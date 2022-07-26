Paul Hartley’s side took an early lead against the Black Cats thanks to an own goal following a swift counter-attack by Pools involving Jake Hastie.

But the Championship side levelled things up on the stroke of half-time when Elliot Embleton coolly dispatched a penalty after Jack Diamond was brought down in the area.

Sunderland hit the post in the second half while new signing Josh Umerah twice went close for Pools as Hartley’s side wrapped up their preparations for the new season with a draw.

And over 4,700 supporters were inside the Suit Direct Stadium to watch the final pre-season game of the campaign, including a healthy following of 1,773 from Wearside.

But were you one of the 4,785 at the Suit Direct Stadium? See if you can spot yourself in our latest Pools fan gallery.

