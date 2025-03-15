Hartlepool United 1-1 Solihull Moors: Pools fail to win for eighth game in a row

Hartlepool United's winless run extended to eight games following a 1-1 draw with Solihull Moors on Saturday.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the end of a difficult week and facing a potentially uncertain future, Pools dominated the first half but were denied by a string of impressive saves by Southampton loanee Ollie Wright. However, with the home fans right behind them, the hosts took the lead nine minutes into the second half when the impressive Tom Parkes headed Jamie Miley's free-kick over the young goalkeeper to score his second goal of the campaign.

A bizarre stoppage of almost 20 minutes caused by the floodlights going out following a power cut in the local area caused Pools to lose all momentum and the home side were punished for their failure to get going again following the restart when Manny Duku headed home substitute John Bostock's free-kick in the 88th minute, his third goal in two games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While there were some positives from the Pools performance, it was hardly the response supporters might have hoped for as their side - indeed, their club - take a daunting step into the footballing unknown.

Experienced defender Tom Parkes headed Pools in front after 54 minutes. Picture by Frank Reid.

It had been a dramatic week at Pools following the sudden resignation of chairman Raj Singh on Tuesday. The enigmatic owner, who stepped in to save Pools from the threat of administration at the end of the 2017/18 season but had divided opinion in recent years, particularly following relegation from League Two in 2023, had vowed to fund the club until the end of the campaign. That meant that Pools were, in effect, in a race against time to attract new investors and secure their future. On Friday, an interim board released a statement confirming that talks with potential buyers had already begun and that they were "enthusiastic" about the possibility of a sale. For head coach Anthony Limbrick and his players, Saturday's game was a welcome chance to turn his attention back onto the football.

Both sides were in what felt like a challenging period of managerial transition. Since losing popular former manager Andy Whing to League Two side Barrow at the end of January, Solihull had endured a challenging run under new boss Matthew Taylor, who they lured from relegation-threatened Wealdstone as Whing's replacement. The Moors had lost six of their first nine games under the former Portsmouth, Bolton and West Ham defender but arrived in the North East with four points from their last two matches and fresh from their first win under Taylor last week. Pools, meanwhile, had won just one of their first eight games under Limbrick and needed at least a couple more positive results to make sure of their National League status ahead of next season.

Having made five changes for last week's long trip to Eastleigh, Limbrick stuck with most of the side that produced a much-improved performance in Hampshire. The one change to the Pools team was an enforced one as teenager Louis Stephenson started in place of Dan Dodds, who trudged off eight minutes into Saturday's game with a hamstring injury. Skipper Luke Waterfall was missing with a back problem, Jack Hunter was ruled out through injury, while Pools were handed a boost as Anthony Mancini returned to the squad for the first time since New Year's Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The visitors, meanwhile, made two changes from their win over bottom club Ebbsfleet as Wolves loanee Ethan Sutherland and Joss Labadie replaced Jack Wells-Morrison and Jack Stevens, Solihull's top-scorer. Limbrick signed Moors frontman Manny Duku when he was manager of Gibraltarian side Manchester 62; the Dutchman signed for Solihull earlier this month and scored a brace last week.

David Ferguson drives past Marcel Oakley as Hartlepool United take on Solihull Moors. Picture by Frank Reid.

Pools were hoping that a difficult week might help to galvanise them following a disappointing run of results but the hosts were a bit slow out of the blocks despite the impressive support of the home fans, who were doing their level best to inject some energy into their side's performance. Solihull had the first chance three minutes in when a loose ball fell to Marcel Oakley in a promising position but Adam Smith, who had endured a challenging spell in-between the sticks, saved well with his legs.

Pools responded and went close two minutes later when Joe Grey forced a save from Ollie Wright following a determined forward run. The hosts were starting to get on top and almost opened the scoring in the seventh minute through an inventive effort from Mani Dieseruvwe which landed on the roof of the backpedalling Wright's net.

