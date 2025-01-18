Hartlepool United 1-1 Wealdstone: Enzio Boldewijn's late equaliser denies Pools three points at Grosvenor Vale

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Enzio Boldewijn's late strike denied Hartlepool United all three points as Pools drew 1-1 with National League strugglers Wealdstone.

Gary Madine fired the visitors ahead in the 20th minute but Boldewijn levelled four minutes from time as Pools ended a difficult week on a disappointing note.

It was by no means a vintage first half performance by Pools but the movement, size and presence of the powerful strike partnership between Madine and Mani Dieseruvwe proved the difference, with Madine's sixth goal in six games firing Lennie Lawrence's side into the lead after 20 minutes.

Pools goalkeeper Adam Smith, who signed a new 18-month contract last week, produced a smart stop to deny former Tottenham man Sam Ashford from range but Wealdstone lacked a goal threat in the opening period.

Gary Madine opened the scoring with his sixth goal in six games.

The visitors weren't at their best but Pools controlled large parts of the first half, with the marauding David Ferguson causing problems down the left while Nicky Featherstone impressed in the engine room.

The Stones were far more purposeful in the second half and forced a string of fine saves from Smith, while Ashford had a goal ruled out for offside.

Pools put their bodies on the line but their resistance was broken late on when Boldewijn's deflected strike wrong-footed Smith as the Stones salvaged a well-deserved equaliser.

Pools, who were looking to put a difficult week behind them after a video emerged online showing a training ground bust-up, hadn't played since New Year's Day, when they produced an impressive performance to beat promotion-chasing Oldham.

Veteran boss Lennie Lawrence, who had to fend off some difficult questions on Friday following the unfortunate altercation, found himself with more problems after both Joe Grey and Anthony Mancini, who was just starting to hit his stride after a stop-start beginning to the campaign, were ruled out.

Luke Charman, who missed the win over Oldham through personal reasons, and Kazenga LuaLua, starting his first league game since signing for the club in November, came into the side in their absence.

Young defender Campbell Darcy, who returned from his loan at Northern Premier League side Whitby Town in the week, was on the bench alongside teenage striker Kian Foreman, who made his Pools debut in the FA Trophy last month.

Wealdstone have injury problems of their own. Manager Matthew Taylor, who was given his professional debut as a player by Lennie Lawrence while he was in charge of Luton in 1999, was only able to field five substitutes, including two academy players, as the Stones drew 2-2 at Sutton on Wednesday night. Wealdstone were also without the prolific Alex Reid, who scored eight goals in 11 games during an impressive loan spell, after the frontman was recalled by Oldham.

However, the hosts had moved to bolster their ranks on the eve of Saturday's game, signing winger Will Randall, who won the National League title in 2021, on a deal until the end of the season.

Another new arrival, Wycombe loanee Taylor Clark, went straight into the Stones side, replacing 38-year-old defender Adrian Mariappa, who dropped to the bench.

Pools made a decent start but the home side had the first chance of the game when attacker Sam Ashford forced a smart save from Adam Smith with a dipping strike from the edge of the box in the sixth minute.

In the absence of the fleet-footed Joe Grey, Pools were looking a little pedestrian but fashioned their first opening after 16 minutes when Gary Madine lashed an effort wide from range after Mani Dieseruvwe headed a long ball into his path.

The visitors hadn't been at their best but took the lead in the 20th minute when veteran frontman Madine scored his sixth goal in as many games. Madine combined well with the marauding David Ferguson, stealing off the shoulder of Stones defender Jack Cook before stroking his effort beyond Toby Steward to make it 1-0.

Sam Ashford fired wide as Wealdstone looked to get back into the game but Pools were looking increasingly comfortable, with Nicky Featherstone's influence growing in midfield and Ferguson continuing to cause problems down the left.

Mani Dieseruvwe blasted well over from a promising position while at the other end Ferguson cleared off the line after Micah Obiero, who scored at the Prestige Group Stadium in August, fired a stinging effort across the face of goal.

The visitors spurned a chance to double their lead moments before the break when Nathan Sheron won the ball back on the halfway line and set Pools off on the counter, with Mani Dieseruvwe's effort smothered by Toby Steward after an incisive through ball from his strike partner Gary Madine. Dieseruvwe, rather half-heartedly, appealed for a penalty after feeling a hand on his shoulder but referee Alan Dale, rightly, showed little interest.

Micah Obiero and Sam Ashford were doing their best to make things happen for the hosts but the Stones were distinctly lacking a goal threat, with Max Kretzschmar's overhit pass from a promising position summing up their first half showing.

The Stones made a much better start to the second period and went within a whisker of an equaliser when veteran defender Adrian Mariappa, who replaced new signing Taylor Clark at half time, forced a superb save from Adam Smith. Pools looked stretched for pretty much the first time all afternoon as skipper Luke Waterfall was dragged out of position before Smith saved from Mariappa from point-blank range, getting down to his right and producing an instinctive stop. Pools couldn't clear the danger but Mariappa poked the rebound past the post as the visitors breathed a sigh of relief.

Pools were under the cosh all of a sudden and survived another nervous moment when Kallum Cesay fired wide from the edge of the box in the 50th minute.

Jack Hunter replaced Kazenga LuaLua after 58 minutes as Lennie Lawrence looked to shore things up in the engine room while Dan Dodds almost found Mani Dieseruvwe at the back post after a dangerous break forward before the hosts eventually cleared a goalmouth scramble following David Ferguson's corner.

Wealdstone continued to press and had the ball in the back of the net in the 64th minute when Sam Ashford headed Micah Obiero's cross home from close range, but the goal was ruled out after the linesman flagged for offside.

The impressive Smith made a big save to deny Kallum Cesay 25 minutes from time and the experienced goalkeeper, who was in superb form, made another strong stop to keep out Sam Ashford's header at the back post.

Pools settled somewhat after Lennie Lawrence replaced Gary Madine with Greg Sloggett but the Stones still looked a threat whenever they went forward as the clock ticked down and the home fans grew tense.

The visitors had defended bravely but their resistance was broken in the 86th minute when Enzio Boldewijn's deflected strike beat Smith from the edge of the box. Pools will have been disappointed to concede so late on, but it was no less than the Stones deserved.

Pools: Smith; Dodds, Waterfall (c), Parkes, Ferguson; Sheron, Featherstone, LuaLua (sub, Hunter, 58), Charman; Madine (sub, Sloggett, 68), Dieseruvwe.

Wealdstone: Steward; Cook (c), Mundle-Smith, Georgiou, Grant (sub, Sekyere, 84); Clark (sub, Mariappa, 45), Cesay, Kretzschmar, Boldewijn; Obiero, Ashford.