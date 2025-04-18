Hartlepool United 1-2 Oldham Athletic: Pools beaten for the first time in seven matches by impressive Latics

Pools were beaten for the first time in seven matches by promotion-chasing Oldham Athletic on Good Friday. Picture by Frank Reid.

Hartlepool United's six-match unbeaten run came to an end following a narrow 2-1 defeat to promotion-chasing Oldham Athletic on Good Friday.

It took a while for the first half to get going but Pools went in front, somewhat against the run of play, when Mani Dieseruvwe headed home his 17th goal of the season in the 39th minute after Matthew Hudson saved Gary Madine's initial effort. Frustratingly for the visitors, who had been generally compact and difficult to break down in the opening exchanges, Pools were punished after switching off at a corner less than a minute later when Charlie Raglan rose highest to level the scores with a thumping header following Tom Conlon's delivery.

The home side turned the game on its head in the 62nd minute when former Pools frontman Mike Fondop - who else? - scored his second goal in two games against his old side.

Pools made one change from Saturday's agonising draw with relegation-threatened Dagenham and Redbridge as Luke Charman replaced the suspended Louis Stephenson, lining up at right-wing-back for his first start since March 4. Nathan Sheron, who made 91 appearances across two seasons at Oldham, was returning to his old stomping ground for the first time since his summer departure. Teenagers Campbell Darcy and Kian Foreman were both named among the substitutes.

Oldham, who were looking to end a run of three successive defeats and tighten their grip on a play-off place, made three changes from their narrow defeat to Yeovil last week. Mike Fondop, who failed to score in 13 appearances for Pools and is best remembered for his ill-fated comments comparing himself to both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, replaced veteran Joe Garner up front. The Cameroonian came into the game with 16 National League goals but was criticised by manager Micky Mellon in the week. Barnsley loanee Vimal Yoganthan and Will Sutton were also promoted to the starting XI ahead of Jordan Rossiter and the injured Jake Leake. Former Pools defender Mark Kitching lined up in defence.

It took a while for the game to get going as both sides, setting up in similar 3-5-2 formations, rather cancelled one another out. It didn't take long for the first hints of frustration to emerge among the home fans, while Pools posed a threat on the break through the marauding Luke Charman and Reyes Cleary.

It wasn't until the 15th minute that either side mustered an attempt on goal when Tom Conlon lashed a speculative effort from distance well over Adam Smith's crossbar. That did seem to spur the hosts into action and Conlon had Smith scrambling with another ambitious strike moments later.

The home side started to grow in stature and Vimal Yoganathan spurned a presentable chance after 19 minutes when he fired over from inside the box after a flowing Latics move unlocked the Pools defence for the first time.

The influential Tom Conlon headed wide from a promising position following a well-timed late run, Tom Parkes powered over after David Ferguson's threatening free-kick, while Jake Caprice's low cross was cleared.

Luke Charman did superbly to clear Shaun Hobson's header off the line after 34 minutes before Kian Harratt's inventive flick went wide at the near post.

Pools took the lead against the run of play in the 39th minute when Mani Dieseruvwe bundled home his 17th goal of the season. The visitors counter-attacked well and Gary Madine forced a fine save from Matthew Hudson after good work from Reyes Cleary before Pools recycled possession and Dieseruvwe headed in from close range following Joe Grey's flick.

Pools weren't ahead for long and Oldham drew level less than a minute later when Charlie Raglan headed in his fourth goal of the season, powering Tom Conlon's corner beyond Adam Smith; it was a frustrating end of the first half for the visitors, who were punished after switching off for just about the first time all afternoon.

Pools suffered a considerable blow at the break after Tom Parkes was forced off. The experienced defender looked to have hurt himself in a challenge with the robust Mike Fondop and did not reappear at the start of the second half, with skipper Luke Waterfall taking his place in the heart of defence.

The visitors started the second half well and the impressive Gary Madine forced an instinctive save from Matthew Hudson after he latched onto a loose ball following David Ferguson's corner. Pools had their tails up and Hudson had to be at full stretch to turn Jamie Miley's long range effort wide.

Former Pools frontman Mike Fondop was flagged for offside after hitting the post with a glancing header following Tom Conlon's delicious free-kick.

Fondop didn't have to wait much longer before getting one over on his former side, rising highest to head Conlon's deep cross into the far post after 62 minutes to make it 2-1.

Pools huffed and puffed in a bid to get back into the game but the Latics looked in control, going close to a third when Kian Harratt blasted over from distance as the clock ticked down.

Harratt almost punished a mistake by Luke Waterfall but flashed an effort well wide while Mark Kitching's ambitious strike was comfortable for Adam Smith.

Pools pushed for an equaliser in the closing stages but substitute Nicky Featherstone's inventive header never looked like troubling Matt Hudson.

The visitors threw bodies forward into six minutes added time and the fleet-footed Sam Folarin caused a few problems after his introduction but Pools never really looked like getting back into the game as the Latics took a significant step towards securing their place in the National League play-offs.

Pools (3-4-1-2): Smith; Sass-Davies, Parkes (c) (sub, Waterfall, 45), Ferguson; Charman (sub, Folarin, 75), Miley (sub, Featherstone, 75), Sheron, Cleary; Grey; Madine (sub, Campbell, 75), Dieseruvwe.

Oldham (3-5-2): Hudson; Sutton, Hobson, Raglan; Caprice, Pett, Yoganathan (sub, Evans, 82), Conlon (c) (sub, Lundstram, 82); Fondop, Harratt (sub, Garner, 90).