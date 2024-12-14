Hartlepool United 0-0 Southend United: Pools boss Lennie Lawrence celebrates 77th birthday with battling point in Essex

Hartlepool United drew 0-0 with Southend United in a meeting between two former Football League sides.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adam Campbell missed a gilt-edged chance in the first half while Southend's Josh Walker hit the post after the break as Pools extended their unbeaten league run to five matches.

Manager Lennie Lawrence, who was celebrating his 77th birthday, made one change from the goalless draw with Barnet as Adam Smith replaced Brad Young after the experienced goalkeeper impressed the veteran boss during the FA Trophy clash against Tamworth in midweek.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pools were one short on the bench after Kazenga LuaLua, who made his first start on Tuesday night, withdrew through illness.

Experienced goalkeeper Adam Smith started his first league game since September after impressing during the midweek FA Trophy clash with Tamworth.

Southend were without top-scorer Gus Scott-Morriss, who has bagged nine goals from right-back so far this season, after he sustained a knee injury.

New signing Charley Kendall, who arrived from Woking on Friday, was on the bench. The frontman scored three times in 17 National League appearances for the Cards this term and featured against Pools in August.

Smith, who was starting his first league game since September, survived a nervous moment in the ninth minute after he hesitated when coming to clear a long ball and was almost caught out by in-form frontman Aribim Pepple.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The home side shaded the opening exchanges and had the first effort on target in the 25th minute when George Moncur shot from the edge of the box but his strike was comfortable for Smith.

Moments later, Adam Campbell had his head in his hands after missing a gilt-edged chance. Mani Dieseruvwe's initial wayward effort cannoned off Luke Charman and into the path of Campbell, who was unable to adjust his body and direct his header into an empty net from close range.

The visitors found themselves having to survive a sustained spell of pressure but Pools were defending their box well and fashioned the next real chance of note in the 36th minute when Nathan Sheron drove forward, combined well with Campbell and saw his deflected strike loop up into the arms of Colin Andeng-Ndi.

Pools survived a real scare less than a minute into the second half when Josh Walker struck the post after Campbell's loose touch allowed the hosts to counter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The visitors struggled to establish a foothold after the restart and Pepple forced a regulation save from Smith in the 50th minute as the Shrimpers tried to turn the screw.

Pools settled and started to threaten down the right as Luke Charman fired into the side netting after Sheron's interception before Campbell sent a glancing header just wide of the far post.

The visitors continued to grow into the game and the lively Charman shot wide from the edge of the box in the 62nd minute while Southend boss Kevin Maher made three changes, handing a debut to new frontman Charley Kendall.

Kendall looked set to score his first Shrimpers goal less than a minute into his maiden appearance after a poor pass from David Ferguson allowed the hosts to break but a brilliant block from the impressive Sheron diverted his effort wide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mani Dieseruvwe, who was generally well-marshalled by Adam Crowther, turned an effort wide of the near post in the 77th minute after more determined work from Charman.

Anthony Mancini, who has good memories of playing at Roots Hall, was introduced as a late substitute and fashioned a decent chance from the left when he pulled the ball back from Campbell but the attacker's effort rebounded off the back of Dieseruvwe and out for a goal-kick.

Referee Ben Atkinson added on four minutes but Pools remained comfortable as Lennie Lawrence celebrated his 77th birthday with a hard-fought point.

Pools: Smith; Sheron, Waterfall (c), Parkes, Ferguson; Hunter, Featherstone; Charman (sub, Dodds, 85), Campbell, Grey (sub, Mancini, 80); Dieseruvwe.

Southend: Andeng-Ndi; Wind, Taylor, Crowther, Ralph, Bridge; Husin (sub, Miley, 88), Morton, Moncur (sub, Coker, 65); Pepple (sub, Bonne, 65), Walker (sub, Kendall, 65).