Joe Grey’s late goal helped a resilient Hartlepool United edge past Tamworth, last season’s National League North Champions, as Pools kept a third successive clean sheet.

Pools made the trip to Staffordshire unbeaten in their first two games having kept back-to-back clean sheets; last season, Pools managed just five clean sheets in the entire campaign.

The visitors were buoyed by the signing of experienced frontman Gary Madine after fending off rivals from the Football League to secure the services of the former Sheffield Wednesday, Bolton and Blackpool striker.

However, Pools fans will have to remain patient with their new forward; Madine hasn't played a competitive game since March 2023 and manager Darren Sarll counselled caution when he suggested it would be some time before supporters saw the new man at his best.

Hartlepool United boss Darren Sarll was hoping to extend his new side's unbeaten run to three matches.

Pools, who had taken four points from their first two games, were without skipper Luke Waterfall, who was serving a one match suspension after being sent off five minutes into the second half of Saturday's stalemate with Southend.

An already thin squad, admittedly bolstered by the arrival of Madine, was starting to show signs of wear and tear just a couple of weeks into the new campaign; Luke Charman was forced off 15 minutes the weekend's game, Dan Dodds was sidelined with a slight hamstring strain and midfielder Greg Sloggett was still waiting to make his competitive debut after injuring his ankle in pre-season.

There was a late addition to the Pools squad after the club announced the signing of Northern Ireland under-21 international Darren Robinson, who arrives on loan from Derby.

The 19-year-old, who made his Rams debut in November 2023, joins Pools until January.

It was Hartlepool's first ever visit to the Lamb Ground; the only other meeting between the two sides was in 2005 when Tamworth, who had former Pools midfielder Mark Cooper at the helm, knocked them out of the FA Cup.

Pools made two changes from Saturday's goalless draw with Southend, with Billy Sass-Davies replacing the suspended Waterfall while veteran midfielder Nicky Featherstone, who turns 36 next month, was in for his first start of the season in place of Luke Charman.

It was Featherstone's 417th Pools appearance - he needs just one more to draw level with the legendary Alan Goad as the club's fifth highest appearance maker of all time.

There was also a place on the bench for teenage midfielder Charlie Berry, while Anthony Mancini, who might have hoped to start after featuring for an hour at the weekend, had to be content with a place among the substitutes.

Tamworth, meanwhile, were new to the National League having won the National League North with a mammoth 96 points, conceding just 29 goals in the process.

However, the Lambs were still waiting for their first win following promotion after drawing with Sutton on the opening day before losing to York last time out.

Tamworth boss Andy Peaks named an unchanged side from Saturday's defeat to York; Nathan Tshikuna scored their opening goal of the new season against Sutton, captain Jas Singh has been with the Lambs since 2018 while former Pools frontman Chris Wreh was on the bench.

Both sides looked to get the ball from back to front quickly, with the first chance falling to Pools when Nathan Sheron combined with Mani Dieseruvwe but the towering frontman's snap shot was comfortable for the experienced Jas Singh.

Tamworth were offering a threat of their own and the lively Nathan Tshikuna was causing Pools problems on the counter-attack; his free-kick was straight at Joel Dixon after Billy Sass-Davies, who was generally dealing well with the combative frontman Jordan Creaney, committed a cheap foul on the edge of the box.

The best chance of the first half fell to Pools midfielder Jack Hunter, who was looking to continue to make the most of his more advanced role under Darren Sarll and fired a low shot across the artificial surface but Singh got down well to turn it past the far post.

Tamworth were certainly causing their fair share of problems and Ben Acquaye was locked in an enthralling battle with teenage full-back Louis Stephenson, with the Tamworth man getting the better of him down by the near touchline and finding Tshikuna, who poked a rather tame effort wide of the near post.

It was not a first half for the footballing purists, although Pools almost unlocked the Lambs defence when Grey's driving run ended up at the feet of Campbell, who drove a strike straight at the shins of Mani Dieseruvwe but the ball rebounded into the arms of Singh.

Tshikuna almost profited from some rather naive defending by Stephenson when he fired a free-kick just wide of the near post following a foul by the teenage full-back, although Dixon might well have felt he had it covered.

Both sides were, in general, cancelling one another out with some pretty direct football as a goalless - and rather uninspiring - first half ended with half a chance for Jack Hunter, whose shot was saved after Mani Dieseruvwe's header down.

Tamworth missed a gilt-edged chance just after the restart when Tshikuna's threatening cross picked out Jamie Willetts, but the marauding midfielder couldn't sort his feet out from close range and the ball flashed harmlessly across the face of Joel Dixon's goal.

The visitors responded well and had Tamworth scrambling moments later but Nicky Featherstone's shot was diverted wide.

The Lambs failed to deal with the corner and Nathan Sheron dragged a shot wide of the near post; at the other end, Tshikuna's dipping effort almost caught out Joel Dixon, who gathered at the second attempt.

Tamworth were beginning to take the game to the visitors and a sustained spell of pressure ended with an ambitious effort from Ben Acquaye; his strike had Dixon scrambling, and referee Michael Crusham felt he got his fingertips to it, signalling for yet another corner for the home side.

Anthony Mancini's introduction appeared to give the visitors a lift and his cross was turned into the side netting after good work from the tireless Joe Grey; Pools felt they could have had a penalty for handball for the resulting corner, but referee Crusham emphatically disagreed.

Mancini was beginning to turn the screw and fashioned a chance for Sheron on the edge of the box after some typically fast feet on the edge of the box. Unfortunately for the visitors, Sheron's effort was high and wide as he skidded over on the artificial surface.

Pools were rewarded for their determined defending with the opening goal in the 83rd minute through Joe Grey.

Mancini, who was continuing to make a difference, drove forward and the ball rebounded to Nathan Sheron, who showed superb presence of mind to unlock the Lambs defence with a reverse pass that found Grey, who held his nerve and beat Singh low to his near post.

Tamworth almost fashioned an instant response when substitute Miracle Okafor found himself bearing down on goal and beat Joel Dixon but saw his shot curl agonisingly wide of the far post as Pools preserved their lead.

Pools survived a late scare when Tamworth hit the woodwork twice in a remarkable scramble right at the death but Darren Sarll’s side, who had luck on their side, held on to move into the play-off places, keeping three successive league clean sheets for the first time since March 2016.

Pools: Dixon; Stephenson, Sass-Davies, Parkes (c), Ferguson; Featherstone, Hunter, Sheron; Grey (sub, Onariase, 87), Dieseruvwe, Campbell (sub, Mancini, 65).

Tamworth: Singh (c); Fletcher, Finn (sub, Enoru, 74), Creaney (sub, Okafor, 74), Fairlamb, Morrison, Acquaye, Willets, Cullinane-Bird, Tshikuna, Hollis.

Att: 1,293 (264 away).