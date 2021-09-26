Hartlepool United's Luke Molyneux celebrates with his team mates after scoring their first goal during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Hartlepool United and Exeter City at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 25th September 2021. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Hartlepool United 1-1 Exeter City player ratings – debutants impress as Pools are held at Victoria Park

Hartlepool United drew 1-1 with Exeter City on Saturday afternoon – but how did the players fare?

By Dominic Scurr
Sunday, 26th September 2021, 8:00 am

Luke Molyneux’s first Football League goal gave Pools a first half lead before Exeter’s Sam Nombe equalised before the break.

The second half saw a few half chances but neither side were able to find the winner as they had to settle for a point.

It's only the third time in 2021 Pools have failed to win a league match at home.

1. Ben Killip - 6

Had a couple of straightforward saves to make but will have been disappointed to concede from another cross into the box.

Photo: Mark Fletcher

2. Eddy Jones - 7

Won plenty of tackles and kept things simple down the left. Saw an early header claimed by the Exeter goalkeeper Cameron Dawson. Almost let Josh Key in following a mistimed tackle but that was a rare blip on an otherwise solid afternoon for the Stoke City loanee.

Photo: HUFC/Alex Chandy

3. Zaine Francis-Angol - 6

Defended well at times and broke forward from the back three to get some crosses into the box. Let his man go for Exeter's goal.

Photo: Bernadette Malcolmson

4. Neill Byrne - 7

Saw a good headed chance collected by the goalkeeper early on. Won the ball well on a number of occasions.

Photo: Bernadette Malcolmson

