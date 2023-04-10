Featherstone struck a minute into the second half to cancel out Danny Rose’s opener with Askey now unbeaten in eight games since taking over at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Both sides could have won it at the death but it was a result which maintains Askey’s unbeaten run and moves them a point above Crawley Town in the battle for survival.

Pools were looking for a third straight win for the first time since February last year following their emphatic 4-1 victory over Grimsby Town on Good Friday - a result inspired by the imperious Dan Kemp who notched a hat-trick at Blundell Park.

Hartlepool United's Nicky Featherstone celebrates with his team mates after scoring the equaliser against Stevenage. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Askey was handed an injury blow with full-back Jamie Sterry unable to recover from a groin injury which forced him off at half-time in the win over Grimsby as Arsenal’s Taylor Foran started as the third centre-back, with Dan Dodds moving over to right-back.

There was, however, a notable return on the bench as Mohamad Sylla was back in the squad having been left out on Good Friday with Askey declaring the Frenchman was not in the right mental state to compete.

Despite Sylla’s return to the match day squad, Hartlepool’s run of challenging fixtures returned as they welcomed a Stevenage side plotting their own exit from League Two this season but in the right direction.

Stevenage were in a relegation battle themselves 12-months, something which could offer hope to Hartlepool if they are able to avoid the drop this season, something which chairman Raj Singh acknowledged in his pre-match notes.

Stevenage manager Steve Evans argues with the fourth official over an alleged hand ball outside of the area from Hartlepool United goalkeeper Jakub Stolarczyk. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“We have got to take inspiration from sides like Stevenage and Carlisle who were both struggling most of last season, managed to stay in the league and are both now flying high this year,” Singh said.

“I genuinely believe we could replicate the success of those two clubs if we can get enough points on the board to stay up this year.”

Stevenage had actually arrived at the Suit Direct Stadium without a win in four but from the get-go they set the tone in what would prove to be as difficult a 45 minutes as Askey has managed with Hartlepool.

Max Clark’s early free kick gave Pools a warning as Dan Sweeney peeled off at the back post to head back across goal which saw an effort turned against the post before the linesman’s flag was raised.

But the direct approach gave Hartlepool several problems with Jamie Reid within inches of opening the scoring in the third minute.

Luther Wildin had space on the right to float a ball into the box in which Jakub Stolarczyk appeared to claim for before Reid was able to meet it and turn Euan Murray for a strike at goal - the Scotsman doing just enough to divert it wide of Stolarczyk’s far post.

Dodds reacted slowly which allowed Rose space on the edge of the area as he looked for Jordan Roberts as Pools struggled to get out.

But for one nice flowing move from right to left for Pools, which result in David Ferguson’s cross being cleared away, it was a difficult opening period which was cemented when Rose headed the visitors in front.

Edon Pruti gifted possession back to Steve Evans’ side with a sloppy pass out from the back as the ball was then worked to Wildin who sent a teasing cross into the area for Rose who had gotten ahead of his man. But there was still plenty to do as the striker guided his header over Murray and into the far corner beyond the outstretched Stolarczyk.

It was Rose’s first goal since grabbing the winner in the reverse fixture back in November late in the game courtesy of a Ben Killip mistake.

But it was flat from Hartlepool which led to Askey making a change soon after the half hour with Foran replaced by Sylla.

The Frenchman was met with a good reception despite the uncertainties of his situation heading into the Easter weekend as Askey made his switch to a back four sooner than we have seen in recent weeks.

Yet it was Steveange who continued to look the more likely to grab the second goal of the game and they might have done five minutes before the break from a Hartlepool attack.

Pools’ foray into the final third broke down as Jordan Roberts was able to bring the ball away and bypass both Sylla and Featherstone with ease to release Alex Gilbey from halfway.

Goalkeeper Stolarczyk committed and raced out to meet Gilbey midway inside the Hartlepool half and was able to get a block on Gilbey’s attempted lob.

Stevenage players, and manager Evans, protested vehemently Stolarczyk had used a hand to deny Gilbey, but after deliberating with his assistant, referee Paul Howard waved those appeals away.

Pools were out early for the second half and the message they received from Askey at the interval took only a minute to be heeded as they found an equaliser.

Josh Umerah showed his desire when hassling Sweeney in the final third to win possession back for Pools before then getting the better of Clark to find Kemp in the middle.

Kemp jinked back onto his left foot but rather than go for goal he rolled it back to the edge of the area for the on-rushing Featherstone who placed a wonderfully controlled effort first time into the bottom corner.

It was the perfect start to the second half for Hartlepool and one which brought the supporters back into play.

But despite their resurgence, Stevenage were able to weather the storm both hypothetically and literally as the rain poured at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Jake Taylor kept Stoloarcyk interested when meeting a flick on from Wildin’s long throw to head at goal before Murray was forced into an excellent block to deny Reid who had turned well in the area.

But then came the chance Askey will have craved for his side.

Ferguson drove forward through the middle to find Kemp who won a corner, despite a number of handball appeals, and from Kemp’s resulting set piece the ball was cleared from the line as Umerah looked to bundle in before falling perfectly for Murray, no more than a couple of yards out, who somehow managed to blaze over the bar.

Pools have been the masters of late drama in recent weeks and they almost were again here as Tom Crawford brought a good save from Thimothee Lo-Tutala before Oliver Finney slipped with the goal at his mercy from 12-yards after Umerah’s had work created an opening.

But Pools had Ferguson then to thank for ensuring a point after Rose’s strike was destined for the bottom corner, only for the defender to turn away as the relegation battle moves onto Newport.

Hartlepool United XI: Stolarczyk, Dodds, Foran (Sylla ‘35), Murray, Pruti, Ferguson, Featherstone © (McDonald ‘69), Cooke (Finney ‘83), Kemp (Crawford ‘83), Jennings, Umerah

Subs: Killip, Kiernan, Grey

Stevenage: Lo-Tutala, Wildin, Sweeney, Vancooten (Taylor ‘54), Piergianni, Clark, Roberts, Bostwick (Forster-Caskey ‘74), Gilbey, Rose, Reid (Horgan ‘88)

Subs: Przybek, Smith, Campbell

Referee: Paul Howard