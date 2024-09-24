Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United's miserable home form continued as Pools were hammered 3-0 by Rochdale on Tuesday evening.

Goals from Connor McBride, Kairo Mitchell and Devante Rodney piled more pressure on Darren Sarll as Pools, who have failed to win any of their first six home games, scoring just once, slipped to 18th in the National League table.

Pools switched to a back three and started Mani Dieseruvwe alongside Gary Madine for the first time this season but it was another difficult night for the home side, who never looked comfortable with the change of shape.

Former Gateshead winger Connor McBride fired Dale ahead at the end of a lacklustre first half, dinking the ball over the onrushing Adam Smith after being given the freedom of the Prestige Group Stadium before Kairo Mitchell continued his fine form, scoring his eighth goal in six games from close range after 57 minutes.

Former Gateshead winger Connor McBride opened the scoring for Rochdale just before half time on a difficult night for Pools.

Things went from bad to worse for Sarll when Devante Rodney followed in the footsteps of fellow former Poolies Rakish Bingham and Josh Umerah and scored against his old side 12 minutes from time, latching onto substitute Ian Henderson's through ball and rounding Smith to bag his fifth goal of the campaign.

It was, perhaps, the most difficult night in Sarll's tumultuous tenure so far and the final whistle was greeted by a chorus of boos as the pressure continues to mount on the embattled manager.

Both sides had lost their last two games, although the visitors arrived in the North East in the play-off places following a strong start to the campaign while Pools were lingering in 15th after winning just one of their last seven matches.

Prior to kick-off, it felt like the pressure was beginning to build on Darren Sarll, with home performances in particular leaving a lot to be desired.

Disappointed fans head for the exit after Pools fail to score for the fifth home game in their last six.

Pools had failed to win any of their first five matches at the Prestige Group Stadium and had drawn a blank in four of those games.

Sarll and his side were met with boos at full time following Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Dagenham and Redbridge while the sudden appearance of veteran Lennie Lawrence in the dugout for the second half provoked a whirlwind of speculation and conjecture, although the Pools boss stressed he had been keen to call on the former Charlton, Middlesbrough and Bradford manager's experience.

Throughout most of its history, this had been a Football League fixture - Rochdale were relegated to the National League for the first time in 2023 after spending 102 years in the top four divisions - but both sides had been faced with some of the harsh realities of football in the fifth tier recently.

Dale, who had to contend with financial uncertainty for most of last season, finished one place above Pools in 11th last term but appeared to be heading back in the right direction under former player Jimmy McNulty.

For Pools, however, the jury was still out; after a promising start that saw them take seven points from their first three games, the wheels had rather fallen off and fans were growing increasingly frustrated.

Sarll rolled the dice with his team selection, starting Mani Dieseruvwe alongside Gary Madine, who boasts five promotions and more than 100 goals throughout his distinguished career, for the first time this season.

Skipper Luke Waterfall returned following his second suspension of the campaign - he'd been sent off in two of his first four appearances this term - while Billy Sass-Davies, who had impressed in his absence, dropped to the bench.

It was the first time Pools had switched to a three at the back under Sarll, with Parkes, Dodds and Waterfall flanked by Luke Charman and Nathan Asiimwe, while Joe Grey lined up in-behind Dieseruvwe and Madine.

The reliable pair of Nathan Sheron and Nicky Featherstone continued alongside one another in the engine room.

Dale, meanwhile, made three changes from their 4-2 defeat at Eastleigh as Luke McNicholas, Kyle Ferguson and Connor McBride all returned to the side.

Pools took some time to get used to their new shape in what was a really stop-start opening quarter-of-an-hour as Rochdale's Harvey Gilmour was forced off through injury while Adam Smith collected Tobi Adebayo-Rowling's low cross after he drifted inside of Luke Charman.

It took 22 minutes for the home side to threaten Dale's goal as Joe Grey had two shots blocked before Nicky Featherstone, who made his 424th appearance on Saturday and turned 36 on Sunday, went close with a rasping effort from the edge of the box.

Pools were looking decidedly disjointed and there was a growing sense of frustration among fans as Mani Dieseruvwe passed up the chance to shoot from a presentable position after half an hour, perhaps a sign that the talismanic frontman is lacking a bit of confidence after a slow start to the season.

Devante Rodney, who scored four goals in 46 appearances for Pools at the beginning of his career, was bidding to follow in the footsteps of Rakish Bingham and Josh Umerah and come back to haunt his former club. He caused Pools one or two problems in the first half but the closest he came was a curling effort from range which was headed over the bar.

Things threatened to turn sour when Connor McBride opened the scoring for Rochdale just before half time. Kairo Mitchell picked out the Scotsman in acres of space and the former Gateshead wideman dinked the ball over the unrushing Adam Smith to heap more pressure on the embattled Darren Sarll.

Pools were unable to fashion any sort of response before referee Martin Woods blew for half time, with the referee's whistle greeted by a chorus of boos as the frustration continued to grow inside the Prestige Group Stadium.

Pools stuck with the same formation for the start of the second half, although Greg Sloggett replaced Nathan Sheron and the home side were looking more threatening as Gary Madine's low strike was saved by Luke McNicholas at his near post.

A bad night got worse for Pools, who reverted back to a back four, when Kairo Mitchell fired the visitors further ahead in the 57th minute. The Grenada international finished off a flowing move, turning home from close range after the marauding Tobi Adebayo-Rowling stole in-behind and squared to the in-form frontman, who scored his eighth goal in his last six games.

New man Nathan Asiimwe was trying his best to create something out of nothing and had a shot deflected wide for a corner while the introduction of Adam Campbell provided Pools with a little more attacking impetus but the home side rarely, if ever, looked like getting back into the game.

Rodney did eventually get his goal against Pools - the second game in succession he's scored against his former employers - in the 78th minute as he latched onto substitute Ian Henderson's through ball, rounded Adam Smith and rolled the ball into an empty net to score for the fifth time this season.

In truth, the hosts never really looked like scoring let alone getting back into the game as Darren Sarll and his side, who travel to third placed Forest Green on Saturday, were booed off for the second home game in succession.

Pools: Smith; Asiimwe (sub, Robinson, 78), Dodds, Waterfall (c), Parkes, Charman (sub, Mancini, 59); Featherstone (sub, Mathurin, 66), Sheron (sub, Sloggett, 45); Grey; Madine (sub, Campbell, 72), Dieseruvwe.

Rochdale: McNicholas; Gordon (c), Adebayo-Rowling, Ferguson, Beckwith; Allarakhia (sub, Armstrong, 69), East, Gilmour (sub, Burger, 10), McBride (sub, Henderson, 69); Mitchell (sub, Westley, 88), Rodney (sub, Ayinde, 82).

Att: 3,133 (155 away).