Dom Telford scored twice to all but condemn Hartlepool back to the National League as supporters turned their frustrations towards owner Raj Singh.

Telford was on hand to head into what was almost an empty net five minutes before half-time before doubling the lead just after the hour from a route one routine.

Hartlepool’s relegation is not yet confirmed but this harrowing defeat will be enough for the inquests to start as their two-year stay back in the Football League is all but over.

Crawley Town's Dom Telford celebrates after scoring the opening goal against Hartlepool United. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

There was no turning back for Hartlepool. The significance of this fixture has been drawn out weeks in advance with John Askey recently suggesting it was the club’s last chance in their battle to secure their League Two status.

The Pools boss, upon his arrival, noted the importance of reaching this fixture still within striking distance of Crawley and that is something they just about managed following untimely, back-to-back, defeats on the road over the last week.

But while Hartlepool were always unlikely to go the remainder of the season unbeaten under Askey, it was the manner of those defeats at Newport and Salford which will have caused concern with the club’s biggest, most expectant and hopeful, home crowd of the season keen to see a return to form.

Hartlepool were three points adrift of Crawley, knowing only a win would do.

Hartlepool United's Mohamed Sylla heads at goal during the League Two match with Crawley Town. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Supporters flocked into the Suit Direct Stadium well in advance of kick-off as the tension built. This was as big as it gets for Hartlepool. Their biggest fixture since that memorable day in Bristol when the club secured its return to the Football League.

Here, though, they were trying to preserve that status they earned little under two years ago.

David Ferguson, one of few remaining from that day against Torquay United, labelled this as ‘do or die’ for Hartlepool, admitting he was keen not to tarnish the hard work which went into their return in 2021.

Askey made one change from the defeat to Salford as he opted for a little more experience in the heart of his defence with Matt Dolan making his first start since February’s 2-2 draw with Sutton United, brought in to replace Arsenal loanee Taylor Foran.

And it was Ferguson who led Hartlepool out into a cauldron of noise as the home faithful tried to make it as hostile as possible for Crawley.

Edon Pruti found himself in the book early for a strong challenge on Ashley Nadesan as Pools looked to set the tone of the game but, in reality, it was Scott Lindsey’s side who managed to occasion better in the first half.

Travis Johnson, who scored an own goal in the reverse fixture, found space on the right, something which would become a little bit of a theme, as his low cross fell to Nadesan who scooped over the bar from just inside the area.

Crawley then went even closer as Jakub Stolarczyk was called into action with a strong save to deny Jack Powell.

Nick Tsaroulla created space for himself on the left and stood a cross up to the back post where two red shirts had space and it was Powell who sent a header towards the corner for Stolarczyk to save.

Crawley recycled things and found Powell again who dragged wide as the crowd then looked to gee up their side following a nervous start.

But that nervousness continued to creep into Hartlepool’s game as Dolan and Dan Dodds contested the same ball which allowed Aramide Oteh a run at goal which, fortunately, came to nothing.

It took until midway through the first half for Pools to enjoy a real spell of possession and they created half an opportunity as the ball was worked out to Ferguson with Mohamad Sylla glancing his cross wide of the far post.

Dan Kemp fired a free kick well over the bar as tensions rose before Callum Cooke and Connor Jennings forced a mistake from Tsaroulla which got the crowd back involved.

Pools began to edge their way into things as Cooke fired into the side netting.

But just as Askey’s side were looking like they had gotten to grips with the occasion, Crawley took the lead.

Tsaroulla had space to send a cross in from the left and, once more, the Reds had two over as Nadesan and Oteh were able to force the ball back across goal for Telford to head in from inside the six-yard box.

But the reality of that goal didn’t have much time to sink in as Hartlepool ought to have levelled on half-time.

Kemp slid a ball into Jennings on the right of the area and he did well to beat his man and pick out an unmarked Cooke from 12-yards who got things all wrong, with Umerah unable to divert it in although he was in an offside position.

Cooke then had another opportunity as Jennings again picked him out in space in the area but the midfielder’s heavy touch saw the opportunity escape him.

It meant Hartlepool had 45 minutes to pretty much save their season and the made a bright start to the second half as Cooke volleyed narrowly wide from Sterry’s cross on the right before Sterry himself then brought a fine save from Corey Addai with a first-time effort which may even have taken a slight deflection on it’s way to goal.

The game, though, seemed to hit a bit of a lull thereafter with a number of stoppages interrupting any potential flow Pools were searching for before Askey turned to Wes McDonald just before the hour.

But before the winger had any real chance to make an impact, Crawley grabbed a killer second.

And it was a goal which typifies why Hartlepool are going to be playing non-league football next season as goalkeeper Addai was able to send a long goal kick downfield which beat everybody to bounce in the Hartlepool area where Telford was on hand to take a touch and find the bottom corner.

It was goal which meant Hartlepool supporters would start turning their anger and frustrations towards owner Singh with a number of chants aimed towards his direction about his stewardship of the club.

Crawley had won just once away from home all season prior to their trip to the North East, but Telford’s second absolutely deflated things inside the Suit Direct Stadium, with the majority of the 6,812 in attendance resigned to their fate that they will be back in the National League next season.

Askey’s side mustered up a smattering of half chances but, in truth, they never looked like getting back into this game.

And while this result does not officially confirm their relegation, it would take a miracle the like of which even Hartlepool themselves have not seen to avoid the drop as they find themselves six points adrift with a worse goal difference and just two games of the campaign to play.

Hartlepool United XI: Stolarczyk, Sterry, Dodds, Dolan (Hamilton ‘75), Pruti (McDonald ‘59), Ferguson ©, Sylla, Cooke (Finney ‘65), Kemp, Jennings, Umerah

Subs: Killip, Foran, Featherstone, Crawford

Crawley Town XI: Addai, Johnson, Conroy, Ransom, Tsaroulla, Tilley, Powell, Gladwin (Grant ‘65), Oteh (Fellows ‘ 53), Nadesan, Telford (Khaleel ‘81)

Subs: Schofield, Roles, Spong, Ogungbo

Referee: Sam Barrot