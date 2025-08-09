Hartlepool United 0-0 Yeovil Town: Pools kick off new National League campaign with goalless draw in Somerset

Nathan Sheron of Hartlepool United clears the ball during the English National League match between Yeovil Town and Hartlepool United at Huish Park on 9th August 2025 in Yeovil, England - Photo by Phil Mingo/PPAUK

Hartlepool United kicked off their new National League campaign with a 0-0 draw at Yeovil Town.

Pools shaded the first half without offering too much in terms of clear cut chances, while the hosts grew into the game after the break and teenage substitute Ben Wodskou had the best chance of the game, forcing a save from debutant Harvey Cartwright from close range.

Following a summer of change for both sides, Pools manager Simon Grayson handed debuts to eight new signings for the trip to Somerset, with goalkeeper Harvey Cartwright, who arrived on a season-long loan from Championship side Hull City on Thursday, Reiss McNally, Cameron John, Jay Benn, Besart Topalloj, Jermaine Francis, Alex Reid and Danny Johnson all handed their first competitive starts. Yeovil, meanwhile, who came into the campaign under new ownership after Dubai-based entrepreneur Prabhu Srinivasan bought the club from the controversial Martin Hellier in May, included new recruits Jed Ward, who impressed on loan at Forest Green Rovers last season, Byron Pendleton and Luke McCormick in their side.

The Glovers, who were generally second best for most of the first half, made a bright start and the combative Aaron Jarvis, who scored seven goals in 27 National League games last season, almost stole in after three minutes following a loose pass from Jermaine Francis, only for Tom Parkes to make a decisive defensive intervention.

It took Pools a while to get going but there were some positive signs from the visitors, who grew into the game and were beginning to dominate the ball thanks to the influential Jamie Miley. Miley, perhaps the pick of the Pools players in the first half, combined well with Francis after 16 minutes but a deflection took the sting out of the attacker's cross and it was comfortable for Jed Ward.

Alex Reid and Danny Johnson, who were generally well-marshalled by Morgan Williams and Alex Whittle in the opening exchanges, were beginning to cause a few problems and Reid had a half chance after 26 minutes when his low effort was blocked inside the area.

The visitors were beginning to take total control of the contest but were lacking a bit of purpose in the final third. The two best chances of the first half both fell to Alex Reid, who scored 17 goals in 32 matches for Wealdstone last term; the frontman, signed this summer as a replacement for the prolific Mani Dieseruvwe, headed wide from the energetic Jay Benn's cross after 29 minutes before drilling a low shot past the near post in the 37th minute after good work between Danny Johnson and Jermaine Francis.

Johnson, who was taking up some good positions, looked poised to unleash a strike on goal when his effort was well-blocked after 39 minutes while a sharp defensive intervention from Alex Whittle denied Reid six minutes before half time.

Yeovil, who were very tentative in the first half, made a much brighter start to the second half and had two big chances at the beginning of the second period. James Daly forced a sharp save from debutant Harvey Cartwright in the 46th minute after Jay Benn had lost the flight of a looping cross. Moments later, a long throw from the left was headed goalwards by Charlie Cooper, manager Mark Cooper's son, and Cartwright had to use all of his big frame to claw the ball from underneath his bar.

All of a sudden, the hosts had their tails up and Cartwright, who was having to deal with an assault on his goal, spilled a looping ball but Pools survived after the Glovers failed to turn the loose ball home. At the other end, Johnson forced a regulation save from Jed Ward when he might have done better from inside the box.

It was a lightning fast start to the second half and Pools fashioned another good chance after 54 minutes when Danny Johnson and Jamie Miley combined well and Miley found Reid in space, only for the frontman to be denied by a sharp save from the sprawling Jed Ward.

The hosts were looking threatening and Reid found himself in another good position after 57 minutes when Charlie Cooper lost the ball on the halfway line and the frontman meandered through the Glovers back line, but Ward was out to smother his effort.

Yeovil went close after 67 minutes when Byron Pendleton's deep cross almost caught out Harvey Cartwright at the back post. At the other end, Jermaine Francis looked set to break through when he was wiped out by Yeovil skipper Jake Wannell.

The Glovers almost fashioned an unlikely opener with 12 minutes remaining when the impressive Morgan Williams, the home side's outstanding performer, went close with an acrobatic effort after Alex Whittle launched a long throw into the Pools box.

Yeovil went within a whisker of a late winner in the 83rd minute when Harvey Cartwright saved from substitute Ben Wodskou, who had only been on the pitch a matter of moments, after good work by Josh Simms; while the Pools man did well to make the save, the Birmingham loanee should have scored but failed to make proper contact with his strike.

Pools survived some late pressure - and Cartwright, who enjoyed a decent debut, did well to come and claim a number of crosses - and returned to the North East with a hard-fought point.

Pools (3-4-1-2): Cartwright; McNally, Parkes (c), John; Benn, Miley, Sheron, Topalloj (sub, Kouogun, 72); Francis (sub, Charman, 87); Reid, Johnson (sub, Daly, 72)