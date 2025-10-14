Hartlepool United 1-3 Gainsborough Trinity: Pools crash out of FA Cup in humbling fashion against lower league opposition

Pools failed to make the first round proper of the FA Cup for the third year in a row following a humbling defeat at the hands of Northern Premier League Premier Division side Gainsborough Trinity on Tuesday night. Picture by Frank Reid.

Hartlepool United, who have endured their fair share of miserable moments in recent years, suffered one of the most humbling defeats in the club's recent history on Tuesday night as they were dumped out of the FA Cup at the fourth qualifying round stage after being beaten 3-1 by Gainsborough Trinity.

Pools have only failed to reach the first round proper of the FA Cup three times in their entire history - all of those have come in the last three years. In 2023, Pools were dumped out by National League North play-off chasers Chester, while last year they were well-beaten by eventual champions Brackley. This time around, a beleaguered Pools were thumped by Northern Premier League Premier Division Gainsborough. But this was not just any defeat. Pools, who made the surprise decision to sack manager Simon Grayson after just 15 games in charge on Sunday, were humbled 3-1 thanks to a fantastic solo goal by Sisa Tuntulwana and two stunning strikes from Fraser Preston. The hosts pulled one back late on through Luke Charman but it will do little to paper over the cracks of what was a nightmarish night in the North East. Pools, who were led by interim boss Nicky Featherstone, offered next to nothing in front of just over 1,000 fans. As good as Gainsborough were - and, make no mistake, the visitors are an impressive outfit - the hosts were woeful, lacking fight, desire and quality. Much like last season, which promised so much but delivered so little, Pools are staring down the barrel of another campaign of chaos as long-suffering supporters show signs they are running out of patience. Off the back of one of the worst nights in recent history, Pools must now continue their search for a new manager and somehow revitalise a squad who look to be lacking any sort of belief or confidence if they're to salvage their season before it's too late.

Pools, who made four changes and handed a first start to teenage attacker Kian Foreman, fresh from celebrating his 18th birthday and signing his first professional contract over the weekend, dominated the ball in the opening exchanges but failed to create a clear-cut chance against a well-organised Trinity side. Brad Walker, who was operating in midfield despite expectations he might be set to line up at the back in the absence of both skipper Tom Parkes and Maxim Kougoun, had a volley from the edge of the box blocked after 13 minutes while Gainsborough goalkeeper David Robson did well to collect a deep cross moments later. At the other end, Millwall loanee George Evans turned Javelle Clarke's strike past the post as the visitors looked to get on the front foot.

Pools were made to pay for their lack of penetration when Tuntulwana fired Trinity into the lead with a superb individual effort after 18 minutes. The South African-born attacker, who impressed in the first meeting at the weekend, picked the ball up from the left flank, drove forward and, as the Pools defence backed off him, lashed a venomous strike beyond the despairing Evans to send the hardy travelling fans at the opposite end of the ground wild.

The hosts tried to respond and Robson, who looked determined to come and claim as many crosses as possible, survived a couple of nervous moments when he spilled balls into the box before gathering at the second attempt. All the while, however, Gainsborough and Tuntulwana in particular were looking a real threat and the rangy forward almost added a second after getting the best of Nathan Sheron, who was filling in at centre-half, after 23 minutes.

Trinity survived a remarkable goalmouth scramble in the 32nd minute when Robson again failed to deal with a deep ball into the area and both Besart Topallaj and Luke Charman had efforts bravely blocked as Gainsborough's back line put their bodies on the line to preserve their clean sheet. Young defender Will Lancaster, who came through the ranks at Barnsley, required treatment after getting his head to Charman's goalbound strike as Pools started to regain control of the contest.

While Pools continued to see plenty of the ball, no one really seemed prepared to break the lines with a forward pass and Gainsborough, who were far more willing to be aggressive with their more limited possession, doubled their lead four minutes before the break thanks to a fabulous finish from Preston. The forward, a product of Sheffield Wednesday's academy, found himself with time and space on the right edge of the box before cutting inside onto his favoured left foot and curling a sumptuous effort over Evans and into the top corner as things went from bad to worse for Pools.

Pools fans hoping for an improvement from their side after the break were soon to be disappointed when the impressive Preston made it 3-0 two minutes after the restart after curling a stunning free-kick into the top right corner. Pools, seeking to avoid an embarrassment, made two changes in the wake of going three down as Jermaine Francis, who had just returned from international duty with Grenada, and Adam Campbell, who hadn't featured since the end of August, were introduced in place of the peripheral Walker and Danny Johnson, now without a goal in 16 games.

The hosts were beginning to look crestfallen but did at least manage to offer some sort of a response to going further behind, with Campbell forcing a regulation save from Robson on the hour while Vadaine Oliver, who replaced the lacklustre Matty Daly after 58 minutes, almost got on the end of a looping cross from the left.

In truth, rather than getting back into the game, Pools looked like going further behind and the outstanding Tuntulwana stung the palms of Evans 18 minutes from time as the home side's hopes of FA Cup progression started to evaporate. At the other end, Topallaj turned Jamie Miley's free-kick wide while Robson did well to claim Campbell's searching ball as Pools, rather half heartedly, ventured forward.

Pools pulled one back late on thanks to Charman but it was far too little, too late as the home side once again failed to make it to the first round of the FA Cup on a night that revealed just how many problems are festering at Victoria Park. Pools, who have now won just one of their last 12 matches, return to National League action on Saturday as they make the long trip to strugglers Sutton, who have themselves recently made a change in the dugout following the appointment of Worthing boss Chris Agutter.

Pools (4-2-3-1): Evans; Benn, Sheron (c), Hunter, Topallaj; Walker (sub, Campbell, 48), Miley (sub, Ferguson, 74); Charman, Daly (sub, Oliver, 58), Foreman; Johnson (sub, Francis, 48)