Hartlepool United 1-2 Altrincham: more misery for Pools as clinical Robins end play-off hopes

In-form frontman Regan Linney capitalised on Jack Hunter's error to score his 15th goal in 16 games as Pools were beaten for the first time since Anthony Limbrick replaced Lennie Lawrence. Picture by Frank Reid.

A miserable seven days for Hartlepool United came to a disappointing end following a 2-1 defeat by play-off chasing Altrincham on Tuesday night.

Pools fans had hoped to see their side use the last week to launch their assault on the play-offs, but instead their dreams of a spot in the top seven came to an emphatic end following draws against Tamworth and Maidenhead, followed by defeat at the hands of a clinical Robins side.

While Pools were comfortable for large parts of the evening, late goals from in-form Regan Linney and substitute Lucas Weaver inflicted a first defeat of head coach Anthony Limbrick's tenure despite a last-gasp header from Nicky Featherstone.

Although the first half was not a classic, Pools controlled the game well and went closest when Mani Dieseruvwe turned Sam Folarin's cross against the post.

The hosts, encouraged by the impact of substitutes Gary Madine and Joe Grey, continued to look the likelier after the restart and came within a whisker of opening the scoring in the 64th minute when a combination of the post, Altrincham goalkeeper Caleb Ansen and some last-ditch defending denied Madine.

However, Pools were punished for some poor defending late on as goals from Regan Linney and Lucas Weaver condemned them to defeat despite Nicky Featherstone's 96th minute header.

Pools, who came into the game with just one win in their last seven matches, made three changes from Saturday's underwhelming goalless draw with relegation-threatened Maidenhead. Head coach Anthony Limbrick, who had already proven he was unafraid to make big decisions, made a number of bold calls once again. Teenage defender Louis Stephenson, who produced one of the misses of the season on Saturday when he fluffed his lines from close range in the 98th minute, was handed his first start since late August. Midfielder Greg Sloggett, who has struggled for form since signing for Pools in the summer, made just his second start in four months while Sam Folarin started his first game since joining from League Two side Harrogate Town in January. Luke Charman, veteran midfielder Nicky Featherstone and Gary Madine, who had scored seven goals in his last 11 games, all dropped to the bench. Attacker Joe Grey made a welcome return to the squad for the first time since New Year's Day after undergoing surgery on a groin problem, while Tom Parkes and Dan Dodds, who were both injured, and Nathan Sheron, serving the second of a two-match suspension, all missed out.

Altrincham, meanwhile, arrived at the Prestige Group Stadium on a run of nine games unbeaten that had seen them climb into the play-off places. Popular manager Phil Parkinson, who had led the Robins from the Northern Premier League to the upper echelons of the National League since his appointment in 2017, made four changes from the weekend's impressive win over promotion rivals Gateshead. Joe Nuttall, Regan Linney, James Jones and Justin Amaluzor all came into the side. Lucas Weaver, Alex Newby, Jake Bickerstaff and Lewis Baines all missed out while full-back Matt Penney, formerly of Rochdale, was on the bench for the first time after arriving earlier in the afternoon.

Midfielder Tom Crawford, who made 116 appearances for Pools and was part of the squad that won promotion to League Two in 2021, had scored six goals in 29 games since signing for Altrincham and was returning to the Prestige Group Stadium for the first time since his release in April. The former Pools midfielder was captaining the Robins for the first time. Frontman Regan Linney had scored 18 goals in 30 appearances this term, including 14 in his last 15.

Both sides threatened from set-pieces in the opening exchanges, with Jamie Miley swinging in a dangerous delivery for Pools before Adam Smith, not altogether convincingly, punched Altrincham's first corner of the evening clear after good defending by Louis Stephenson.

Sam Folarin, partnering Mani Dieseruvwe up front, was making a nuisance of himself as he buzzed about Altrincham's back line while Regan Linney was looking lively and had a shot deflected wide after 10 minutes.

Altrincham were doing their best to build from the back but Pools were pressing well and the hosts looked as though they had a point to prove, with Stephenson, fresh from a nightmarish weekend, getting forward from right-wing-back.

