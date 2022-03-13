Both teams struggled in a game which lacked quality throughout resulting in a bore draw.

Pools had been hoping to bounce back from their EFL Trophy defeat to Rotherham United by continuing their good form in League Two and, while they extended their run to just one defeat in 11 games, it felt very much like two points dropped on home soil.

And here are some of the key talking points from the Suit Direct Stadium stalemate.

Graeme Lee admits it was a game to forget for Hartlepool United against Leyton Orient. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Setting the scene

It’s hard to believe there was anything other than a sense of deflation around the Suit Direct Stadium ahead of the visit of Leyton Orient.

While Pools can be proud of their endeavours in the EFL Trophy semi-final against Rotherham, there must have been an air of melancholy within the squad, and throughout the home faithful, of coming so close to an elusive Wembley final.

But there were also question marks as to how much Pools exuded physically in their dramatic showing with the Millers, and just how much they had left in the tank.

Omar Bogle had one of Hartlepool United's only opportunities of the afternoon against Leyton Orient. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

On paper, it was the perfect fixture for Pools with the O’s bottom of the form guide having not won since early December.

It’s a run of form which has seen Orient slide to within four points of the relegation zone ahead of kick-off and appoint a new manager in Richie Wellens.

It meant Pools would not only have the aftermath of their semi-final heartache to deal with but also the prospect of a potential new manager bounce from the visitors.

Team news

Luke Molyneux came off the bench for the final 30 minutes of Hartlepool United's draw with Leyton Orient. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

The headline from Graeme Lee’s team selection was undoubtedly the omission of Luke Molyneux from the starting line-up.

Molyneux has been in superb form for Pools with a number of key goals including a goal of the season contender to celebrate his 100th appearance for the club against Harrogate Town a week ago.

And Molyneux carried that form into Pools’ semi-final with Rotherham where he restored the lead in the second half before the evening would take a turn for the 23-year-old as he would miss his spot kick in the shootout.

Molyneux cut a disconsolate figure afterwards and he would find himself on the bench for the visit of Leyton Orient.

But the decision was taken out of Lee’s hands somewhat after he confirmed the striker was dealing with fatigue from a heavy fixture schedule in recent weeks as Lee erred on the side of caution with this the first of three games in six days.

In Molyneux’s place came Joe White in what was the only change for Lee’s side.

Molyenux benched

The decision to rest Molyneux may well prove to be a wise one given the upcoming fixture schedule Pools face.

Molyneux came off the bench for the final 30 minutes of the game and did add an initial spark in what was a difficult game for anyone to stamp any authority on.

Lee revealed afterwards he felt 90 minutes would have been too much of a risk for Molyneux but the striker did come through his cameo unscathed which is some positive news to take from the afternoon with Bradford City heading to the Suit Direct Stadium on Tuesday before a trip to Newport County on Friday.

Shot shy

No matter what Pools tried here they were just unable to get going.

Since switching to a 4-3-3 Lee’s side have been able to look threatening in attack during games with the likes of Molyneux and Omar Bogle working well with one another.

But here there was nothing of the sort as the front three of Bogle, White and Joe Grey appeared out of sync with one another.

It took until 35 minutes for Pools to muster any real effort at goal when White cut in from the left to curl wide with neither side having a single shot on target during the first 45 minutes.

Not so clinical

It was a theme which did not improve much in the second half but when it did, Pools were unable to take their opportunity.

In recent weeks if Lee’s side have drifted out of games, they have been able to be clinical in front of goal when it matters.

Bogle himself has been key at this with goals against Crawley Town and Colchester United in particular.

But the Pools striker had a difficult afternoon against the O’s and when the opportunity did come his way early in the second half following the persistence of Mark Shelton, Bogle’s effort lacked the conviction to really trouble Lawrence Vigouroux who saved with ease.

A hangover

It all added up to a frustrating, and out of sorts, performance as Pools limped to a goalless draw.

Following the exertions of midweek this performance was always a possibility.

Had Pools overcome Rotherham in the semi-final then there likely would have been a crest of a wave of momentum heading into the game which may well have translated onto the pitch.

Instead, a shootout defeat left things a little flat around the Suit Direct Stadium which also transcended onto the field with Lee’s side very much suffering a hangover in their performance.

A key week

Quite how much Lee should worry about the performance will be made clearer over the coming week as Pools face another two fixtures in the space of three days.

Having failed to overcome the league’s most out of form team in Leyton Orient, they welcome another team struggling for form in Bradford, albeit they will arrive on the back of a standout victory over league leaders Forest Green Rovers.

On paper, these two fixtures were the perfect tonic to help ease their semi-final heartbreak.

But should Pools fail to convert one of these two games into three points then there could be concerns about the season potentially fizzling out with Lee’s side sure to be safe from relegation.

Hartlepool United XI: Killip, Sterry, Byrne, Odusina, Ferguson, Featherstone ©, Crawford (Fletcher ‘82), Shelton, White (Molyneux ‘61), Grey (Carver ‘61), Bogle

Subs: Bilokapic, Liddle, Ogle, Holohan

Leyton Orient XI: Vigouroux, Wood, Thompson, Smyth (Drinan ’67), Smith (Nouble ‘83), Archibald, Beckles, Sotiriou, Kyprianou, Coleman, Ray

Subs: Sargent, Khan, Young, Ogie, Obiero

Yellow cards - Kyprianou (16), Beckles (45), Sotiriou (78), Odusina (78)

Referee: James Oldham

Attendance: 5,903 (179 Leyton Orient)

