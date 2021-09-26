Hartlepool United 1-1 Exeter City player ratings – debutants impress as Pools are held at Victoria Park

Luke Molyneux’s first Football League goal gave Pools a first half lead before Exeter’s Sam Nombe equalised before the break.
The second half saw a few half chances but neither side were able to find the winner as they had to settle for a point.
It's only the third time in 2021 Pools have failed to win a league match at home.
Scroll down and click through the pages to reveal the Pools player ratings…
1. Ben Killip - 6
Had a couple of straightforward saves to make but will have been disappointed to concede from another cross into the box.
Photo: Mark Fletcher
2. Eddy Jones - 7
Won plenty of tackles and kept things simple down the left. Saw an early header claimed by the Exeter goalkeeper Cameron Dawson. Almost let Josh Key in following a mistimed tackle but that was a rare blip on an otherwise solid afternoon for the Stoke City loanee.
Photo: HUFC/Alex Chandy
3. Zaine Francis-Angol - 6
Defended well at times and broke forward from the back three to get some crosses into the box. Let his man go for Exeter's goal.
Photo: Bernadette Malcolmson
4. Neill Byrne - 7
Saw a good headed chance collected by the goalkeeper early on. Won the ball well on a number of occasions.
Photo: Bernadette Malcolmson