Jamie Miley blasted over from range after 18 minutes, the height and power of Manny Duku was causing the home side's back line a few problems, while a strong challenge from Alex Whitmore denied Mani Dieseruvwe as he looked to get in-behind the Solihull defence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A decent Pools move forced a fine save from Ollie Wright in the 26th minute when Mani Dieseruvwe turned inside the box and unleashed a powerful strike following good work from the lively Reyes Cleary. From the resulting corner, Tom Parkes found space at the near post but couldn't get a proper contact on David Ferguson's threatening delivery.

All of a sudden, the hosts were on top and Pools went close again when Joe Grey lashed a ball across the face of goal, only for a brilliant clearance by Joe Newton to prevent Mani Dieseruvwe from tapping in at the back post.

Some excellent combination play between Louis Stephenson and Joe Grey almost unlocked the Moors defence 10 minutes before half time, while moments later Reece Hall-Johnson headed a dangerous cross off the line despite starting in a slightly awkward position facing his own goal. David Ferguson delivered another decent corner, this time standing the ball up to the back post, and Mani Dieseruvwe forced a save from Ollie Wright with a close range effort after rising well.

Joe Grey's speculative effort from distance proved comfortable for Wright in the 39th minute, while Reyes Cleary almost capitalised on a slip by James Clarke as the clock ticked down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A rare misstep from Tom Parkes almost landed Pools in a difficult position late into the first half, but it had been a generally positive showing from the home side in the opening period; as so often in recent weeks, all that was missing was some cutting edge in the final third.

Pools continued to threaten from set-pieces at the start of the second half and Solihull skipper Alex Whitmore had to be at full stretch to clear a goalbound header from Tom Parkes after he latched onto Jamie Miley's corner. At the other end, Oliver Tipton curled a free-kick well over Adam Smith's crossbar following a rare Solihull attack.

Pools took the lead in the 54th minute when Tom Parkes headed Jamie Miley's free-kick over Ollie Wright to give the home side a narrow advantage, his second goal of the season. It was no less than the hosts deserved; while it hadn't been vintage Pools, Limbrick's side had dominated large parts of the contest.

Solihull tried to respond and introduced veteran midfielder John Bostock, who won promotion from the National League with Notts County in 2023, while Adam Smith kept hold of Manny Duku's header at the second attempt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was a bizarre delay of almost 20 minutes after the floodlights at the Prestige Group Stadium went out. Pools used the interval to replace Joe Grey with Luke Charman, while both sides spent around 10 minutes back in the dressing rooms.

Unsurprisingly, Pools took a bit of time to get going after the restart and were punished when Manny Duku headed home John Bostock's free-kick from the right in the 88th minute; the hosts had been made to pay for their slow start following the unusual stoppage.

The home fans were given a lift by the introduction of Anthony Mancini and the Frenchman almost made an instant impact when he slid an intricate pass through to Luke Charman, who forced a fingertip save from Ollie Wright. Fourth official Mark Bell signalled for 14 minutes of added time.

A bit of the sting looked to have been taken out of the game during the extended period of added time but Mani Dieseruvwe almost turned David Ferguson's ball in at the back post in the 94th minute. The hosts were pushing for a winner and replaced Louis Stephenson, who had produced a decent performance at wing-back, with frontman Gary Madine. Ollie Wright made another excellent save late on to deny Anthony Mancini with his legs after seeing the substitute's effort through a crowd of bodies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pools - and Mancini in particular - worked hard in search of a winner but the home side were unable to breach a resolute Solihull back line, leaving Limbrick's side still looking over their shoulders towards the relegation zone, with the gap remaining at 10 points.

Pools (3-4-1-2): Smith; Sass-Davies, Parkes (c), Ferguson; Stephenson (sub, Madine, 99), Miley (sub, Featherstone, 95), Sheron, Cleary; Campbell (sub, Mancini, 89); Dieseruvwe, Grey (sub, Charman, 80).

Solihull (4-2-3-1): Wright; Hall-Johnson (sub, Holman, 65), Cundy, Whitmore (c), Newton; Clarke, Labadie (sub, Bostock, 57); Oakley, Tipton, Sutherland (sub, Stevenson, 96); Duku (sub, Whyte-Hall, 101).

Att: 3,959 (53 away).