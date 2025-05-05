Hartlepool United 1-1 Forest Green Rovers: Christian Doidge denies Pools final day victory

David Ferguson opened the scoring for Pools, turning home his third goal of a challenging season after good work from Reyes Cleary down the left flank. Picture by Frank Reid.

Christian Doidge's 89th minute equaliser denied Hartlepool United a winning end to the season as Pools concluded a miserable campaign with a 1-1 draw with promotion hopefuls Forest Green Rovers.

The home side had looked set to come out on top in a fairly drab affair thanks to David Ferguson's 37th minute opener, only to be denied when substitute Doidge latched onto Joe Quigley's header late on.

The truth is, Monday's meeting was a game both sides could have done without; Forest Green were gearing up for the play-offs in their bid to make an instant return to the Football League, while Pools were languishing in mid-table and facing an uncertain future as ongoing takeover negotiations continued to drag their feet. Now, all eyes will turn to what happens off the pitch over the next few weeks, which could well prove decisive for Pools.

Pools, who were looking to end another underwhelming season on a positive note, made one change from their humbling 5-1 defeat at promotion hopefuls Rochdale last time out. Jack Hunter, who came on as a half time substitute in Greater Manchester, replaced Luke Charman in the XI, while teenager Louis Stephenson returned to a more familiar right-wing-back role.

Forest Green, who made the long trip up from Gloucestershire having already secured third place and with, presumably, at least one eye on their upcoming play-off campaign, made five changes from their impressive win over Oldham. Cian Harries, who needed stitches following a clash of heads against the Latics, missed out altogether while experienced frontman Joe Quigley dropped to the bench. Kyle McAllister and Jordon Garrick were named among the substitutes after starting last time out, while Jordan Moore-Taylor returned to captain the side. Former Southend frontman Harry Cardwell, who scored 18 National League goals last season, led the line.

The hosts started the game well enough and were looking to get higher up the pitch than they had done in recent weeks, with Joe Grey operating on the shoulder and causing a few problems with his determined running. However, it was Forest Green who fashioned the first half-chance in the third minute when both Harry Cardwell and Ryan Innis went close to getting on the end of Sean Long's teasing ball in.

Jamie Miley forced a save from on-loan West Brom goalkeeper Ted Cann in the sixth minute after connecting sweetly with a looping ball on the volley as both sides looked to threaten from set-pieces.

It was an open start to the game and Jamie Robson had to be on high alert to thwart Joe Grey at the near post following an incisive pass from the typically lively Reyes Cleary as Pools pressed forward in the ninth minute.

The visitors were dealt a blow after 13 minutes when towering defender Ryan Innis was forced off with an injury. He was replaced by the versatile Harvey Bunker, on for his 36th appearance of the campaign.

Bunker, moments after his introduction, did well to block David Ferguson's venomous half-volley after a promising Pools move threatened to unlock the Forest Green defence. Despite the best efforts of the home team, who were trying to inject some energy into the contest, the game started to take on the feeling of a match with little on the line for either side.

Jamie Robson came close to finding the head of Harry Cardwell after David Ferguson was caught out of position, while Tom Knowles was unable to make the most of a promising opportunity after stealing into a pocket of space inside the penalty area.

Jamie Miley came close to firing Pools in front after 22 minutes, the first real chance of the afternoon. The hosts won the ball back well inside Forest Green's half and unleashed a purposeful counter-attack, with Miley driving forward to the edge of the box before lashing a low effort narrowly wide of Ted Cann's far post. At the other end, Tom Knowles tried his luck from range and had Adam Smith scrambling across his goal.

Harvey Bunker blasted over with his left foot in the 25th minute, Reyes Cleary made an important challenge to thwart a Forest Green attack and spare Louis Stephenson's blushes after a loose ball across the face of goal, while Liam Sercombe tried to catch Adam Smith out from distance after beating Nicky Featherstone to a bouncing ball.

Nathan Sheron, who as ever was giving his all in the engine room, pressed well and won the ball back on the edge of the box, driving forward and beating a defender before, off balance, blasting the ball well over the bar in the 32nd minute. It was, nonetheless, a rare moment of energy and intent from the hosts.

Pools took the lead in the 37th minute when David Ferguson scored his third goal of the season. The home side were rewarded for some patient build up play when Reyes Cleary, making his final appearance of a scintillating loan spell from West Brom, broke free down the left flank and pulled the ball back for the waiting Ferguson, who diverted an inventive effort into the far corner to give the hosts the lead.

The first half rather fizzled out from there, although Joe Grey, one of a whole host of players who will be out of contract in the summer and could leave on a free, continued to impress with his determined work up front, making life difficult for the Forest Green back line in combination with Mani Dieseruvwe and Jamie Miley.

The second period began in much the same vein as the first had ended, with neither side willing or able to grab a rather tepid game by the scruff of the neck. Harry Cardwell, well-marshalled by Tom Parkes for the most part, dragged a speculative effort wide five minutes after the restart.

Forest Green were beginning to venture forward with a bit more purpose and Teddy Jenks forced a regulation save from Adam Smith with a low effort from range. David Ferguson was given a talking to after Teddy Jenks went down in the box although referee Peter Wright, much like the home fans, appeared to think the Forest Green man had made the most of, at best, a minor coming together.

That slight set-to did seem to spark the game into a bit of life and Reyes Cleary almost found himself bearing down on goal after good work by goalkeeper Adam Smith, who came to claim Adam May's cross before unleashing the winger with a smart kick straight from his hands.

Reyes Cleary's outstanding loan spell came to an end 22 minutes from time after he went over on his shoulder following some determined defensive work; the West Brom loanee left the Prestige Group Stadium for the final time to a well-deserved standing ovation, having scored six goals and provided seven assists in 20 games.

Mani Dieseruvwe spurned a gilt-edged chance to put Pools out of sight in the 70th minute after good work from Jamie Miley, only for the in-form frontman to fluff his lines from close range when he looked destined to score.

The game began to peter out as both sides made a whole host of changes, with Forest Green fashioning a handful of half-chances late on; Adam May's strike deflected wide from range, while the marauding Jordan Moore-Taylor's header was comfortable for Adam Smith.

The visitors salvaged a point in the 89th minute when Christian Doidge got on the end of Joe Quigley's header to score his 13th goal of the season. Sam Folarin went close to winning the game in the final minute of five added but his low strike went just wide. It was an underwhelming end to a pretty miserable season, defined as much by ongoing off-field issues as what has happened on it. All that Pools fans can do now is hope for a positive start to the summer, with the success or failure of a takeover deal likely to have a huge impact on the future of the club.

Pools (3-5-2): Smith; Hunter, Parkes, Ferguson; Stephenson, Sheron, Miley (sub, Campbell, 80), Featherstone, Cleary (sub, Charman, 68); Grey (sub, Folarin, 77), Dieseruvwe.

Forest Green (4-1-4-1): Cann; Long (sub, McAllister, 73), Innis (sub, Bunker, 13), Moore-Taylor (c), Robson; May; Knowles (sub, Osadebe, 74), Sercombe, McCann (sub, Quigley, 63), Jenks; Cardwell (sub, Doidge, 74).

Att: 4,176 (114 away)