Hartlepool United hosted Sunderland in their final pre-season friendly. Picture by FRANK REID

Hartlepool United 1-1 Sunderland: Were you part of the 4,785 in attendance at the Suit Direct Stadium

Hartlepool United concluded their pre-season schedule with a draw against North East neighbours Sunderland.

By Joe Ramage
Tuesday, 26th July 2022, 4:15 pm

Paul Hartley’s side took an early lead against the Black Cats thanks to an own goal following a swift counter-attack by Pools involving Jake Hastie.

But the Championship side levelled things up on the stroke of half-time when Elliot Embleton coolly dispatched a penalty after Jack Diamond was brought down in the area.

Sunderland hit the post in the second half while new signing Josh Umerah twice went close for Pools as Hartley’s side wrapped up their preparations for the new season with a draw.

And over 4,700 supporters were inside the Suit Direct Stadium to watch the final pre-season game of the campaign, including a healthy following of 1,773 from Wearside.

But were you one of the 4,785 at the Suit Direct Stadium? See if you can spot yourself in our latest Pools fan gallery.

1. Pre-season

Hartlepool United wrapped up their pre-season campaign against Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID

Photo: FRANK REID 2022

Photo Sales

2. Last Chance

It was the last chance for Hartlepool United supporters to see their team before the start of the new season. Picture by FRANK REID

Photo: FRANK REID 2022

Photo Sales

3. HUFC

Hartlepool United supporters ahead of their pre-season friendly with Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID

Photo: FRANK REID 2022

Photo Sales

4. North East Neighbours

Over 4,700 were inside the Suit Direct Stadium as Hartlepool United welcomed Sunderland. Picture by Frank Reid

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
SunderlandNorth EastPaul HartleyJack Diamond
Next Page
Page 1 of 3