Hartlepool United were heavily beaten by Stockport County at the Suit Direct Stadium. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Having produced their performance of the season seven days ago, Hartlepool once again showed why they are in a huge battle to preserve their Football League status - a status afforded to them by the man in the visiting dugout.

Kyle Wooton scored twice in the space of four minutes in the first half to give Stockport a commanding lead with Curle’s side looking flat throughout before Paddy Madden and substitute Callum Camps added to the scoreline after the break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will Collar put the finishing touches on the scoreline as it was Challinor left smiling on his return to the club on a day Raj Singh appointed Keith Curle as the permanent manager.

Stockport County manager Dave Challinor during the League Two match with Hartlepool United. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

There were a number of subplots surrounding Hartlepool’s meeting with Stockport, none more so than the return of former boss Challinor.

And while the earlier news of Curle’s permanent deal as manager at Hartlepool was also unveiled, the Challinor exchanges between the two sets of supporters ahead of kick-off suggested there was an added incentive to this fixture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Challinor spent what would become two memorable years at the Suit Direct Stadium as he got the club back into the Football League but it’s his current side Stockport who look the more likely to be here in the 2023-24 campaign as the Hatters, and Challinor, eased to a comfortable afternoon in the North East.

For the third week in a row Hartlepool had a significant announcement to make ahead of kick-off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

After recent on the day confirmations of players Chris Missilou and Alex Cairns, it was the turn of boss Curle who agreed a permanent deal with the club to remove the interim tag.

Curle arrived on an interim basis in September following Paul Hartley’s winless start to the season and had taken eight points in his 10 league games in charge before the visit of Stockport with chairman Singh deciding now is the time to move to tie Curle down for the next 18-months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Curle’s first taste as permanent manager was boosted with the injury returns of goalkeeper Ben Killip and defender Euan Murray to the starting line-up.

Killip misseed the FA Cup win over Harrogate which led to the emergency loan deal of Fleetwood Town stopper Cairns while Murray missed out with a back problem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both started against Stockport as David Ferguson was able to return to a more natural full-back position. Missilou, Callum Cooke and a rejuvenated Jake Hastie once again supported Josh Umerah in attack.

But despite the conflicting emotions surrounding Challinor’s return, it was the former Pools boss who was out of his seat celebrating - something he did so often on this ground during his spell with the club, when Wooton broke the deadlock after a muted opening 15 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

After Myles Hippolyte wasted a golden opportunity in the opening exchanges when Rollin Menayese was caught in possession, Wooton was not about to do the same when latching onto a short header back from Reghan Tumilty.

Wooton was there ahead of Killip to coolly lift over the on-rushing goalkeeper to demonstrate why Challinor was so keen to bring the 26-year-old to Edgeley Park in the summer having scored having scored 21 times for Notts County last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Wooton added his fifth goal in County colours four minutes later after meeting Collar’s low cross from the right.

Collar met a direct ball into the right-hand channel and got the better of Murray before sliding across the face of goal to Wooton who could hardly miss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It completely deflated the Suit Direct Stadium both on and off the pitch - with even the odd anti-Challinor chants fizzling out, similar to what were rare Hartlepool attacks.

Curle’s side fired one or two efforts well off target before Hastie found Cooke in the area with an excellent through ball and when his cross was blocked, Hastie picked up the pieces to find Missilou who needed well wide ahead of Umerah.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But it was Hastie who would have the moment of the half for Hartlepool when beating the offside trap to meet an defence-splitting ball from Cooke. Hastie cut back to beat the sliding Akil Wright and had the goal at his mercy only to get things all wrong when slicing wide from 12-yards.

Curle brought on Jack Hamilton for Missilou at the break but to little avail as Hartlepool continued to look sluggish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Instead, Stockport sensed an opportunity to boost their goal difference, which they did.

Menayese was caught in possession by Wooton who crossed for Madden who unselfishly picked out Hippolyte from six-yards only to turn wide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Madden himself steered narrowly wide before he did add a third when heading in simply from a corner on the right.

And it was another double inside four minutes for Stockport as substitute Camps added a fourth when Menayese’s clearance from teh right cannoned off his own man to fall kindly in the area for him to poke beyond Killip.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pools did not land a glove on Stockport all afternoon as the visitors controlled the second half throughout before capping their performance with a fifth through Will Collar.

The midfielder was played in on the right of the area before firing across Killip into the bottom corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The full-time whistle was met by resounding boos from those left inside the Suit Direct Stadium, as Challinor almost apologetically applauded the Hartlepool fans.

Hartlepool United XI: Killip, Tumilty, Menayese, Murray, Ferguson, Featherstone ©, Sylla (McDonald ‘70), Cooke, Missilou (Hamilton ‘45), Hastie (Grey ‘70), Umerah

Advertisement Hide Ad

Subs: Letheren, Paterson, Oduor, Ndjoli

Stockport County XI: Hinchliffe, Southam-Hales, Wright (Brown ‘83), Horsfall, Collar, Johnson, Rydel, Croasdale (McDonald ‘72), Wooton, Hippolyte (Camps ‘65), Madden ©, (Crankshaw ‘72)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Subs: Jones, Evans, Lewis