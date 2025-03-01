Hartlepool United 0-1 York City: wasteful Pools beaten for third time in a row as Minstermen keep in touch with leaders

Hartlepool United were beaten for the third game in a row, losing 1-0 to title-chasing York City on Saturday.

Pools shaded large parts of the first half and hit the woodwork through Luke Charman but went behind when the prolific Ollie Pearce continued his fine scoring form in the 40th minute.

Both sides spurned gilt-edged chances in the second half, with substitute Mani Dieseruvwe blasting over from close range while Pearce slipped when he looked destined to roll the ball into an empty net.

While there was no disgrace in defeat, it was another dispiriting afternoon for Pools. York, who were a little leggy after a difficult game in midweek, kept in touch with leaders Barnet in the hunt for the National League title

The pressure was already starting to build on head coach Anthony Limbrick after just five games in charge. The Australian made two changes from last weekend's disappointing defeat to relegation-threatened Aldershot as he looked to salvage something from the wreckage of another underwhelming campaign. Veteran midfielder Nicky Featherstone, who turns 37 in September, replaced Jamie Miley in midfield while Joe Grey started his first game since New Year's Day after recovering from surgery on a groin problem. Adam Campbell, who has struggled in recent weeks, dropped to the bench. Mani Dieseruvwe, who has three goals in his last two games against the Minstermen, started among the substitutes for the second week in a row despite scoring against Aldershot last time out.

While York share a lot of similarities with Pools, there are concerns the two clubs are heading in opposite directions. Pools fans will be desperate to avoid the fate of the Minstermen, who have spent 11 of the last 20 seasons in the Conference or National League as well as five miserable campaigns in the National League North. Now, however, under the ownership of the ambitious albeit outspoken mother-and-son duo of Julie-Anne and Matthew Uggla as well as the management of the more considered Adam Hinshelwood, it was beginning to feel like a matter of time before York returned to the Football League for the first time since 2016.

The Minstermen, who came into the game six points behind league leaders Barnet but with a game in hand on the Bees, made four changes from their win over Maidenhead, when two goals in added time kept their title challenge alive. Goalkeeper Harrison Male replaced Rory Watson, Alex Hunt was preferred to Joe Felix, Cameron John came in for Marvin Armstrong while Lewis Richardson lined up ahead of Josh Stones, who signed for the Minstermen for a rumoured £350,000 fee last month. Ollie Pearce, one of a number of players to follow Hinshelwood from former club Worthing in the summer, came into the game as the National League's top-scorer having bagged 21 goals in 33 games, including a brace against Pools in the reverse.

With a packed ground and a boisterous atmosphere, Pools were looking to get forward quickly but York made the brighter start and had the ball in the net after five minutes, only for Lewis Richardson's strike to be ruled out after the Burnley loanee was deemed, correctly, to have been in an offside position.

The marauding Jeff King almost picked out Ricky Aguiar at the back post, Gary Madine had a chance to play West Brom loanee Reyes Cleary through on goal while Jack Robinson did well to beat Richardson to the ball after a threatening cross from Tyrese Sinclair.

For all the visitors looked confident in possession, Pools managed to ruffle a few York feathers and were dangerous when they went forward, with the home crowd responding to their side's proactive approach as Cleary, Joe Grey and Luke Charman caused problems in the opening quarter of an hour.

Adam Smith made a bit of a mess of dealing with a York free-kick in the 16th minute but Aguiar volleyed over, while Luke Charman had Harrison Male scrambling with a speculative header that cannoned off the woodwork.

There was an injury blow for Pools after 23 minutes when Jack Robinson, who had looked bright in the opening stages, was forced off following a strong challenge in the middle of the park. David Ferguson, who had started the last two games on the bench, was on in his place.

While neither side was creating much in the way of clear-cut chances, Pools were the better team in the first half an hour. There wasn't much in it, but Nicky Featherstone was beginning to pull the strings in midfield while Reyes Cleary, despite one or two disappointing final balls, was looking lively down the left flank.

