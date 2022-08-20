Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool United scored their first goal at the Suit Direct Stadium this season against Bradford City. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Andy Cook scored twice in the second half to condemn Pools to defeat on home soil after they had earlier scored their first goal at the Suit Direct Stadium this season through David Ferguson.

Ferguson headed in Jake Hastie’s cross to cancel out Scott Banks’ opener for the Bantams as Paul Hartley’s wait for a first win as manager extends to six games.

Cook slid in with a fine finish to restore Bradford’s lead midway through the second half before sealing the points in stoppage time with another excellent finish into the top corner in front of a delighted away end.

Euan Murray’s absence in defence left Hartley with a decision to make in terms of his team selection.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scotsman was forced off at half-time in the draw with Tranmere Rovers and was unable to prove his fitness for the visit of Bradford.

And Hartley made the decision to start with a back four in Jamie Sterry, Rollin Menayese, Alex Lacey and Ferguson, as Murray was replaced by Mohamad Sylla who moved into the midfield alongside Nicky Featherstone.

Sylla’s introduction was the only change otherwise from the stalemate in midweek.

But it was a sluggish start from the home side who were quickly behind with the Bantams scoring the first goal at all at the Suit Direct Stadium in 2022/23.

And somewhat inevitably, it was young midfielder Banks who broke the deadlock inside five minutes.

Pools had been linked with the Crystal Palace youngster throughout the summer before his decision to move to Valley Parade on a season-long loan and the 20-year-old showed what Pools are missing when receiving a threaded ball from Harry Chapman on the right before being allowed to cut inside onto his left and calmly find the bottom corner.

And the visitors grew in confidence from their early goal with Pools lacklustre in the opening quarter-of-an-hour.

But the home side were level on 18 minutes when Ferguson was on hand to grab Pools’ first home goal of the campaign.

Hastie shuffled the ball onto his left and sent over a deep cross from the right where Ferguson had made a timely run from his full-back position to power in at the near post beyond Harry Lewis much to the delight of the home crowd.

It was the pick-me-up Pools needed as they began to grow into what became a competitive remainder of the first half.

Pools did have goalkeeper Ben Killip to thank for the scores remaining level on the half-hour mark when he superbly denied Brad Halliday’s deflected strike before quickly adjusting to then deny Alex Gillead from close range.

Pools came again though when Hastie cleverly beat Liam Ridehalgh on the right to find Featehrstone who in-turn played a cute flicked ball into the path of former Bradford man Callum Cooke but the midfielder refused the option of a strike at goal from a promising position.

Play was momentarily stopped for an incident in the Suit Direct Stadium crowd, which was resolved during the break with the scores all square.

But after a fairly even start to the second half, with plenty of endeavour from Pools, it was Bradford who regained the lead just after the hour.

Substitute Kian Harratt, with his first involvement in the game, found half a yard on the left and whipped in a delightful low cross for Cook who was able to stick a leg out ahead of Lacey and find the bottom corner with a fine finish.

The goal seemed to stifle Pools who had competed well following their equaliser in the first half.

Referee Scott Oldham waved away appeals for a penalty when Sterry got clear down the right and sent a searching cross towards Josh Umerah who went down under pressure from Matty Platt.

But as much as Pools tried to find a way back into things for a second time, they were unable to really test Lewis as the Bantams were able to see out proceedings.

The visitors might have added a third when Lee Angol was able to skip by Sterry and Menayese in the closing stages before rattling the bar in the closing stages before Mark Hughes’ side did get a third through Cook.

The striker beatthe offside trap before beating Lacey onto his left foot and hammering into the top corner as Pools’ search for a win goes on.

Hartlepool United XI: Killip, Sterry, Menayese, Lacey, Ferguson, Featherstone, Sylla (Hamilton), Hastie, Cooke, McDonald (Grey), Umerah

Subs: Letheren, Tumilty, Paterson, Niang, Shelton

Bradford City XI: Lewis, Halliday, Ridehalgh, Platt, Smallwood, Angol (Young), Cook, Gillead (Songo’o), Banks (Harratt), Chapman, Crichlow

Subs: Doyle, Songo’o, Foulds, East, Oliver, Young