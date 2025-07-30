Hartlepool United 1-1 Middlesbrough XI: Pools' 100 per cent record in pre-season comes to an end against spirited Boro

Experienced frontman Danny Johnson continued his fine pre-season form as Pools were held to a 1-1 draw by a Middlesbrough XI, opening the scoring in the 59th minute with his fourth goal in as many games. Picture by Tim Thursfield.

Hartlepool United's 100 per cent record in pre-season came to an end after they were held to a 1-1 draw by a Middlesbrough XI in front of an impressive crowd of 4,151 on Wednesday evening.

Pools, who were bidding to make it six wins from six this summer, took the lead in the 59th minute when in-form frontman Danny Johnson scored his fourth goal in as many games, only for teenager Sonny Finch to salvage a draw for the spirited visitors after 73 minutes.

Pools started the game with a back three, with the returning Tom Parkes flanked by Reiss McNally and Cameron John ahead of a trialist goalkeeper, believed to be former Norwich, Notts County, Gateshead and Motherwell man Archie Mair. Jay Benn, so impressive so far this summer, and fellow new recruit Besart Toppaloj lined up as the wing-backs, while familiar faces Nathan Sheron and Jamie Miley, who many fans expect to begin the season as Simon Grayson's first choice midfield partnership, started in the engine room. Adam Campbell took his place in-behind Danny Johnson and Luke Charman, with Alex Reid, who scored 17 goals in 32 games for Wealdstone last season, missing out altogether. New signing Matty Daly, who completed a permanent return to Victoria Park following an impressive loan spell in the 2021/22 campaign, started among the substitutes and was introduced after an hour.

For their part, Middlesbrough, who arrived without a win so far this summer under new manager Rob Edwards, fielded a generally youthful side that included a smattering of experience thanks to the likes of Dan Barlaser, who made 26 appearances last season, and Marcus Forss, who has scored 18 goals in 90 games at The Riverside.

There was not much to separate the two sides in the first half, although the visitors had the better of the contest and created the most clear-cut chances, going close in the 29th minute when Oliver Samuels, who was born in Hartlepool, saw his effort deflected over the bar following a fluid Boro move. As Boro looked to turn the screw, Marcus Forss fired wide five minutes before the break after getting the better of Tom Parkes, while Alex Gilbert, who spent time on loan at Charlton last season, went close from distance a minute later. Pools struggled to create much down the other end, although a piece of excellent defending from George McCormick cut out Luke Charman's low cross to Adam Campbell after 17 minutes.

Pools improved after the break and went ahead in the 59th minute when Danny Johnson continued his fine pre-season form, scoring for the fourth time in four matches after the visitors failed to clear Besart Topalloj's free-kick. However, the home side's lead wasn't to last and Middlesbrough drew level with 17 minutes remaining when teenage forward Sonny Finch fired an effort into the bottom left-hand corner after good work by Marcus Forss

Pools pressed for a winner and both Maxim Kouogun and Matty Daly forced saves from Owen Foster, who spent time on loan at Victoria Park last season, before Luke Charman fired well over the bar after a darting run in the 81st minute.