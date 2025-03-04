Hartlepool United 1-2 AFC Fylde: Pools suffer fourth successive defeat at relegation-threatened Coasters

Goalkeeper Adam Smith endured a nightmarish moment when he allowed Gavin Massey's speculative effort to squirm underneath him in the 12th minute as Fylde cancelled out David Ferguson's spectacular opener. Picture by Frank Reid.

Hartlepool United suffered a fourth successive defeat, losing 2-1 at relegation-threatened AFC Fylde on Tuesday night.

The first half was, in many ways, a tale of two goalkeepers. Pools went ahead through a superb David Ferguson free-kick after just four minutes but were pegged back in the 12th minute when Gavin Massey's speculative effort squirmed underneath Adam Smith, a nightmarish moment for the experienced stopper.

The Coasters went ahead after 19 minutes when Charlie Jolley fired home his sixth goal of the season. Fylde goalkeeper Ben Winterbottom produced a string of remarkable saves, denying Gary Madine and Joe Grey in quick succession before keeping out veteran midfielder Nicky Featherstone.

The visitors went close late on through substitutes Reyes Cleary and Adam Campbell as the Coasters secured an all-important three points, while Pools continued their miserable recent form.

While a run of just one win in their last 10 games had left Pools with little left to play for other than pride, Tuesday's game felt like a significant evening for under-pressure head coach Anthony Limbrick. The Australian was without a win in five matches since Pools produced a statement performance to beat in-form Sutton last month, his first game in charge. In the following weeks, a lot of the initial optimism that surrounded his appointment had started to evaporate, with Pools coming into the game off the back of three successive defeats. While there was no disgrace in Saturday's narrow 1-0 loss at home to title-chasing York, it was another frustrating afternoon for long-suffering supporters. Pools, the lowest scorers in the top half of the National League other than Rochdale, who had five games in hand, had drawn a blank in 16 matches this term prior to their trip to Lancashire.

While Pools were struggling through an indifferent season, Fylde were enduring a nightmarish one. The Coasters came into the game third from bottom and two points adrift of safety. The Lancashire side had, however, shown signs of a resurgence since parting company with former Pools boss Kevin Phillips, who won just five of his 20 games in charge, last month. Under caretaker David Longwell, who had worked in the academies of St Mirren, Orlando City, New York Red Bulls and Burnley and spent three years as Shrewsbury's assistant manager, Fylde had taken four points from difficult trips to promotion-chasing Gateshead and Altrincham to give themselves a fighting chance of beating the drop. The Coasters were also far more comfortable on home turf, having secured six of their nine league wins at Mill Farm this term.

Pools made three changes from Saturday's defeat to York. David Ferguson replaced Jack Robinson at left-back after the former Carlisle defender was forced off 23 minutes into his home debut at the weekend. Billy Sass-Davies came into the heart of defence in place of skipper Luke Waterfall, who picked up a knock in training, while Sam Folarin started ahead of West Bromwich Albion loanee Reyes Cleary. Gary Madine, who is without a goal in his last five games, was once again preferred to top-scorer Mani Dieseruvwe up front. Dan Dodds returned to the bench after being left out at the weekend, but teenager Louis Stephenson was omitted from the squad for the third game in a row.

The Coasters made two changes from Saturday's draw against Gateshead as Charlie Jolley and Will Hugill replaced Tyler Roberts and Ashley Boatswain. Talismanic midfielder Nick Haughton had scored 17 goals in 33 games this season, including four in his last eight.

Pools made the perfect start and went ahead after four minutes when David Ferguson scored a superb free-kick. The industrious Joe Grey was brought down 25 yards from goal and Ferguson, who has endured a difficult few weeks and was starting for the first time in three games, curled an effort off the inside of the woodwork and into the top corner, his second goal of the season.

Luke Charman, who spent 18 months at Mill Farm before signing for Pools in the summer, fired over in the fifth minute as the visitors, searching for just their second win of Anthony Limbrick's tenure, looked bright in the opening exchanges.

The home side weren't behind for long and drew level through Gavin Massey in the 12th minute. It was a nightmarish moment for goalkeeper Adam Smith, who allowed the former Colchester and Wigan man's speculative effort to squirm underneath him. Having been so impressive since being restored to the side in December, the experienced stopper, both the club's first choice in-between the sticks and the goalkeeping coach, has endured a difficult few weeks, making errors against Aldershot, York and, now, Fylde.

David Ferguson forced a save from Ben Winterbottom with another free-kick in the 16th minute but things went from bad to worse for the visitors three minutes later when Charlie Jolley put Fylde in front. The Coasters unlocked the Pools defence with a fluid move before Adam Smith saved skipper Corey Whelan's initial effort, only for Jolley to fire home the rebound, his sixth goal of the campaign.

Joe Grey, his side's best outlet, went close on the half hour mark when he lashed a venomous effort wide of Ben Winterbottom's near post while at the other end Adam Smith had to react quickly to deal with Sam Folarin's overhit back-pass.

Winterbottom produced a remarkable double save in the 36th minute to keep out both Gary Madine and Joe Grey. The goalkeeper looked to have been fouled by Billy Sass-Davies as he attempted to deal with David Ferguson's corner, but leapt to his feet to deny Madine and then Grey from close range as Pools went agonisingly close to an equaliser.

Winterbottom, who had been in inspired form in the first half, made another strong save in added time to prevent Nicky Featherstone from drawing Pools level. David Ferguson unlocked the Fylde back line with an incisive through ball but the veteran midfielder, who beat the offside trap with a well-timed run, never looked confident and stabbed his effort straight at the Brentford loanee.

Following a very scrappy start to the second half, Winterbottom made another, this time less convincing, save to keep out Sam Folarin's tentative effort. Moments later, Mani Dieseruvwe and Reyes Cleary, both unfortunate not to be starting, replaced Sam Folarin and Gary Madine.

Luke Charman's shot was well blocked by Coasters skipper Corey Whelan with 25 minutes of normal time remaining, the hosts introduced Kain Adom and the popular Tyler Roberts while Joe Grey's strike was deflected behind by Harry Davis.

Joe Grey flashed a half-volley wide of the post in the 72nd minute, moments before he was replaced by Adam Campbell.

Mani Dieseruvwe skewed an ambitious well wide after 77 minutes, while Dan Dodds came on for the peripheral Jack Hunter as Nathan Sheron moved into midfield.

Nick Haughton fired a free-kick straight into the wall from a promising position with 10 minutes to go before Jamie Miley replaced Nicky Featherstone as Pools huffed and puffed but the hosts remained resolute.

Billy Sass-Davies blocked substitute Kain Adom's powerful effort as fourth official Robert Claussen signalled for eight minutes of added time, much to David Longwell's dismay.

The visitors went close late on through substitutes Reyes Cleary and Adam Campbell, while the impressive Nick Haughton almost made sure of the three points in added time when he went through on goal but was denied by Adam Smith.

In truth, Pools rarely looked like equalising as Fylde took an important step towards National League survival as more pressure piled on head coach Anthony Limbrick.

Pools (4-2-3-1): Smith; Sheron, Sass-Davies, Parkes (c), Robinson; Hunter (sub, Dodds, 78), Featherstone; Folarin (sub, Cleary, 56), Grey (sub, Campbell, 72), Charman; Madine (sub, Dieseruvwe, 56).

Fylde (4-4-1-1): Winterbottom; Bardell, Whelan, Davis, McFayden; Massey (sub, Roberts, 64), Riley, Mitchell, Hugill (sub, Adom, 64); Haughton; Jolley (sub, Boatswain, 78).