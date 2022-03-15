Marcus Carver in action as Hartlepool United were beaten by Bradford City.

Matty Foulds opened the scoring with 20 minutes remaining capping a swift counter-attack in front of the 700 travelling supporters.

And the visitors doubled their lead just six minute later when Yan Songoo met a corner from the right at the front post to beat Ben Killip.

It was a goal which knocked the stuffing out of Graeme Lee’s side as they slipped a first defeat on home soil since November.

Lee made three changes to the side who were held by Leyton Orient at the weekend with Luke Molyneux back in the starting XI.

And Molyneux would flank Marcus Carver who made his first start at the Suit Direct Stadium in attack with Martin Smith the third change replacing Mark Shelton in midfield.

Shelton missed out on the squad altogether while Omar Bogle and Tom Crawford dropped to the bench.

Pools had Killip to thank when he denied Andy Cook’s powerful header before Carver had the opportunity to open his Pools account.

Smith fed a lovely ball between the lines for Carver to run onto but his first-time effort was saved well by Alex Bass.

And Carver had another chance moments later when Jamie Sterry’s cross from the right found him inside the area but he fired over from close range.

A close game continued in the second half as Molyneux stung the palms of Bass before Joe White tried his luck from range only to be denied by the bar.

But it was Bradford who took the lead and it came from a Pools corner as a swift counter-attack found Callum Cooke on the left and he drove at the defence before slipping in Foulds from 12 yards and he was able to roll into the far corner beyond Killip.

And no sooner had they taken they lead they doubled their advantage when Cooke’s corner from the right was flicked on by Songoo at the front post and despite Killip getting a hand to it, he found the corner.

The goal knocked the stuffing out of Pools who were unable to come up with a response as Lee suffered defeat for the first time at the Suit Direct Stadium.

