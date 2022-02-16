Hartlepool United players celebrate after taking the lead against Tranmere Rovers. (Credit: Harry Cook | MI News)

Peter Clarke’s own goal on the stroke of half-time was all that separated the sides as Graeme Lee’s men move onto 40 points for the season.

And here are some of the key talking points from another big night at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Setting the scene

Nicky Featherstone returned to the Hartlepool United starting XI. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

It’s been nearly 12 months since Pools secured three wins on the bounce in the league, back in the National League, but they arrived at the Suit Direct Stadium on Tuesday with the opportunity to do just that back in the Football League.

But they were welcoming a Tranmere side who look in good shape for a return to League One with Micky Mellon’s team second in the table heading into the game.

The game was of course delayed by two months after it’s original date in December was postponed due to a number of positive COVID-19 cases within the visitors squad.

Team news

Ben Killip marked his 100th appearance for Hartlepool United with a clean sheet. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

Lee hinted at making changes to his starting XI following Saturday’s win over Crawley Town owing to the number of fixtures Pools have to contend with over the coming weeks.

That could have led to a change in formation, too, with Nicky Featherstone in contention for a return.

As it was, Featherstone was the only change in a straight swap for Newcastle United loanee Joe White. Featherstone was reinstated as captain following his suspension.

It meant youngster White would drop to the bench which also included Marcus Carver for the first time at the Suit Direct Stadium since his arrival from Southport. There was, however, no place for Irish midfielder Gavan Holohan.

And it was a notable occasion for goalkeeper Ben Killip who was handed his 100th appearance for the club after joining in 2019.

Featherstone returns

It seems hard to think of a Pools team without their captain, Featherstone. But over the last three games we may have gotten a glimpse of what could become for Lee’s side with Bryn Morris performing admirably when deputising.

Lee has been asked whether or not he sees both Morris and Featherstone co-existing in midfield and we got our answer against Tranmere.

Featherstone eased back into the role, picking up where he left off prior to his red card against Exeter City.

The 33-year-old broke up play and worked in tandem with Morris who was allowed a little more of an adventurous role.

If ever there was any doubt as to the importance of Featherstone, and whether or not the arrival of Morris could be seen as the beginning of the easing out of Featherstone, he reminded us all we’re still some way away from that.

No place for Holohan

But while Morris and Featherstone complemented each other well in midfield alongside Tom Crawford, who continues to go from strength-to-strength, one player who will doubtless be frustrated is Holohan.

The Irishman was overlooked for the matchday squad with Mark Shelton and loan stars White and Isaac Fletcher preferred on the bench.

Speaking after the game Lee suggested he has difficult decisions to make each week owing to the strength in depth he has at his disposal and that some of those decisions ‘aren’t going to please everyone.’

But with Holohan’s contract set to expire in the summer, questions may well be asked as to what the future holds for the 30-year-old should he not be able to force his way back into contention.

Holohan endured a stop-start first couple of months of the campaign when an injury stymied a bright start to the season.

The midfielder was brought back into the fold by Lee in the New Year but now appears to have fallen down the pecking order following a busy January transfer window.

There is no doubt Holohan possesses quality and would still add value to the Pools midfield, but Lee has an unenviable task in keeping his squad happy when they are not selected.

Killip 100 up

The night was significant for goalkeeper Killip who capped his 100th appearance for the club with another clean sheet.

Killip has done well this season in fending off competition for the number one shirt from Jonathan Mitchell and now Nicholas Bilokapic and he demonstrated why Lee has instilled his trust in him in the second half with a big save to deny Kane Hemmings.

Killip has had his critics at times during his spell at the Suit Direct Stadium but his improvement this season has been impressive with the 26-year-old currently enjoying a rich vein of form.

Another clean sheet

While Killip’s role in the clean sheet can not be overlooked, the defence as a whole should be applauded for yet another resilient display.

Pools had to withstand some heavy pressure in the second half but they dealt with things well as Timi Odusina produced another man of the match display alongside Neill Byrne.

If supporters had been worried a switch to a back four would invite more pressure the reverse is what is in practice as Pools have now sealed back-to-back clean sheets taking their total under Lee to eight.

As long as Pools remain difficult to breach, they now have the impetus going forward to turn draws into victories.

Momentum

A third straight win in the league is a good feat for any team but it has come at just the right time for Pools after a troubling start to the year.

The feel-good factor of an encouraging transfer window rolled into a memorable trip to face Crystal Palace which has proved to be a springboard to an upturn in fortunes in the league.

Pools are now unbeaten in six, having won three on the spin, ahead of another home game this weekend.

Pools are now 14 points clear of the relegation zone and just eight points adrift of the play-off places. Even if the glass remains half empty, as opposed to half full, it’s an encouraging time to be a Pools supporter.

Hartlepool United XI: Killip, Sterry, Byrne, Odusina, Ferguson, Featherstone ©, Morris, Crawford, Grey (White ‘57), Molyneux (Liddle ‘90), Bogle

Subs: Bilokapic, Ogle, Shelton, Fletcher, Carver

Tranmere Rovers XI: Doohan, Dacres-Cogley, Clarke ©, Davies, Macdonald, Hawkes, Warrington, Foley, Morris, Jolley (McManaman ‘63), Hemmings

Subs: Murphy, Knight-Percival, McPake, Merrie, Burton, Dieseruvwe

Yellow cards - White (81), Foley (89), MacDonald (90)

Referee: Rebecca Welsh

Attendance: 5,214 (204 Tranmere Rovers)

