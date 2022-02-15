Hartlepool United secured a big win over Tranmere Rovers. Picture by FRANK REID

Peter Clarke’s own goal in first half stoppage time was all that separated the two sides on a close encounter at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Clarke glanced in David Ferguson’s in-swinging freekick from the right beyond his own goalkeeper Ross Doohan as Pools made it three wins in a row in the league for the first time since April last year.

The visitors, who arrived second in the table, enjoyed plenty of possession in the second half as Graeme Lee’s side were happy to soak up the pressure and look for threats in behind on the counter-attack.

But for the second time in three outings as a back four, Pools held firm to see the game out 1-0.

Pools could have added a second themselves through substitute Joe White and Omar Bogle who each fired off target.

But Lee’s side also had Ben Killip to thank on his 100th appearance for the club as he made an excellent save to deny Kane Hemmings from close range.

Sam Foley glanced wide in the closing stages from Josh Hawkes’ freekick but once again under Lee, Pools were able to hold firm helped by another man of the match display from Timi Odusina.

The clean sheet was their eighth under Lee as manager and they now move onto 40 points for the season and to within eight of the play-off places as Pools supporters can perhaps now start to look upwards in the table rather than over their shoulder.

