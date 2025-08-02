Hartlepool United 0-2 South Shields: Paul Blackett's brace condemns Pools to defeat in final pre-season game

The prolific Paul Blackett scored twice in the opening 20 minutes for South Shields. Picture by Kevin Wilson.

Hartlepool United concluded their pre-season preparations with a disappointing 2-0 defeat at the hands of National League North side South Shields.

Pools had been targeting an unbeaten pre-season but Paul Blackett's brace put paid to those hopes on a disappointing afternoon for Simon Grayson's side.

Pools started the game in a 4-4-2 formation, with teenagers Campbell Darcy and Louis Stephenson lining up as full-backs and Tom Parkes and Maxim Kouogun as the two centre-halves. Ahead of them, Jack Hunter partnered Brad Walker in the engine room while Jermaine Francis and Sam Folarin started on the flanks. Alex Reid was back in the side after missing Wednesday's draw with a Middlesbrough XI as a precaution after he felt some tightness in his thigh at the beginning of the week. He partnered Danny Johnson, who came into the game with four goals in his last four matches, up front. There was a familiar face in the South Shields side as defender Dan Dodds returned to Victoria Park just six weeks after his Pools departure. The Mariners, who appointed Ian Watson as their new manager in May, have been tipped by many to do well when the National League North season kicks off next week.

Pools started the game brightly and almost opened the scoring after five minutes when a misplaced pace allowed them to break and Sam Folarin teed up Alex Reid, only for the frontman to be denied by a well-timed challenge from former Gateshead full-back Robbie Tinkler.

Hartlepool United concluded their pre-season preparations as they entertained National League North side South Shields on Saturday. Picture by Frank Reid.

The visitors went ahead in the 10th minute when the prolific Paul Blackett struck. The experienced frontman, who scored 22 goals in 41 National League North matches last term, made no mistake from inside the area after Dan Savage picked him out in the box.

The Mariners doubled their lead after 17 minutes when Blackett bagged his second goal of the game. Dan Ward split the Pools defence open with an incisive pass and, although Blackett was initially denied by the trialist goalkeeper, he made no mistake from the rebound to put South Shields two goals to the good.

The visitors were beginning to turn the screw and midfielder Will Jenkins forced a save from the trialist Pools goalkeeper from a well-struck free-kick in the 24th minute.

South Shields went close to a third on the stroke of half time when David Carson's effort from the edge of the box rattled against the crossbar as a dispiriting opening period for Pools came to a close.

There was little to separate the two sides in the opening exchanges of the second half, although Dan Dodds had to react well to deny the waiting Alex Reid in the 61st minute. Simon Grayson, who replaced Jermaine Francis with Matty Daly at the break, made a flurry of changes on the hour as Adam Smith, Cameron John, Besart Topalloj and Luke Charman were all introduced.

The hosts were beginning to grow into the game and a fine move gave Louis Stephenson the chance to deliver from a promising position, but his cross was collected by Mariners goalkeeper Jasper Sheik after 65 minutes.

Pools were pressing for a route back into the game and Stephenson went close in the 69th minute when his header was turned behind for a corner following Matty Daly's cross. Alex Reid fired over the bar from the resulting set-piece.

The home side stuck to their task and two substitutes combined 10 minutes before the break when Besart Topalloj headed Adam Campbell's cross narrowly off target as the clock ticked down.

Despite their best efforts, Pools were unable to find a way back into the game as a very positive pre-season campaign ended on an underwhelming note. Attention now turns to next weekend and the beginning of the new National League season, with Pools set to make the long trip to Somerset to take on Yeovil.