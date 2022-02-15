Hartlepool United 1-0 Tranmere Rovers RECAP: Graeme Lee's side seal third straight win with narrow victory at the Suit Direct Stadium
Hartlepool United earned another big three points as they edged past high-flying Tranmere Rovers.
Peter Clarke’s own goal in first half stoppage time was all that separated the two sides on a close encounter at the Suit Direct Stadium.
Clarke glanced in David Ferguson’s in-swinging freekick from the right beyond his own goalkeeper Ross Doohan as Pools made it three wins in a row in the league for the first time since April last year.
The visitors, who arrived second in the table, enjoyed plenty of possession in the second half as Graeme Lee’s side were happy to soak up the pressure and look for threats in behind on the counter-attack.
But for the second time in three outings as a back four, Pools held firm to see the game out 1-0.
Pools could have added a second themselves through substitute Joe White and Omar Bogle who each fired off target.
But Lee’s side also had Ben Killip to thank on his 100th appearance for the club as he made an excellent save to deny Kane Hemmings from close range.
Sam Foley glanced wide in the closing stages from Josh Hawkes’ freekick but once again under Lee, Pools were able to hold firm helped by another man of the match display from Timi Odusina.
The clean sheet was their eighth under Lee as manager and they now move onto 40 points for the season and to within eight of the play-off places as Pools supporters can perhaps now start to look upwards in the table rather than over their shoulder.
Last updated: Tuesday, 15 February, 2022, 21:48
- Peter Clarke’s own goal gives Hartlepool the lead
- Hartlepool United XI: Killip, Sterry, Byrne, Odusina, Ferguson, Featherstone ©, Morris, Crawford, Grey, Molyneux, Bogle
- Subs: Bilokapic, Ogle, Liddle, Shelton, White, Fletcher, Carver
- Tranmere Rovers XI: Doohan, Dacres-Cogley, Clarke ©, Davies, Macdonald, Hawkes, Warrington, Foley, Morris, Jolley, Hemmings
- Subs: Murphy, Knight-Percival, McPake, Merrie, Burton, McManaman, Dieseruvwe
Some immediate reaction
FULL-TIME
It’s all over and Pools have secured another big win on home soil against a good Tranmere Rovers side.
Peter Clarke’s own goal the difference between the sides as Graeme Lee’s men earn their eighth clean sheet under his management.
90 - YELLOW FOR MACDONALD
90 - FOLEY GOES CLOSE
Hawkes’ freekick from the right is glanced just wide by Foley
Odusina is named man of the match
90 - THREE MINUTES ADDED
There will be three minutes added time
89 - SUB FOR POOLS
Molyneux is replaced by Liddle
As Foley is yellow carded for a foul on White
87 - SAVE KILLIP
McManaman cuts onto his left and tries to curl one but Killip is equal to it and holds on well
Tonight’s attendance is 5,214 with 204 Tranmere supporters.
Morris fires a snapshot well wide ad cuts a frustrated figure. Pools holding firm at the moment