off for a second yellow card following a tug on Josh Walker. Southend players felt he should have been sent off moments before after he dragged Cardwell down; either way, referee Paul Marsden was not a popular man inside the Prestige Group Stadium.

Jack Hunter dropped back to centre-half, Mancini and Campbell fell back into midfield and the home crowd rallied and Pools looked to dig in, with Joe Grey continuing to cause problems and lashing a shot from long range over the bar.

Southend boss Kevin Maher made two changes in a bid to make the most of the man advantage, introducing the talented Noor Husin as well as dangerman Jack Bridge, but it was Pools who continued to take the game to their opponents and David Ferguson stung the palms of Andeng-Ndi with a free-kick.

Southend's substitutes were starting to cause the hosts some problems, with Bridge shooting over from the edge of the box after some fast feet before Husin's threatening cross was turned over the back post by Coker.

Adam Campbell, who was giving everything, shot straight at Andeng-Ndi while, at the other end, Southend were beginning to turn the screw and went close through Harry Cardwell and then Noor Husin, whose spectacular effort on the half-volley flew just wide of Dixon's post.

The home side's goal was beginning to live a charmed life and, with 11 minutes to go, Gus Scott-Morris lashed an effort inches wide of the far post after Pools failed to deal with a corner.

Southend's pressure was beginning to turn into an onslaught and Josh Walker headed wide from a promising position; in response, Sarll made two changes, bringing on Sass-Davies and new man Freeman to bolster Pools at the back.

A monumental effort from Pools saw them head into seven minutes of added time still level, although the home side survived an almighty scare when substitute Jack Wood's ball across the face was scrambled clear through a combination of desperation and determination.

The hosts held on to secure a superb, battling point and supporters, delighted with their side’s effort, celebrated the final whistle as though Pools had won all three.

Pools: Dixon; Stephenson, Waterfall (c), Parkes, Ferguson; Hunter, Sheron; Grey, Campbell (sub, Freeman, 83), Charman (sub, Mancini, 15 (sub, Sass-Davies, 83)); Dieseruvwe (sub, Onaraise, 90+7).

Southend: Andeng-Ndi; Scott-Morriss, Taylor, Kensdale, Gubbins (sub, Bridge, 60), Ralph (c); Miley, Morton (sub, Husin, 60), Coker (sub, Waldron, 85); Walker (sub, Wood, 89), Cardwell.

Attendance: 4,445 (302 away).