A well-worked York corner almost unlocked the Pools defence but Ricky Aguiar's strike deflected off Luke Waterfall and into the arms of Adam Smith, while Joe Grey nearly got in-behind the York defence but Harrison Male, who appeared a bit uncertain, beat him to the ball and skewed a clearance out of play.

Male, renowned as one of the National League's best goalkeepers, endured another nervous moment in the 37th minute when he spilled Luke Charman's strike from the edge of the box, but York scrambled the ball clear before Gary Madine could get to the rebound.

Despite all their good work, Pools went behind in the 40th minute when Ollie Pearce scored his 22nd goal of the season. Nicky Featherstone, who had started the game really well, got back to cut out Malachi Fagan-Walcott's cross but had his pocket picked by Pearce, who blasted his effort beyond Smith and into the roof of the net, his sixth goal in five games. After some initial promise, Pools were left frustrated and disappointed - it was both the story of the first half and their season.

The hosts tried to rally before the break and skipper Luke Waterfall forced a save from Male after 43 minutes but York, who had been second best for large parts of the opening period, led at half time. There was an unusual incident right at the end of the first half when the game was paused for a number of minutes while referee Thomas Parsons spoke to fourth official David Jones following an altercation between York full-back Jeff King and some very irate Pools fans.

It was a stop-start beginning to the second half, with York doing their best to prevent Pools from building any sort of momentum. Adam Hinshelwood replaced Tyrese Sinclair, who looked very frustrated, with Junior Luamba while Anthony Limbrick introduced both Mani Dieseruvwe and Sam Folarin in place of Luke Charman and Gary Madine. Folarin almost made an instant impact, heading over the back post with one of his first touches.

Dieseruvwe missed a golden chance in the 64th minute when he latched onto a through ball but was initially denied by a sliding tackle by the impressive Malachi Fagan-Walcott. With Harrison Male caught in no man's land, the ball rebounded into Dieseruvwe's path and the frontman looked destined to score but, leaning back, blasted over from close range.

Limbrick's substitutions were making an impact and Folarin forced a smart save from Male at the near post. With the home fans at their back, it was starting to feel like Pools were getting close to an equaliser.

It was Ollie Pearce's turn to miss a gilt-edged chance in the 67th minute when he slipped as he tried to turn home substitute Lennell John-Lewis' ball across the face of goal. Tom Parkes was incandescent with his side's sloppy defending.

The game was becoming increasingly end-to-end as John-Lewis, nicknamed The Shop by the York faithful, fired over from a promising position while Jeff King's speculative shot was blocked by Jack Hunter.

John-Lewis, lively since his introduction, fired a shot from distance straight at Adam Smith with nine minutes of normal time remaining. York, who had played in midweek, were showing one or two signs of tiring but Pools were themselves threatening to run out of steam.

Reyes Cleary continued to cause problems in the closing stages, York survived a late goalmouth scramble as Mani Dieseruvwe got the ball caught under his feet, while Adam Campbell's cross was only just too high for Dieseruvwe at the back post as the game headed into five minutes of added time.

Nathan Sheron and Adam Campbell both went close in the final stages but it was a third successive defeat for Pools, and the ninth time they have failed to score at the Prestige Group Stadium this season.

Pools (4-2-3-1): Smith; Sheron, Waterfall, Parkes, Robinson (sub, Ferguson, 23); Featherstone (sub, Miley, 77), Hunter; Charman (sub, Folarin, 60), Grey (sub, Campbell, 86), Cleary; Madine (sub, Dieseruvwe, 60).

York (4-1-2-3): Male; King, John, Howe, Fagan-Walcott; Batty (sub, Chadwick, 90+2); Hunt (sub, Armstrong, 80), Aguiar (sub, John-Lewis, 62); Sinclair (sub, Luamba, 55), Richardson (sub, Felix, 71), Pearce.

Att: 4,912 (775 away).