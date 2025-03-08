Hartlepool United 1-1 Eastleigh: Pools' winless run goes on following frustrating afternoon in Hampshire

Defender Billy Sass-Davies endured a difficult afternoon and made a mistake in the lead up to Tyrese Shade's equalising goal. Picture by Frank Reid.

Hartlepool United's winless run was extended to seven games following a 1-1 draw with play-off chasing Eastleigh on Saturday.

Pools started the game well and went ahead in spectacular fashion through the impressive Reyes Cleary. Following a fast start, the visitors were once again architects of their own downfall as a succession of errors allowed Tyrese Shade to draw Eastleigh level with his 10th goal of the season.

Pools hit the woodwork twice in the second half through Joe Grey and then Cleary, who saw his effort deflect up onto the crossbar. At the other end, the metronomic Ben Close cannoned an effort against Adam Smith's bar as Pools' frustrating run continued under head coach Anthony Limbrick.

Pools, who came into the game in the midst of a miserable run having won just one of their last 11 matches, made five changes from Tuesday night's disappointing defeat to relegation-threatened AFC Fylde. Top-scorer Mani Dieseruvwe, who had started the last three matches on the bench, was recalled to the XI. Dan Dodds was handed his first start in almost a month, while Jamie Miley was restored in midfield, partnering Nathan Sheron for the first time since signing from Newcastle in January. Reyes Cleary, a surprise omission in midweek, returned along with Adam Campbell. Luke Charman, Sam Folarin, Nicky Featherstone and Jack Hunter all dropped to the bench, while veteran frontman Gary Madine was not in the squad following an illness. Skipper Luke Waterfall, who missed Tuesday's game with a minor injury, was back among the substitutes.

Eastleigh, who had won four of their last six prior to kick-off in Hampshire to give themselves an outside chance of sneaking into the National League play-offs, made two changes from their midweek win over Ebbsfleet as Ludwig Francillette and Angel Waruih replaced Connor Underhill and Luis Fernandez. In-form frontman Tyrese Shade came into the game with eight goals in his last 16 appearances. He partnered Chris Maguire, who endured an ill-fated spell at Pools in 2022, up front.

The visitors, who reverted back to a 3-5-2 formation in Hampshire, made a bright start and nearly went ahead after just three minutes when the experienced Niall Maher cleared Mani Dieseruvwe's looping header off the line. Moments later, Dieseruvwe almost capitalised after Eastleigh goalkeeper Joe McDonnell made a mess of dealing with a ball back into the box.

Pools suffered another injury blow after eight minutes when the luckless Dan Dodds was forced off after going down off the ball. Teenager Louis Stephenson was his replacement.

Adam Campbell dragged an effort from distance wide after 19 minutes, Joe Grey headed off target following good work by Reyes Cleary, while Tom Parkes did well to deal with Noa Boutin's threatening cross at the near post. The visitors had started the game strongly and were looking to dominate the ball.

Pools went ahead after half an hour when the lively Reyes Cleary beat Joe McDonnell from distance. The West Bromwich Albion loanee drove at the retreating Spitfires defence before cutting inside and blasting beyond the Eastleigh goalkeeper from range to fire the visitors in front.

The hosts equalised two minutes before half time when the prolific Tyrese Shade capitalised on a succession of Pools errors to score his 10th goal of the season. Tom Parkes and Billy Sass-Davies failed to deal with a hopeful ball forward, allowing Shade to power through before lifting an effort over the onrushing Adam Smith, who was stranded in no man's land after he raced out of his goal in a hopeless attempt to close down the St Kitts and Nevis international.

Pools went close to retaking the lead 12 minutes into the second half when Joe Grey's shot was blocked after good work from Adam Campbell and David Ferguson, who did well to keep himself onside before firing the ball across goal.

Both sides hit the woodwork in quick succession as the clock ticked down. Louis Stephenson struck the post for Pools before Ben Close, who was excellent all afternoon in Eastleigh's midfield, cannoned a venomous effort off the bar from long range.

Substitute Corey Panter flashed an effort wide on the volley following a deep cross by Richard Brindley in the 84th minute while the Eastleigh back line did well to deal with Adam Campbell's free-kick.

Nathan Sheron's low shot was blocked by Ludwig Francillette before Reyes Cleary's strike was deflected onto the crossbar as the visitors pressed for a winner late on.

Adam Smith, who had endured another difficult afternoon, saved his side in the 90th minute when he denied Tyrese Shade before some last-ditch defending by David Ferguson prevented substitute Paul McCallum from getting to the rebound.

Nathan Sheron went close in added time but Pools failed to win for the seventh game in a row despite some positive signs in Hampshire.

Pools (3-5-2): Smith; Sass-Davies, Parkes (c), Ferguson; Dodds (sub, Stephenson, 8), Miley (sub, Featherstone, 77), Sheron, Campbell, Cleary; Dieseruvwe, Grey.

Eastleigh (3-5-2): McDonnell; Francillette, Waruih (sub, Underhill, 77), Maher; Brindley, Taylor (c) (sub, Hodson, 45), Close, Humphires (sub, Fernandez, 35), Boutin (sub, Panter, 60); Maguire (sub, McCallum, 55), Shade.