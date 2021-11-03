Matty Daly’s fourth goal of the competition saw Pools go top of the Group A and secure their place in the next round in Antony Sweeney’s first match back in caretaker charge.
The victory also sees them net a further £10,000 in prize money as they await their opponents in the last-32.
Scroll down and click through the pages to reveal the Pools line-up…
1. Jonathan Mitchell - 6
Dealt with everything that came his way but was saved by his crossbar on one occasion.
Photo: HUFC
2. Eddy Jones - 7
Showed good feet with the ball and posed a threat down the left side.
Photo: HUFC/Alex Chandy
3. Zaine Francis-Angol - 6
Was solid on the left of the back three and got forward well but wasn't really tested too much as Everton sat back.
Photo: Mark Fletcher
4. Timi Odusina - 7
Barely put a foot wrong on what was a very comfortable evening for the young defender.
Photo: Mark Fletcher