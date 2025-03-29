Hartlepool United 1-0 Halifax Town: Pools record back-to-back wins for first time since November

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United won back-to-back games for just the second time this season, beating play-off chasing Halifax 1-0.

Pools led at the break thanks to another goal from the in-form Reyes Cleary, who lashed a venomous effort through a crowd of bodies five minutes before half time. Anthony Limbrick's side adapted to the difficult conditions well and deserved to be ahead at the break. The hosts, by contrast, were combative and almost had midfielder Florent Hoti sent off but struggled to create much; Pools goalkeeper Adam Smith didn't have a save to make in the opening 45.

Halifax were much-improved after the break and had a couple of penalty appeals waved away, Florent Hoti and Angelo Cappello fired speculative efforts over the bar while substitutes Luca Thomas, Dubem Eze and Daniel Nkrumah caused Pools problems. However, it was the visitors who held on thanks to a spirited rearguard action to record consecutive wins for the first time since November.

Pools, who were so impressive in last week's 4-1 demolition of Boston, made one change for the trip to West Yorkshire. Anthony Mancini, who impressed on his first start since New Year's Day against the Pilgrims, was ruled out after struggling during training. The luckless Frenchman has endured a difficult time with injuries since signing for Pools in 2023, limiting him to just 18 starts in almost two seasons; Mancini has completed 90 minutes once this term. He was replaced by Joe Grey, who was dropped to the bench last week following an illness but has looked lively since returning from surgery on a groin problem. New goalkeeper Darryl Ombang, who was signed as cover following the departure of Owen Foster, takes his place among the substitutes for the first time. Former Halifax midfielder Jack Hunter, who made 79 appearances during two successful years at The Shay, is back on the bench after missing the last two weeks with a hip injury.

Reyes Cleary continued his fine scoring form, lashing home his third goal in four games five minutes before half time. Picture by Frank Reid.

Halifax came into the game looking well-placed to finish in the play-offs for the second season in a row despite failing to win any of their last three games; indeed, Chris Millington's side hadn't scored during that run. Millington has blasted the pitch at The Shay, which wasn't in the best condition, as to blame for an injury crisis that's seen 10 first team players ruled out. Halifax moved to bolster their ranks ahead of Thursday's transfer deadline with the signings of Sean Tarima, Toby Savin, Dubem Eze, Daniel Nkrumah and Charlie Hayes-Green. Millington named an unchanged side from Tuesday night's draw with relegation-threatened Woking.

Despite the difficult conditions, Pools started well and had the first chance of the game in the ninth minute when Gary Madine's instinctive effort forced a sharp save from Toby Savin after a loose ball rebounded into his path.

Halifax started to grow in confidence as Pools sat off and the hosts almost fashioned an opportunity after 19 minutes when Ryan Galvin's threatening delivery flashed across the face of goal, narrowly evading the outstretched boot of the sprawling Florent Hoti at the back post.

Toby Savin, making his home debut for Chris Millington's side, did just about enough to deal with Louis Stephenson's deep cross, while at the other end the industrious Jamie Cooke was causing a few problems with his determined runs into the channels.

Joe Grey passed up a golden chance to put Pools in front when he failed to connect with Louis Stephenson's cross after half an hour. The teenager, who had started the game well, peeled off his man and flashed a venomous ball across the face of goal. Grey stole into space at the near post and looked destined to score but couldn't quite sort his feet out, failing to make contact as the hosts survived. Chris Millington, apparently frustrated with his side's first half showing, replaced Owen Bray with Angello Cappello, making his return from injury, 14 minutes before the break.

Pools felt Florent Hoti should have seen red following a strong challenge on Joe Grey but referee James Westgate, probably fairly, administered a yellow; Hoti's tackle was late and firm rather than reckless or dangerous.

Pools took the lead five minutes before half time when Reyes Cleary continued his fine form, lashing home his third goal in four games. The hosts failed to deal with David Ferguson's initial free-kick, Tom Parkes rolled the ball back to the edge of the box and Cleary fired the ball through a crowd of bodies and beyond Toby Savin, who was wrong-footed after seeing the ball late. Halifax fans were frustrated with referee James Westgate's decision to award a free-kick in the lead up to the goal, although Adam Adetoro did appear to have a fistful of Mani Dieseruvwe's shirt.

Dieseruvwe almost doubled his side's lead on the stroke of half time but diverted his effort wide from close range as Pools, who had adapted to the difficult conditions well, led at the break.

Pools were pushed back at the start of the second half and Halifax felt they should have had a penalty after Billy Sass-Davies challenged substitute Luca Thomas in the area; Town fans felt the ball had hit the defender's arm, but the referee was uninterested.

The hosts fashioned their first real chance of the afternoon on the hour when Florent Hoti flashed a ball narrowly wide as Halifax began to assert themselves on the game.

Halifax fans were incandescent after 65 minutes when referee James Westgate waved away another appeal for a penalty, this time after Tom Parkes was alleged to have denied Luca Thomas with his arm.

The home side were beginning to turn the screw and Florent Hoti fired an acrobatic effort over the bar in the 71st minute after Mani Dieseruvwe headed a dangerous ball clear.

Angelo Cappello had Adam Smith scrambling with an effort from distance as the clock ticked down, while moments later Florent Hoti's speculative effort was far too high to threaten. Halifax substitutes Dubem Eze and Daniel Nkrumah, making his debut, were causing the visitors problems.

Despite a prolonged spell of pressure throughout five minutes of added time, Pools, backed by a vocal contingent of travelling fans, held on to record consecutive wins thanks to a battling performance.

Pools (3-4-1-2): Smith; Sass-Davies, Parkes, Ferguson; Stephenson, Sheron, Miley (sub, Hunter, 85), Cleary (sub, Folarin, 85); Grey (sub, Featherstone, 63); Dieseruvwe, Madine (sub, Charman, 73).

Halifax (4-2-3-1): Savin; Emmanuel, Senior (c), Pugh (sub, Tarima, 60), Galvin; Hoti, Alimi-Adetoro; Bray (sub, Cappello, 30), Cooke (sub, Eze, 76), Sutcliffe (sub, Thomas, 45); Leigh (sub, Nkrumah, 80).