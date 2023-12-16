Hartlepool United slipped to a narrow home defeat against National League leaders Chesterfield.

Armando Dobra scored the only goal of the game inside five minutes when he met Emmanuel Dieseruvwe’s clearance to strike first time from the edge of the Hartlepool area with his effort taking a deflection in a crowded box to beat Joel Dixon.

John Askey’s side were spirited in their response, particularly in the first half, but were unable to find a breakthrough themselves.

Dieseruvwe wasted two big opportunities to score against his former club – the first in the opening minutes when slipping after rounding goalkeeper Harry Tryer before dragging wide later in the game.

The league leaders took control of the game in the second half without really creating anything clear cut but one goal was enough for the Spireites who continued their march towards the Football League.

And here is how Pools were rated in their narrow home defeat:

1 . Joel Dixon - 6 Didn't have a great deal to do in terms of shot stopping. Deflection appeared to take Dobra's strike away from him for the goal. Distribution was a little wayward at times including a moment to forget when clearing off his team-mate Onariase late in the game.

2 . Ciaran Brennan - 5 Won't be the only defender in this league who has had, and will have, a tricky afternoon up against Dobra. A little shaky in possession at times and was fortunate not to be punished with a loose header back to Dixon with Dobra's goal being ruled out. Did make an excellent interception on Quigley late on. Kept going. Booked for a foul on Dobra.

3 . Emmanuel Onariase - 6 Unfortunate to see Dobra's strike divert in off him. Really good adjustment to clear Mandeville's strike from the line. Steady enough against a strong Chesterfield attack.