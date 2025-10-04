Hartlepool United 1-2 York City: Pools suffer second successive defeat as pressure begins to mount on Simon Grayson

Struggling Pools suffered a second defeat in the space of a week as they were beaten 2-1 by rivals York on Saturday. Picture by Adam Cook/The Corner Photography.

Hartlepool United's disappointing recent run continued as they were beaten 2-1 by rivals York City on Saturday.

Despite a positive performance, familiar issues once again plagued Pools as Simon Grayson's side were left to rue missed chances and a lack of creativity as they fell to a second successive defeat. The hosts huffed and puffed and the likes of Luke Charman and Michael Dacosta Gonzalez, making his first start since signing on loan from Bournemouth, forced sharp saves from Harrison Male but goals from Alex Newby and substitute Ben Brookes condemned Pools to defeat. Debutant goalkeeper George Evans made a number of impressive stops for Pools, while the normally prolific Ollie Pearce blazed a first half penalty over the crossbar, but it always felt like the hosts were in the game. Yet, once again, a lack of spark and invention in forward areas cost the home side and Vadaine Oliver's 89th minute strike proved too little, too late for struggling Pools.

Pools made three changes from Wednesday night's disappointing defeat to Carlisle, with new signing George Evans making his debut in goal. The 20-year-old arrived on loan from Millwall on Friday following an injury to the impressive Harvey Cartwright, who returned to parent club Hull after being ruled out for the foreseeable future. Matty Daly, who made a difference from the bench in midweek, was restored to the side ahead of Danny Johnson, who was without a goal in any of his first 13 Pools appearances, while Bournemouth Dacosta Gonzalez was handed his first start in place of the impressive Cameron John, who was ineligible to play against his former side. Although skipper Tom Parkes was passed fit and lined up in the heart of defence, Pools were once again without influential centre-half Reiss McNally and frontman Alex Reid, with Luke Charman leading the line having started on the flank in recent weeks. There were a number of familiar faces in the York lineup, meanwhile, with the Minstermen looking to bounce back having lost 3-1 at home to in-form Scunthorpe in the week. Joe Grey, who scored 24 goals in 155 games for Pools, was returning to Victoria Park for the first time since his summer departure, while Mark Kitching, who played 85 times in the North East, started at left-back.

York, who were determined to build from the back, fashioned the first chance after four minutes when Ollie Pearce, who scored three times against Pools last season, attempted an inventive backheel after the marauding Joe Felix had been unleashed down the right flank. While it was a smart effort by Pearce, who scored an impressive 31 goals in 47 games last term, it never looked like troubling Evans in the Pools goal.

The visitors were dominating the ball without causing Pools too many problems although new man Evans survived a nervous moment in the 13th minute when he parried Newby's venomous cross into skipper Parkes, but York were unable to latch onto the rebound and the home side survived.

York were beginning to get the upper hand and former Gateshead skipper Greg Olley, starting for the first time in almost 14 months, was taking up some nice positions and causing the visitors a few problems, with Grey forcing a sharp low save from Evans, who looked to be overcoming some initial nerves well, after the midfielder had unlocked the Pools defence with a clever reverse pass.

At the other end, Pools had their first chance of the game after 17 minutes when Luke Charman, who was toiling away up front, stung the palms of Harrison Male from the edge of the box after excellent work by Jermaine Francis.

Evans was enjoying an impressive debut and made a superb double save in the 21st minute, denying Newby before getting to his feet quickly to thwart Olley from close range. Pools, who were looking a threat on the break, spurned an opportunity at the other end when Jay Benn failed to pick out Francis on the counter-attack when he should have really done better with his pass.

Pools went behind after 24 minutes when Newby scored his fourth goal of the campaign following a goalmouth scramble. The hosts were punished for sitting far too deep, gifting the visitors a flurry of chances with Felix's initial effort blocked before Pearce failed to make contact with the rebound but Newby, who signed for York over the summer following an impressive campaign with Altrincham, was on hand to drill a low effort home despite the best efforts of the Pools defence, who thought they'd managed to clear the ball off the line.

York spurned a gilt-edged chance to double their lead in the 28th minute when Pearce blazed over from the penalty spot. Pools were penalised for a handball in the area but were handed a lifeline when the normally reliable Pearce, looking for his eighth goal of the campaign, drilled his effort over the bar.

Pools enjoyed a better spell after Pearce's penalty miss and Dacosta Gonzalez, looking lively, forced a save from Male with a well-struck effort from distance while Francis failed to make proper contact from a promising position moments later. Dacosta Gonzalez was doing his best to haul his side back into the contest and fired wide from range after 35 minutes following a mazy forward run.

While Pools fans must have been fearing the worst having lost the impressive Cartwright to injury, Evans was making a hugely positive first impression and the young goalkeeper made another fine save in the 41st minute, reacting well to turn Grey's close range header past the post after Pools failed to deal with a cross from the left.

Pools, despite being generally second best in the opening period, had a chance to draw level on the stroke of half time when Maxim Kougoun, who was afforded time and space in the area, failed to make decent contact with a close range header when he looked set to score following Benn's inviting free-kick from the right.

Although Pools started the second half well and were looking a threat from the flanks, York fashioned the first chance after the break when Pearce, who was enduring a frustrating afternoon, poked an effort wide after Olley's cut-back in the 52nd minute. Moments later, the lively Newby curled an ambitious effort wide following a jinking forward run.

The visitors went close to adding a second in the 58th minute when Malachi Fagan-Walcott fired over, on the turn, from a promising position after Pools failed to deal with a corner. In a bid to get his side back into the game, Grayson introduced frontman Vadaine Oliver, who scored his first Pools goal during last weekend's draw with Tamworth, from the bench on the hour.

York were beginning to turn the screw and Benn did well to block midfielder Hiram Boateng's low drive after 63 minutes as Pools survived a spell of pressure. For their part, the hosts were working hard and looked threatening when they ventured forward but, as so often, were struggling to create much in the way of chances. Pools did at least manage to force a regulation save from Male, who was on the receiving end of some stick from the home fans having insisted on taking his time from goal-kicks, when Charman fired straight at the York goalkeeper after combining well with Miley in the 74th minute.

The visitors doubled their advantage in the 87th minute when substitute Ben Brookes scored with his first touch. Parkes, who had been otherwise impressive, was caught underneath the ball and York pressed forward, with Ollie Banks squaring for the arriving Brookes to tap home from close range.

Pools pulled one back a minute later when Oliver scored for the second home game in succession, powering past the York defence before drilling a low strike beyond the despairing dive of Male and into the bottom corner following Miley's ball forward. The home side pressed forward in search of an equaliser and York survived a couple of nervous moments, with Sheron failing to pick out a teammate from a promising position before Charman headed straight at Male from a corner. In the end, a toothless Pools had left things too late as York secured the bragging rights, inflicting a fourth defeat in seven games on their out of sorts rivals.

Pools (4-2-3-1): Evans; Benn, Kouogun, Parkes (c), Topallaj; Sheron, Miley (sub, Johnson, 90); Francis, Daly (sub, Ferguson, 78), Dacosta Gonzalez (sub, Oliver, 61); Charman