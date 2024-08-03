Hartlepool United celebrated two new signings as Billy Sass-Davies and Adam Smith put pen to paper on deals at Victoria Park but Darren Sarll’s side concluded their pre-season campaign with a disappointing defeat, losing 3-1 to Nottingham Forest B.

Pools had the better of the first half, with Joe Grey denied after his goal was ruled out following an apparent foul in the build-up, but were caught cold at the start of the second half, conceding two goals in five minutes through Alex Mighten and Fin Back.

Mighten made it 3-0 with a superb first time finish but Grey offered an almost instant response, lashing beyond Aaron Bott to make it 3-1.

Nathan Sheron went close with a curling effort from distance but Pools never really looked liked forcing their way back into the game as their summer preparations ended in defeat.

Sarll celebrated two new signings but Pools suffered a disappointing defeat in their final pre-season game of the summer. Picture by Frank Reid.

Pools went into the game buoyed by the news of two new signings after the club confirmed deals for defender Billy Sass-Davies and goalkeeper Adam Smith, both of whom had been on trial in the North East.

Sass-Davies, 24, was linking up with Sarll for the third time, having played under him at Yeovil and Woking.

The defender, who spent last season at Boreham Wood, scoring four times in 36 National League games but proving unable to save the Hertfordshire outfit from relegation, impressed supporters with his calmness and composure during three cameos while on trial, scoring against South Shields.

Sarll, perhaps unsurprisingly, proved harder to impress but suggested he was pleased with how Sass-Davies had developed during his time in the North East.

Smith, likewise, knows Sarll well. The 31-year-old, who was born in Sunderland and spent time in Middlesbrough's academy, made 50 appearances for Yeovil during Sarll's tenure at Huish Park, helping the Glovers reach the National League play-offs in 2021.

Sarll, Smith and Sass-Davies are all set to return to their old stomping ground next weekend when Pools begin their National League campaign in Somerset.

Neither on the new additions featured in an experimental XI for the visit of Nottingham Forest B, who included Fin Back, part of the Carlisle side that won promotion to League One in 2023, Northern Ireland international Dale Taylor and Alex Mighten, who boasts more than 50 appearances for the first team, in their side.

Joel Dixon, who is now likely to start the season on the bench, was given the nod in goal while Manny Onariase partnered skipper Luke Waterfall in central-defence. David Ferguson and Dan Dodds were the full-backs.

Nathan Sheron, Jack Hunter and Nicky Featherstone, who Sarll said produced a second half "masterclass" in midweek, made up the midfield while Joe Grey and Luke Charman lined up either side of Adam Campbell, who was operating in-between the midfield and front line. In the absence of Mani Dieseruvwe, who was on the bench, Pools were without a recognisable central striker.

There was no place in the squad for either Greg Sloggett, who limped off in the first half of last weekend's win over Sunderland under-21s with a bruised ankle, or Anthony Mancini, who continues to be plagued by fitness problems.

The home side made a bright start, with Hunter and Campbell impressing in midfield and both Grey and Charman looking lively in forward areas.

The first moment of any real menace for Pools arrived around 10 minutes in when Dan Dodds made good ground with a driving run before Charman's cross was headed behind by the sprawling figure of Kyle McAdam. A strong defensive header from Forest midfielder Fin Back cleared the resulting corner.

Pools continued to press and probe and Grey had a half-hearted appeal for a penalty, probably justly, waved away while Charman lashed a venomous volley just wide of Aaron Bott's post.

Forest's back three seemed to be struggling to pick up the fluid movement of Grey and Charman, almost allowing Grey to capitalise on a mix-up between Bott and McAdam. Moments later, Luke Waterfall headed Adam Campbell's corner over the bar after rising well to meet the delivery.

Forest's only threatening moment in the opening exchanges was thwarted by Waterfall, who took the ball off the toes of Alex Mighten, who was gearing up to strike on the edge of the box.

Both sides then traded slightly nervous moments when dealing with deliveries into their box; first, Forest floundered from a David Ferguson corner before, up the other end, the marauding McAdam whipped a dangerous cross to the back post, which neither Mighten nor Taylor could quite connect with.

The next 15 minutes or so were largely uneventful although Pools, who were controlling the game for the most part, thought they'd taken the lead in the 37th minute when Joe Grey appeared to get the finest of touches to Adam Campbell's low free-kick, leaving Bott wrong-footed. However, the referee ruled it out after adjudging that Hunter had fouled Back as the pair tussled in the box.

The hosts continued to dominate proceedings while Forest looked to be lacking a focal point and were occasionally all at sea when dealing with Campbell and Ferguson's threatening corners.

Ferguson got the crowd going with a strong challenge on the near side, Featherstone drew applause for a couple of pinpoint passes, Joe Grey almost stole in after a moment of defensive indecision while Luke Waterfall clipped the crossbar with a half-volley, although the defender had already been flagged for offside.

The visitors survived one more corner before the referee blew for half time, bringing to an end a first half which saw Pools control the play without creating an abundance of clear-cut chances.

Forest started the second half with a renewed intensity and, after a couple of nearly moments, were rewarded with the opening goal five minutes after the break through Alex Mighten. Dale Taylor, pretty much for the first time all afternoon, found a pocket of space on the edge of the box and fired a shot across Dixon, striking the post and rebounding into the path of the 22-year-old forward, who tapped in the opener from close range.

The home side were, all of a sudden, looking far too easy to play through and Pools were punished again in the 55th minute when Forest doubled their lead through Fin Back.

Dale Taylor, who has eight international caps to his name, slipped the offside trap, stealing off the shoulder of the recently introduced Sass-Davies in the process. He forced a sharp save from Dixon, who got out quickly to deny him, but Pools failed to clear and Fin Back profited from continuing his run, powering through and smashing in his side's second goal in five minutes.

Two quickfire goals seemed to rather knock the stuffing out of the home side and Forest added a third with 17 minutes of normal time remaining thanks to a well-taken first time finish from Mighten, who bagged his second of the afternoon.

The marauding Powell found space down the left side and pulled the ball back to Mighten, a fairly regular fixture in the Forest team the last time they were in the Championship, who allowed the ball to drift across him before placing a side-footed effort beyond Dixon's fingertips and into the top corner.

However, Pools fashioned an almost instant response and pulled one back with a quarter-of-an-hour remaining when Joe Grey lashed an effort past Aaron Bott after Louis Stephenson's cross fell kindly into his path.

The home side, revitalised, went in search of another and Nathan Sheron forced a smart save from Bott, who made his first team debut two weeks ago, with a curling effort from range.

However, despite pressing for a second, Pools were unable to make it a nervous end to the game for Forest as their pre-season preparations, largely positive, ended in defeat.

Pools begin their National League campaign next weekend with a trip to Yeovil.

Pools: Dixon; Dodds (sub, Stephenson, 54), Waterfall (c) (sub, Darcy, 72), Onariase (sub, Sass-Davies, 45), Ferguson; Featherstone (sub, Aungiers, 58), Sheron, Hunter; Grey, Campbell, Charman (sub, trialist, 72).

Nottingham Forest B: Bott; Hammond (sub, Sinclair, 68), Donnelly, McAdam; Back, Perry (c), Gardner (sub, Nadin, 63), Perkins, Powell (sub, Newton, 79); Taylor (sub, Brown, 79), Mighten (sub, Whitehall, 79).