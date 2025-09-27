Hartlepool United 1-1 Tamworth: Pools held by resolute Lambs as home frustrations continue

Hartlepool United failed to win for the fourth home game in a row after drawing 1-1 with Tamworth on Saturday.

Pools, who ended a run of six matches without a win by beating Gateshead in the week, were looking to build up some momentum ahead of a challenging run of games but were generally frustrated by a resolute Lambs side.

Pools created a number of chances in the first half but were denied on several occasions by the impressive Jas Singh before the Lambs went ahead when Luton loanee Oli Lynch headed home his first Tamworth goal after 51 minutes. Pools, who have struggled for goals at times this term, found a leveller when Vadaine Oliver opened his account for his new side 19 minutes from time but in the end the hosts were made to settle for a point.

Pools, who made one enforced change as Danny Johnson, still searching for his first goal since completing a summer switch to Victoria Park, replaced Alex Reid, made a bright start and fashioned the first chance when Matty Daly headed straight at veteran goalkeeper Jas Singh after three minutes.

Pools endured another frustrating afternoon at Victoria Park as they were held by a resolute Tamworth. Picture by Adam Cook/The Corner Photography.

The hosts continued to press and Luke Charman headed wide in the fifth minute before Danny Johnson forced a point blank save from Jas Singh after eight minutes following a fluent Pools move.

The home side were having the better of the opening exchanges as Jermaine Francis headed straight at Jas Singh in the 18th minute before Brad Walker fired wide from distance three minutes later. The Lambs, meanwhile, renowned for being well-organised, resolute and difficult to beat, were digging their heels in and had a couple of half-chances through the lively Beck-Ray Enoru, although the visitors failed to test Harvey Cartwright in the first 25 minutes.

Having taken their time to settle, the visitors started to grow into the game around the half hour mark and Besart Topallaj, who scored his first Pools goal in the midweek win over Gateshead, had to be alert at the back post to clear Luton loanee Oli Lynch's flicked header.

Pressing on, Beck-Ray Enoru fired wide for Tamworth before Tom Tonks went close with a header following a searching cross by Luke Fairlamb, who was causing Pools a few problems with his dangerous deliveries. Harvey Cartwright was called into action for the first time after 32 minutes, saving from Tyler Roberts as the Lambs started to turn the screw.

Pools went close to opening the scoring three minutes before the break when Jas Singh, who had been busy in the first half, made a superb save to deny Luke Charman before former Darlington defender Haydn Hollis cleared Matty Daly's effort off the line on the rebound. At the other end, it was the home side's turn to clear one off the line when Nathan Sheron came to his team's rescue following more good work from the impressive Beck-Ray Enoru, who beat three Pools defenders before stabbing an effort at goal in first half added time.

Tamworth took the lead six minutes into the second half when Oli Lynch scored his first Lambs goal. It was just the second time Pools, who allowed the 20-year-old too much space at the back post, had conceded at Victoria Park all season. The goal all came from more good work from Beck-Ray Enoru, who skipped past two Pools defenders down the left flank before standing up a cross to the back post, with Lynch arriving to head the visitors into the lead.

Simon Grayson made changes in a bid to get his side back into the game as Jamie Miley and Vadaine Oliver replaced Brad Walker and Danny Johnson, now without a goal in his first 12 Pools appearances. Nonetheless, it was Tamworth who continued to press forward and a sprawling Maxim Kouogun did well to block a powerful effort by Tom Tonks after Tyler Roberts had broken down the right-hand side of the Pools defence. Moments later, Oli Lynch was denied a second goal by a sharp save from Harvey Cartwright.

The hosts were huffing and puffing but Tamworth were holding firm as Besart Topallaj headed wide in the 65th minute as Pools fans started to show signs of frustration.

Pools drew level 19 minutes from time when Vadaine Oliver scored his first Pools goal a quarter of an hour after his introduction. Luke Charman picked the ball up on the left and delivered a low cross to Oliver at the back post, with the frontman beating his man before poking home to make it 1-1.

Pools went in search of a winner but failed to fashion a clear-cut chance in the closing stages as Simon Grayson's side drew their sixth game in 12 matches this season. Pools face a challenging week next week, with a trip to Carlisle, always a game with a bit of an edge, on Wednesday followed by the visit of big spenders York on Saturday.

Pools (4-2-3-1): Cartwright; Benn, Kouogun, John, Topallaj; Walker (sub, Miley, 56), Sheron (c); Francis, Daly (sub, Ferguson, 75), Charman (sub, Gonzalez, 75); Johnson (sub, Oliver, 56)