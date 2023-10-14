Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Elliott Whitehouse and Charlie Caton each scored early in either half to condemn John Askey’s side to an FA Cup exit at the first hurdle in the fourth qualifying round.

After an encouraging opening, Hartlepool were hit by Chester’s first attack when Whitehouse swept home from the edge of the area as frustrations grew amongst the home side who were unable to provide any answers.

It was a lacklustre showing from Askey’s side who fell further behind before the hour as Caton breezed by a high defensive line to finish well.

Hartlepool United were dumped out of the FA Cup at the first hurdle against Chester. (Photo: Michael Driver | MI News)

It was a performance which angered Hartlepool supporters who booed their side off as Chester comfortably progressed into Sunday’s first round draw.

Askey had hinted at potentially rotating his squad, given the unrelenting nature of the recent National League schedule coupled with a number of the injury concerns his side have suffered from in the first third of the season, but opted against it.

Instead, Hartlepool were unchanged from their 3-1 win over Eastleigh seven days ago as Askey kept faith in a the XI who got him back in the win column – the hope being they could efficiently get the job done against a Chester side sitting 14th in the National League North table to allow changes in the game, with new signing Terrell Agyemang on the bench having joined on a short-term loan deal from Middlesbrough 24-hours earlier.

And for the opening 10 minutes or so it felt as though that is how the game would play out with Calum McIntyre’s side showing their hand in terms of a game plan from the off; the intention being to contain and frustrate Hartlepool.

Wyll Stanway had to be alert twice in the opening five minutes to smother a teasing cross from Tom Crawford and then a driving run from Josh Umerah as Askey’s side dictated play with centre-backs Alex Lacey and Zak Johnson operating almost as additional midfielders.

But with their first real foray into Hartlepool’s half, Chester took the lead which gave them something to hang on to.

Harrison Burke was able to drive away from Crawford, who had been busy in the early exchanges against his former club, before playing a ball towards the edge of the area where George Glendon, off balance, was able to stick out a leg and poke further towards the box where Whitehouse had stolen a march on Luke Hendrie to sweep a first-time effort goalwards that beat Pete Jameson.

Whitehouse’s improvisation is, perhaps, what caught Jameson out as Pools were left stunned, while the near 500 travelling Chester fans were delirious at the opposite end of the field.

That gave justification to McIntyre’s game plan and asked a question of Pools: Can you break us down?

And Hartlepool, who were without Askey in the dugout as he served a touchline ban, were unable to do so.

Hendrie whipped in a decent first-time ball from the right but Umerah was unable to trouble Stanway before Hendrie did then test him with an effort from distance which was comfortable low down to his left.

Pools, despite their possession, were finding it difficult to break through a congested final third as they were met with a yellow wall upon every attack.

Johnson threaded a decent progressive ball into the path of Emmanuel Dieseruvwe who flicked well into Umerah, but the striker couldn’t get a shot away as he, instead, teed up David Ferguson and his cross-come-shot was palmed away.

Hartlepool’s best chance of the first half came from a set piece with Nicky Featherstone on the money when picking out an unmarked Dieseruvwe from a corner, but the eight-goal striker got it all wrong as he headed well wide.

Dieseruvwe was involved again 10 minutes before the break when picking out Joe Grey with a smart ball into the area but Grey was caught in two minds whether to cross or go for goal and, in the end, did neither.

It barrelled into a frustrating close to the half as a lacklustre Pools continued to go from side-to-side without really threatening a well-drilled Chester team who will have been content with their opening 45 minutes.

The tipping point came in first half stoppage time as Pools declined an opportunity to put the ball into the box from a free kick, instead heading backwards, which resulted in a number of boos from the home crowd – boos that would continue upon the half-time whistle.

Askey’s response was to bring on Boro loanee Agyemang at the break, in place of Johnson.

And Pools did have a little more about them in the early exchanges of the second half with Grey forcing a decent stop from Stanway when striking from distance – Hendrie and Umerah probing more down the right, as well.

Similar to the first half, however, it was Chester who added to the scoreboard.

With Pools pressing high, Glendon was able to pick up possession in midfield and play a smart ball into space in the left-hand channel where Caton, Chester’s goal hero from the second and third qualifying rounds, was able to out-muscle and race ahead of Emmanuel Onariase before making no mistake when in on goal, hammering through Jameson into the bottom corner in front of a jubilant away following.

Boos once more rang out around the Suit Direct Stadium as Chris Wreh came on in place of Umerah, with Dieseruvwe dragging an effort well wide in frustration.

Wreh had half an opportunity soon after coming on when being played through by a fine ball from Agyemang before a heavy touch allowed Stanway to gather.

Hartlepool supporters’ anger poured out when Lacey’s back pass from almost halfway ended in a Chester corner as the away side grew in confidence, with the chance of an upset becoming more and more likely with each passing minute.

Pools were in desperate need of a spark or some good fortune and they almost got the latter when Ferguson’s scuffed cross from the left landed at the feet of Agyemang who teed up Crawford on the edge of the area but the midfielder dallied before slipping and wasting the opportunity.

As a matter of fact, it might have been Chester to extend their lead as a long ball forward gave Caton a chance to gather possession and drive at Lacey before firing low to Jameson’s left from an angle – Jameson pushing wide.

Crawford was finally able to bring a good save from Stanway when striking first time following Hendrie’s positive run in-field before Dieseruvwe hung well in the air to head Ferguson’s ball at goal with no player in blue and white on hand to pick up the rebound as Pools meekly limped out of the FA Cup on a desperate afternoon at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Hartlepool United XI: Jameson, Hendrie, Johnson (Agyemang ‘45), Onariase, Lacey, Ferguson ©, Featherstone (Hastie ‘88), Crawford, Grey, Umerah (Wreh ‘62), Dieseruvwe

Subs: Dixon, Burton, Paterson, Dolan

Chester XI: Stanway, Taylor, Weeks, Burke (Daly ‘75), Williams, Glendon © (Thomas ‘83), Caton, Whitehouse, Coates, Roberts, Edwards

Subs: Davies, Evans, Sparrow, Murray, Maguire

Referee: John Mulligan