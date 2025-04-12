Hartlepool United 1-1 Dagenham and Redbridge: 10-man Pools denied late on by determined Daggers

Teenager Louis Stephenson was sent off following two yellow cards in quick succession.

10-man Hartlepool United's slim play-off hopes were all but extinguished following a 1-1 draw with relegation-threatened Dagenham and Redbridge.

In an action packed first half, Mani Dieseruvwe had a penalty saved by Jake Turner, Pools took the lead when Paul Kalambayi turned Joe Grey's effort into his own net but the visitors were reduced to 10-men when Louis Stephenson was sent off following two yellow cards in quick succession.

Despite a determined defensive effort, Pools were denied late on when Harry Phipps bundled home a late equaliser to keep Dagenham's hopes of beating the drop alive.

Pools, who were bidding to win for the fourth game in a row, named an unchanged side from Saturday's last gasp win over Ebbsfleet.

Dagenham, who started the day three points adrift of safety having won just two of their last 18 matches, made one change from their defeat to Gateshead as teenager Aaron Loupalo-Bi replaced Gillingham loanee Marcus Wyllie. Former Pools frontman Josh Umerah scored in the reverse fixture and came into the game with seven goals in 35 games this term. He led the line alongside Josh Rees, the Daggers leading scorer with 14 goals. Pools head coach Anthony Limbrick worked with midfielder Jake Hessenthaler at Grimsby.

Pools spurned a golden chance to take the lead after nine minutes when Mani Dieseruvwe's penalty was saved by the sprawling Jake Turner. Joe Grey won the spot-kick, stealing in before being tripped in the area. Despite having an almost faultless record from 12 yards, Dieseruvwe never looked altogether confident and his tame effort was kept out by Turner, who guessed correctly and saved low down to his right.

The visitors went close again when both Mani Dieseruvwe and Joe Grey went within a whisker of turning Jamie Miley's deep corner in at the back post after 15 minutes.

Pools took the lead a minute later when Paul Kalambayi diverted Joe Grey's effort into his own net. The visitors were good value for their lead, while Grey had caused the hosts all sorts of problems in the opening exchanges.

Dagenham felt Tom Parkes should have been sent off in the 23rd minute when he tripped Josh Umerah, who was bearing down on goal; Parkes did look to be the last man, but referee Ross Martin awarded a yellow card.

Moments later, Louis Stephenson saw red after picking up a second booking in the space of five minutes. Having been cautioned for a foul on Ryan Hill, the teenager was given his marching orders after 24 minutes. Although it wasn't quite clear what had happened, it appeared Stephenson had said something to referee Ross Martin and was dismissed for dissent.

Looking to press home their man advantage, Dagenham surged forward and hit the bar through Josh Umerah before Josh Rees fluffed his lines from close range following a flowing move.

Pools held on and almost doubled their lead at the end of a frantic first half when Billy Sass-Davies forced a sharp save from the impressive Jake Turner after a threatening first time cross from Jamie Miley.

The home side started the second half strongly and the lively Oscar Rutherford forced a save from Adam Smith five minutes after the break before Daggers boss Lewis Young introduced Dion Pereira and Trent Rendall.

There was a slight sense of desperation to some of the visitors defending and both Tom Parkes and Nathan Sheron produced last-ditch interventions as Pereira started to cause Pools problems.

As the pressure began to mount, Pools changed shape, switching to a back four, while Fulham loanee Aaron Loupalo-Bi passed up perhaps the best chance of the game, blasting over following more good work from Pereira.

Billy Sass-Davies made a superb sliding block to deny the influential Josh Rees as Dagenham turned the screw in a desperate attempt to get back into the game.

Pools survived another goalmouth scramble 13 minutes from time before the ball fell to the feet of Ryan Hill, who scuffed his shot from a promising position at the back post.

Dion Pereira, so impressive since his introduction, hit the post in the 81st minute when his low strike from the edge of the box, which had Adam Smith scrambling, deflected through a crowd of bodies and cannoned off the upright.

Despite a spirited rearguard action, Pools were pegged back in the 87th minute when Harry Phipps struck from close range after Billy Sass-Davies, otherwise faultless, got caught underneath a looping ball.

Dagenham pressed for a winner late on but Dion Pereira was denied in added time by a strong hand from Adam Smith before Oscar Rutherford headed over as Pools held on to take a point back to the North East.

Pools (3-4-1-2): Smith; Sass-Davies, Parkes (c), Ferguson; Stephenson, Miley, Sheron, Cleary (sub, Folarin, 71); Grey (sub, Charman, 70); Madine (sub, Featherstone, 59), Dieseruvwe.

Dagenham (3-4-1-2): Turner; Harrack (sub, Pereira, 55), Phipps, Kalambayi (sub, Clayton, 71); Hessenthaler, N'Guessan (sub, Rendall, 55), Hill, Rutherford; Rees (c); Umerah, Loupalo-Bi (sub, Wyllie, 72).

Att: 1,704 (203 away)