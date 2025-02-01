Hartlepool United 1-1 Braintree Town: debutant Jamie Miley salvages a late point for Pools

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Debutant Jamie Miley rescued a point for Hartlepool United in the sixth and final minute of added time as Pools drew 1-1 with relegation-threatened Braintree on Saturday.

Pools were second best for parts of the game but created a number of gilt-edged chances, hitting the woodwork twice through Reyes Cleary. However, Braintree had the better of the midfield battle and, while Pools posed a threat from the flanks, the home side's wingers provided the all-important cutting edge as the excellent Jermaine Francis fired the hosts ahead 20 minutes from time.

Pools pressed for an equaliser, hitting the woodwork for the third time late on, and salvaged a point when second half substitute Miley lashed home a leveller with almost the last kick of the game.

Manager Lennie Lawrence, who was criticised for his selection in Tuesday night's defeat to Barnet when he named three central-midfielders in the side as Pools looked to make themselves difficult to beat, made four changes after promising a more proactive approach in Essex. Skipper Luke Waterfall, who was sent off after lashing out in the reverse fixture, attacker Adam Campbell and veteran midfielder Nicky Featherstone, who made his 445th Pools appearance to become the club's third-highest appearance-maker of all-time, were all restored to the side. Gary Madine was also back in the XI as Pools returned to the 4-4-2 formation that served them so well against Oldham on New Year's Day, while Nathan Sheron deputised for Dan Dodds, who was dropped to the bench, at right-back. Jamie Miley, who signed a permanent deal from Premier League Newcastle, was among the substitutes.

Debutant Jamie Miley's 96th minute goal salvaged a point for Pools at relegation-threatened Braintree. Picture by Hartlepool United Football Club.

Braintree had been in fine form under new boss Steve Pitt, winning two and drawing one of their last three National League games as the Iron widened the gap between themselves and the relegation zone to five points. Pitt rested a number of important players for Wednesday's National League Cup win over Tottenham under-21s. Veteran frontman John Akinde was among those left on the bench while attacker Chay Cooper, who endured a difficult loan spell at Pools last season, scored a brace. Kyrell Lisbie, the son of former Charlton, Colchester and Leyton Orient frontman Kevin, came into the game with seven goals in 11 matches and is considered among the National League's hottest properties. Pitt made one change from last weekend's win over bottom club Ebbsfleet as Luton loanee Jacob Pinnington replaced the injured Ryan Clamplin. New signing Alan Judge, a former Republic of Ireland international, was on the bench for the first time.

Pools started very poorly and were fortunate not to be behind inside the first couple of minutes when Nathan Sheron, starting at right-back for the first time since Boxing Day, produced a superb block to deny John Akinde. The Iron were causing problems from both flanks and Tom Blackwell latched onto a long ball, beat David Ferguson and pulled the ball back for Akinde, who would have opened the scoring had it not been for a heroic sliding challenge from Sheron.

The visitors were under the cosh and were almost caught out again moments later when George Langston stole in but Adam Smith, who was quick off his line and brave in the challenge, beat the Iron skipper to the ball.

Pools were struggling to get a foothold in the game but fashioned their first chance after 10 minutes when Reyes Cleary, their biggest goal threat in the opening period, got the better of Aidan Francis-Clarke but dragged his strike wide.

The Pools midfield two of Nicky Featherstone and Adam Campbell were struggling to contend with Braintree's more robust pairing of James Vennings and Matthew Robinson as the visitors continued to live dangerously. Pools were surviving thanks to some last-ditch defending and Luke Charman cleared Louie Annesley's header off the line after a quarter of an hour.

At the other end, Reyes Cleary was continuing to get the better of Aidan Francis-Clarke, providing Pools with a welcome albeit all too infrequent outlet. He passed up the best chance of the first half in the 28th minute when Gary Madine, who was giving as good as he got up front, won the ball well and played the West Brom loanee through on goal. Cleary dinked the ball over the onrushing Henry Gray but his effort trickled agonisingly onto the post and wide.

In a frenetic final 10 minutes of the first half, Tom Blackwell went close on a couple of occasions for the hosts while Mani Dieseruve headed wide from a tight angle in the 42nd minute. The impressive Kyrell Lisbie, who caused Pools a host of problems from the flank, was unable to divert his header goalwards in added time as the visitors survived until the break.

Pools made a brighter start to the second half and went within a whisker of taking the lead inside 60 seconds when Reyes Cleary struck the woodwork for the second time. The 21-year-old cut inside onto his right foot and drilled a low strike from the edge of the box through a crowd of bodies and onto the foot of the post.

The visitors thought they'd taken the lead after 55 minutes when Luke Charman lashed the ball home from close range but his strike was ruled out for offside. The Iron failed to deal with another threatening ball in from the determined Reyes Cleary but Charman was adjudged to have come back from an offside position before latching onto the loose ball.

Pools were beginning to assert themselves and went close again just before the hour when Adam Campbell drilled a low strike wide of the near post from the edge of the box. Pools made changes, handing a debut to Jamie Miley, and continued to press as Reyes Cleary flashed another shot into the side netting with 23 minutes of normal time remaining.

Despite plenty of Pools pressure, the hosts took the lead after 70 minutes when Jermaine Francis scored his fourth goal of the season. Pools lost the ball on the edge of the Braintree box and the home side counter-attacked well, finding Francis in a promising position. The Barnet loanee drove at David Ferguson before lashing a low strike into the bottom corner, leaving Pools with it all to do.

Skipper Luke Waterfall almost offered an instant response but his snapshot sailed wide as Pools went in search of an equaliser.

The Iron survived a goalmouth scramble six minutes from time as substitute Sam Folarin threatened to steal in but was denied by goalscorer Jermaine Francis. Mani Dieseruvwe went close moments later but was unable to connect with Folarin's low cross.

Pools pressed into six minutes of added time as Reyes Cleary forced a strong save from Henry Gray, who made himself big and rushed out to narrow the angle. Pools threw everything at the hosts, hitting the bar and going close as the Iron somehow survived a late goalmouth scramble. At that stage, it felt like the visitors were staring down the barrel of a second successive defeat when debutant Jamie Miley bundled the ball home to keep Pools' play-off hopes just about alive.

Pools (4-4-2): Smith; Sheron (sub, Dodds, 74), Waterfall (c), Parkes, Ferguson; Charman (sub, Folarin, 66), Featherstone (sub, Miley, 66), Campbell, Cleary; Dieseruvwe, Madine.

Braintree: (4-3-3): Gray; Pinnington, Vennings, Langston (c (sub, 87, Judge)), Francis-Clarke; Francis, Annesley, Robinson; Lisbie (sub, Miranda, 83), Akinde, Blackwell (sub, Cooper, 66).

Att: 869.