Justin Amaluzor, who had a spell on trial at Pools in the summer, stung the palms of Adam Smith after a quarter of an hour while Sam Folarin almost closed down Robins goalkeeper Caleb Ansen, who was putting considerable faith in the Prestige Group Stadium pitch.

While there wasn't much to get fans out of their seats, Pools looked a far better side than they had at the weekend. The hosts were containing Altrincham, while Folarin looked a threat on the break and Reyes Cleary dragged a half-volley wide from the edge of the box.

Altrincham centre-half Charlie Olson was forced off through injury after 26 minutes, meaning Matt Penney, who had played for the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, St Pauli, Ipswich and Motherwell, was thrown on for his debut less than 24 hours after signing.

Pools thought they'd opened the scoring after 29 minutes when Mani Dieseruvwe hit the post after good work from Sam Folarin. Skipper Luke Waterfall looked destined to score the rebound, only for the visitors to somehow scramble the ball clear.

Elliot Osborne's tame free-kick was straight into the wall after 33 minutes while Sam Folarin, once again, almost stole in as Caleb Ansen continued to struggle with the unpredictable bounce of the Pools pitch.

The determined Louis Stephenson nearly picked out Adam Campbell with a low cross in the 39th minute before Greg Sloggett went close to getting on the end of Reyes Cleary's delivery from the opposite flank moments later.

Mani Dieseruve's shot on the turn was blocked a minute before half time, Adam Campbell almost threaded an incisive ball through for Sloggett, while Cleary had the visitors scrambling with a threatening cut-back as Pools finished the first half strongly. Although there wasn't much in terms of goalmouth action at either end, Pools were significantly better than they had been in the opening period on Saturday.

David Ferguson skied a free-kick well over the bar two minutes after the restart as Pools looked to build on a solid, albeit slightly unspectacular, first half showing. At the other end, Tom Crawford smashed an effort into the car park from the edge of the box.

Limbrick made two changes on the hour as Joe Grey, making a welcome return to action, and Gary Madine replaced Sam Folarin and Adam Campbell. Moments later, Regan Linney, who had been forced to feed off scraps, fired a low shot straight at Adam Smith.

Altrincham survived a remarkable goalmouth scramble in the 64th minute when the recently introduced Madine had three bites at David Ferguson's corner but was denied by a combination of the woodwork, goalkeeper Caleb Ansen and some last-ditch defending. The visitors failed to clear, but Ansen was up well to tip Mani Dieseruvwe's acrobatic effort over the bar. It was the best spell of the game for the hosts, with both Madine and Grey making a difference.

Dieseruvwe had an effort blocked by Penney following more good work from Madine after 68 minutes, while some excellent defending by Lewis Banks prevented the frontman from reaching Cleary's cross at the back post.

Stephenson blocked Linney's effort in the 74th minute after Smith missed Osborne's corner before another superb challenge from Banks denied Dieseruvwe after good work from Nicky Featherstone, who replaced Jamie Miley with 13 minutes remaining.

Altrincham opened the scoring in the 87th minute after Jack Hunter got caught underneath Elliot Osborne’s long ball forward and Regan Linney stole in to bag his 15th goal in 16 games. Pools fans felt the initial decision to award a foul against Gary Madine was harsh, and it certainly felt like a bitter pill for the home side to swallow following a much-improved performance.

The Robins made sure of the three points in the second minute of added time when substitute Lucas Weaver capitalised on some more poor defending, firing low beyond Adam Smith to compound another miserable night for Pools.

Nicky Featherstone powered home a header in the 96th minute, his first goal of the season, but Pools were booed off at full time following a disappointing evening.

Pools (3-5-2): Smith; Hunter, Waterfall (c), Ferguson; Stephenson (sub, Charman, 77), Miley (sub, Featherstone, 77), Sloggett, Campbell (sub, Madine, 59), Cleary; Dieseruvwe, Folarin (sub, Grey, 59).

Altrincham (4-1-4-1): Ansen; Banks, Olson (sub, Penney, 26 (sub, Cooper, 83)), Jones, Golden; Osborne; Nuttall, Taylor (sub, Griffiths, 65), Crawford (c), Amazluor (sub, Weaver, 76); Linney (sub, Reddin, 90).

Att: 3,302 (169 away)