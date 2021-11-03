Hartlepool United's Matty Daly celebrates after scoring their first goal during the EFL Trophy match between Hartlepool United and Everton at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Tuesday 2nd November 2021. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Hartlepool United 1-0 Everton under-21s player ratings: Who shone and who struggled as Pools progressed>

Hartlepool United beaten Everton under-21s 1-0 in the Papa John’s Trophy on Tuesday night – but how did the player’s fare?

By Dominic Scurr
Wednesday, 3rd November 2021, 6:00 am

Matty Daly’s fourth goal of the competition saw Pools go top of the Group A and secure their place in the next round in Antony Sweeney’s first match back in caretaker charge.

The victory also sees them net a further £10,000 in prize money as they await their opponents in the last-32.

1. Jonathan Mitchell - 6

Dealt with everything that came his way but was saved by his crossbar on one occasion.

2. Eddy Jones - 7

Showed good feet with the ball and posed a threat down the left side.

3. Zaine Francis-Angol - 6

Was solid on the left of the back three and got forward well but wasn't really tested too much as Everton sat back.

4. Timi Odusina - 7

Barely put a foot wrong on what was a very comfortable evening for the young defender.

