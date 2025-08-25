Hartlepool United 1-1 Southend United: more Cartwright heroics as Pools maintain unbeaten start

Goalkeeper Harvey Cartwright made a number of impressive saves as Pools secured a hard-fought point against Southend to maintain their unbeaten start to the new National League season. Picture by Phil Mingo/PPAUK.

Hartlepool United continued their unbeaten start to the season following a 1-1 draw with Southend United on bank holiday Monday.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pools were second best for large parts of the game and went behind inside two minutes when Tom Parkes diverted a threatening cross by Harry Boyes into his own net but the visitors drew level after 66 minutes when Nathan Sheron's deflected strike wrong-footed the unfortunate Collin Andeng-Ndi.

Pools, who were looking to keep a fifth consecutive clean sheet for the first time since the promotion-winning 2006/07 season, made two changes as they attempted to navigate the notoriously tricky August bank holiday weekend; in both of the last two years, Pools had forfeited a two-goal lead to lose late on, while a number of serious injuries to star players had derailed their initial progress. Skipper Tom Parkes returned to the heart of the defence, with Matty Daly, who impressed on his first start during Saturday's thumping win over Woking, dropping to the bench as Pools continued to manage the attacker's minutes. Danny Johnson, without a goal in his first four Pools starts, also shifted to the bench. He was replaced by Jack Hunter, featuring in the XI for the first time. It looked as though, initially at least, Pools were fielding a more defensive-minded side than in the opening weeks of the campaign; neither Pools nor Southend had conceded a goal in the first four matches of the season, while the last three meetings between the two teams had ended goalless.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For their part, Southend, who were agonisingly beaten in last season's play-off final, made four changes from Saturday's hard-fought win over John Askey's Truro City. Sam Austin, the match-winner in Cornwall, Noor Husin, Tom Hopper and Oli Coker all dropped out of the side, while Cav Miley, Leon Parillon, Keenan Appiah-Forson and Charley Kendall, who had scored twice in his first games this term, came into the XI.

Pools, who came into the game so full of confidence, made the worst possible start and went behind inside two minutes when Tom Parkes, on his return to the side, skewed a clearance into his own net. Reiss McNally, who didn't look comfortable in his new wing-back role, was slow to get out to the marauding Harry Boyes, whose cross was diverted beyond Harvey Cartwright by the unfortunate Pools skipper to hand the hosts an early lead.

The Shrimpers were totally dominant for most of the first half and went close to doubling their lead when Maxim Kougoun cleared a goalbound effort by Harry Boyes. Pools, who had been so impressive at the back, looked all sea as they struggled to come to terms with Simon Grayson's changes. at

Shrimpers wing-back Harry Boyes was causing the visitors all sorts of problems and found the tireless Charley Kendall with another threatening cross after 10 minutes, with Kendall forcing a sharp save from Harvey Cartwright; had the frontman directed his effort either side of the Hull loanee, he would surely have scored.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pools didn't really have an answer for Southend's pressure and both Kendall and Leon Parillon, who was a threat with his mazy forward runs, went close before Simon Grayson switched to a back four.

Pools, at least for a time, improved following the change in shape and fashioned their one and only chance of the first half after 20 minutes. Southend, otherwise almost faultless at the back, were slow to clear as both Joe Gubbins and goalkeeper Collin Andeng-Ndi hesitated, allowing Jermaine Francis to steal in. From there, Alex Reid looked destined to score from close range but was denied by a superb last-ditch block from the sprawling Ben Goodliffe.

Just when Pools looked like getting a foothold in the game, Southend pressed on and the Shrimpers should have doubled their lead after 32 minutes. Charley Kendall plucked the ball out of the sky and his effort was well-blocked before the arriving Andrew Dallas saw his effort saved by Harvey Cartwright; while Cartwight did well to make himself big, Dallas had the goal at his mercy and should have scored.

Pools continued to live dangerously and Ben Goodliffe went close with a header at the back post before the break. At half time, the visitors probably considered themselves fortunate not to be more than a goal down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pools made two changes at the break but struggled to stem the flow of Southend pressure as Andrew Dallas went close with a header following a rare misjudgment from Harvey Cartwright.

The visitors were starting to grow into the game and went within a whisker of an equaliser on the hour when Alex Reid's header, which looked destined to nestle in the back of the net, was kept out thanks to a remarkable effort by Collin Andeng-Ndi and Ben Goodliffe.

At the other end, Harvey Cartwright kept Pools in the game, saving twice in quick succession from Charley Kendall; Kendall, who thumped the turf in frustration, had caused all sorts of problems but found no way past the impressive Cartwright. Reiss McNally, who had endured a torrid afternoon, was doubtless relieved to see the back of Kendall when the frontman was replaced moments later.

Pools, against the run of play, drew level after 66 minutes when Nathan Sheron's deflected shot wrong-footed Collin Andeng-Ndi and nestled in the bottom right corner. Southend, who had been totally dominant, were made to pay for missed chances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All of a sudden, Pools looked more threatening and substitute Sam Folarin forced a fine save from Andeng-Ndi 12 minutes from time after more good work by Luke Charman, who had made a big difference since his half time introduction.

The equaliser knocked the stuffing out of a strong Southend performance as Pools held on to secure a hard-fought point and maintain their unbeaten start to the new National League season.

Pools (3-5-1-1): Cartwright; Kouogun, Parkes (c) (sub, Walker, 75), John; McNally, Sheron, Miley, Hunter (sub, Daly, 45), Topalloj (sub, Charman, 45); Francis (sub, Folarin, 75); Reid (sub, Johnson, 86)