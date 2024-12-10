Hartlepool United 1-1 Tamworth: Pools miss all three penalties in shootout and are dumped out of FA Trophy by cup experts

Hartlepool United missed all three of their penalties as their miserable record in the FA Trophy continued following a shootout defeat to Tamworth.

Gary Madine converted Dan Dodds' cross from close range in the 69th minute but Pools were pegged back late on when Chris Wreh returned to haunt his former side with the equaliser in the final minute of normal time.

Mani Dieseruvwe, Madine and Kazenga LuaLua then all missed from the spot while Tom Tonks, Dan Creaney and Nathan Tshikuna converted for the Lambs as Pools were dumped out.

The hosts shaded the first half and Anthony Mancini, starting his first game under veteran manager Lennie Lawrence, struck the post but Tamworth had the better of the chances and should have gone ahead when Creaney, who also had a goal ruled out for offside, missed from close range after 39 minutes.

The Lambs, who have enjoyed a momentous few weeks, tired after the break and Pools went close through Mancini and Roshaun Mathurin before Madine struck the opening goal with a little over 20 minutes remaining.

However, cup experts Tamworth rallied and Wreh sent the tie to penalties with his fourth goal of the season in the 90th minute.

Pools then made a mess of their penalties as Tamworth continued their impressive form in cup competitions to set up a challenging trip to Sutton in January.

Lawrence, who turns 77 on Thursday, made eight changes from the draw with Barnet.

Among them, influential defender Dan Dodds was back in the side after missing the last three games through suspension while Kazenga LuaLua, who was celebrating his 34th birthday, and Matthew Bondswell were handed their first starts.

Teenage striker Kian Foreman was on the bench for the first time after impressing for the academy.

Tamworth boss Andy Peaks, who has led the Lambs to back-to-back promotions, fielded a strong side that included veteran goalkeeper Jas Singh, experienced midfielder Tom Tonks, who caught the eye in the FA Cup with his trademark long throws, and top-scorer Creaney.

With less than 1,400 fans inside the Prestige Group Stadium, it was a tentative atmosphere and both sides took their time figuring the other out as Pools threatened from the left through LuaLua, who almost picked out Gary Madine, making his first start since October, following a driving run in the 5th minute.

Supporters might have been surprised to see Mancini starting on the right flank rather than his favoured central role, which was occupied by Crystal Palace loanee Mathurin, but the Frenchman had the first shot of the game after eight minutes when he beat two Tamworth defenders with a determined run before curling a strike into the hands of Lambs goalkeeper Singh.

Tamworth had the ball in the back of the net after 15 minutes when Creaney finished off a fluid move at the back post but the goal was disallowed after the in-form frontman was ruled to have been in an offside position; the visitors had few complaints about the decision, but it was a sign of their growing influence on the contest.

Pools went close in the 21st minute when the impressive Mancini, who looked like he had the bit between his teeth, struck the outside of the post after linking up well with Mathurin.

The home side continued to cause Tamworth problems down the right and Dodds fired over following an impressive individual run after 25 minutes.

At the other end, Pools survived a heart in mouth moment two minutes later when Adam Smith made a mess of his attempted clearance after Billy Sass-Davies overhit a bobbling back-pass.

The hosts were looking a bit unsure of themselves at the back and Smith cannonned a clearance straight into Bondswell before the goalkeeper missed his punch when attempting to deal with Ronan Maher's inswinging corner.

Tamworth should have been ahead in the 39th minute but Creaney fluffed his lines from inside the six yard box when he appeared to have the goal at his mercy.

Both Nathan Sheron, starting his 24th game in a row, and Madine failed to connect with Mancini's corner after 44 minutes as a tepid first half fizzled out with the score still goalless.

Mancini continued to pose the biggest threat after the restart and almost set up the opening goal in the 47th minute when he twisted and turned before crossing for Madine but the former Sheffield Wednesday, Bolton and Blackpool frontman's looping header landed on the roof of the net as Pools looked to inject some energy into their performance.

Smith made a fine save in the 53rd minute to keep out Creaney's header after the home side failed to deal with one of Tom Tonks' mammoth long throws.

Mancini went close again on the hour after Billy Sass-Davies dissected Tamworth's defence with an incisive diagonal ball but the midfielder's effort was scrambled clear as the home side looked to break the deadlock.

Mathurin had worked hard and given the Lambs defence something to think about and the Palace loanee forced a sharp save from Singh low to his near post as Pools started to turn the screw.

The home side's pressure told in the 69th minute when Mancini and Dodds combined well before the marauding defender picked out Madine at the back post and the veteran forward scored his second goal in three matches to make it 1-0.

Tamworth felt that substitute Luke Charman lashed out at Lambs skipper Ben Milnes but the versatile attacker escaped with a yellow card - probably the right decision by referee Sebastian Stockbridge - as the clock ticked down.

Hartlepool-born striker Foreman was handed a late debut - his introduction was met with the biggest cheer of the night - but Tamworth started to force the home side back.

Lambs substitute Chris Wreh, who failed to score during a frustrating season at Pools, came back to haunt his former side at the death as he equalised in the 90th minute to send the contest to penalties.

Mani Dieseruvwe, who was brought on in added time to take a spot-kick, had his penalty saved before Tonks sent Smith the wrong way to make it 1-0.

Madine blasted over while Creaney made no mistake to extend Tamworth's advantage.

LuaLua then had his effort saved before substitute Nathan Tshikuna scored to send Tamworth through to the fourth round and set up a trip to fellow National League side Sutton.

Pools: Smith, Dodds, Sass-Davies, Parkes (c, sub, Waterfall, 45)), Bondswell; Sheron, Hunter; Mathurin (sub, Charman, 69 (sub, Dieseruvwe, 90+5)), Mancini (sub, Kian Foreman, 82), LuaLua, Madine.

Tamworth: Singh; Digie, Fairlamb (sub, Tshinuka, 86), Cullinane-Liburd, Crompton; Tonks, Fletcher (sub, Wreh, 86), Milnes (c, sub, Morrison, 81), Williams, Maher (sub, McGlinchey, 49); Creaney.

Att: 1,312 (82 away).