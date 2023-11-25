Hartlepool United’s three-game unbeaten run came to an emphatic end against Bromley as their form in the National League continues to flicker like the floodlights at Victoria Park.

Hartlepool were able to overcome a half-time floodlight failure but were unable to overcome a two-goal first half deficit against Bromley.

Michael Cheek scored his ninth and tenth league goals of the season to bookend the opening 45 before Emmanuel Dieseruvwe got back on the scoring trail early in the second after referee Steven Copeland agreed to allow the game to continue.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools

But Hartlepool’s hopes of a comeback were quickly shutdown when Ben Krauhaus added a third for the Ravens before Olufela Olomola added a fourth late on as John Askey’s side suffered a sixth home defeat of the season in all competitions.

Hartlepool United had to deal with floodlight failure in their defeat to Bromley. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Although there was frustration in coming away from bottom-placed Kidderminster with a solitary point in the week, it did extend Askey’s side to three games unbeaten – their best run of form since the opening month of the campaign, such has been their struggles in recent weeks.

But Pools faced a somewhat sterner test against a savvy Bromley side who are already showcasing their ability again in the National League, arriving third in the table – Andy Woodman’s side regular play-off contenders in recent seasons.

Askey had already earmarked the potential threat the Ravens would pose from set pieces and with their direct approach after Hartlepool’s achilles heel contributed to their dropping of points again in midweek at Kidderminster.

And the Pools boss wasn’t helped ahead of the game due to an enforced change when key defender Emmanuel Onariase was ruled out due to an illness which meant Askey had to turn to young defender Kieran Burton. The 20-year-old was handed just his second start for the club since a summer switch from Scarborough and he formed part of what was a relatively inexperienced back three with Sunderland’s Zak Johnson, 18, the other side of Joe Mattock.

In that sense, you could kind of predict what was coming from Woodman’s side, with the emphasis being to target Hartlepool’s two young centre-backs from the off, something they did with a number of long balls forward in the early stages.

But the experience of Bromley, and striker Cheek, told within just five minutes as a clipped ball forward caught Johnson out as he could only glance a header into the path of Corey Whitely and he was able to poke into Krauhaus who had a clear sight of goal. Joel Dixon thought he had done enough in closing the angle down only for Krauhaus to lay back to Bes Topalloj and the full-back picked out Cheek who had found himself unmarked from around 12-yards to finish smartly into the bottom corner.

It was the worst possible start for Hartlepool’s youthful backline and you feared the worst from that point.

Yet, to their credit, Askey’s side responded quite well to going behind as they grew into things and began to show signs of encouragement, between both boxes at least.

Burton produced a number of positive driving runs forward as the influential Callum Cooke was able to drop deeper to dictate things.

Pools were able to win a number of corners but never quite tested Grant Smith in the Bromley goal as the visitors almost doubled their lead from a Hartlepool corner when Whitely scampered clear from halfway, capitalising on a mistake from Mattock, and he had the freedom of the half to decide how he would beat Dixon, only for the former Sunderland man to thwart him with an excellent save before Burton recovered to clear.

It was a let off for Hartlepool who then finally had their first real attempt at goal after Cooke spread wide to Johnson and his progressive ball in-field found Tom Crawford on the half-turn to fire just wide of Smith’s right-hand post.

Pools soon won another corner and fashioned their best chance of the half when Nicky Featherstone put it on a plate for Dieseruvwe, who was unmarked at the back post, but the striker got things wrong as he cushioned a volley well over the bar.

Askey’s men continued to enjoy plenty of possession in the Bromley half but it was Dixon who was called into action when plucking Jude Arthurs’ strike out of the air after Topalloj was allowed to advance in-field from the left.

But just as Pools might have felt they were making inroads, they conceded minutes before the break from another corner. The Ravens lined up one-by-one on the edge of the area before breaking into the six-yard box where Pools actually made the first contact when Kieran Wallace cleared, but his header fell to Cheek who had cleverly stood off from the crowd ahead of Burton to power in despite Featherstone’s best attempts on the line.

Wallace almost immediately provided a response when he picked up Dieseruvwe’s knockdown before seeing an effort deflect just over Smith’s bar before Askey was hit with another blow as Crawford was forced off with what looked a serious injury.

Crawford’s injury on half-time wasn’t the only blow for Hartlepool who then suffered from a blown floodlight at the break as the second half was thrown into jeopardy.

Referee Copeland initially hinted that would be all, before conferring with both managers who agreed to continue playing despite one half of the Victoria Park field being dowsed in the November darkness.

But it wasn’t quite lights out for Hartlepool who found a lifeline inside seven minutes of the restart when Ferguson won a free kick just in from the corner flag and Featherstone was on the money again for Dieseruvwe who this time powered a header at goal with Smith unable to keep it out.

Hartlepool’s rejuvenation was short-lived, though, as Bromley quickly restored their two-goal lead through Krauhaus.

With Pools somewhat gung-ho in attack in search of an equaliser, Bromley were able to clear with a huge punt upfield from Whitely that Louis Dennis was able to meet, despite Burton’s protests he was in an offside position. Dennis swivelled and fed a ball into Arthurs on the left of the area and his cut back was swept home brilliantly at the first time of asking by Krauhaus who guided into the corner beyond the outstretched Dixon.

It was a goal which very quickly took the wind out of Hartlepool’s sails with their best attempt in the immediate aftermath coming from the frustrated boot of Cooke who fired over from distance.

Askey turned to Joe Grey in an attempt to brighten things up for Pools who did rediscover their urgency in the final quarter of the game after Dennis flashed one wide of the near post for Bromley.

Cooke, Dieseruvwe and Ferguson all linked well on the left with Ferguson bringing a smart stop from Grant at his near post before Cooke then picked out Mattock from a free kick only for the loan defender to head over the bar from six-yards before Bromley capped their display on the break.

Mitch Hancox’ missed interception allowed former Pools striker Olomola a clear foot race with Wallace from inside his own half and he made no mistake as the Ravens continue to demonstrate their promotion credentials.

For Hartlepool, there remains half of the season to play in the National League, but much like their floodlights, their play-off ambitions continue to flicker.

Hartlepool United XI: Dixon, Johnson, Mattock, Burton, Hastie, Wallace, Featherstone (Grey ‘65), Ferguson ©, Crawford (Umerah ‘45), Cooke (Hancox ‘83), Dieseruvwe

Subs: Jameson, Paterson

Bromley XI: Smith, Reynolds, Elerewe, Passley, Cheek, Dennis (Olomola ‘79), Okoli, Whitely, Arthurs, Topalloj, Krauhaus

Subs: Taylor-Hart, Jones, People, Miller

Referee: Steven Copeland