Hartlepool United 1-5 Rochdale: Pools humbled on penultimate game of underwhelming season

Veteran Ian Henderson scored Rochdale's second goal as Pools were outclassed in a miserable first half. Picture by Frank Reid.

There was little to celebrate for Hartlepool United fans, who travelled to Spotland in fancy dress, as Pools suffered a humbling 4-1 defeat at the hands of promotion hopefuls Rochdale on the final away day of turbulent campaign.

Pools were comprehensively outplayed in the first half and trailed through goals from Devante Rodney, who opened the scoring from the penalty spot, veteran Ian Henderson, still so impressive despite turning 40 in January, and the lively Leon Ayinde. There were times when Pools threatened to get back into the contest and the visitors, who in truth were second best throughout a dismal opening period, drew level when Nicky Featherstone headed home Luke Charman's pinpoint cross. Pools failed to capitalise on that sliver of hope and soon found themselves chasing the game, despite going close when Charman hit the woodwork.

Things got worse for a lacklustre Pools 10 minutes into the second half when the impressive Devante Rodney scored his second goal of an impressive afternoon. An impressive Dale, who secure their place in the play-offs, rubbed salt into the wounds when substitute Jay Bird completed the rout, adding a fifth goal, late on.

Pools, who were looking to give the 730 fans who made the trip to Greater Manchester dressed in flat caps something to shout about, made one change from Easter Monday's impressive win over Gateshead as Tom Parkes returned to the heart of the defence, replacing the injured Billy Sass-Davies.

Former Pools frontman Devante Rodney scored his third goal in three games against his old side from the penalty spot.

Dale, who needed a win to guarantee a National League play-off place, made four changes their goalless draw with relegated AFC Fylde as Ethan Ebanks-Landell, Tarryn Allarakhia, Leon Ayinde and Ian Henderson, who turned 40 in January, a month before manager Jimmy McNulty, were all recalled. Former Pools frontman Devante Rodney, who had scored in his last two meetings against his old side, came into the game with seven goals in his last seven games.

Pools, roared on by the boisterous travelling fans, started the game well and the lively Joe Grey caused the home side some early problems, combining well with Mani Dieseruvwe before being denied down the right.

Despite their bright start, Pools went behind after five minutes when Devante Rodney continued his prolific form against his old side, opening the scoring from the penalty spot. Adam Smith, who has endured a difficult few weeks in-between the sticks, brought down the marauding Tarryn Allarakhia, leaving referee Jamie O'Connor little choice but to point to the spot. Rodney, who was involved in the move leading up to the foul, sent Smith the wrong way with a venomous strike into the top corner.

Just when it was starting to look like it might be a long afternoon for Pools, the visitors struck back when Nicky Featherstone headed home his second goal of the season after 10 minutes. The veteran broke forward from midfield and was left in acres of space to power Luke Charman's inch-perfect cross into the roof of the net.

A frenetic opening 20 minutes took another chaotic turn when Pools were punished for some static defending as Rochdale restored their lead. The influential Aidan Barlow was allowed to drift forward, unmarked, before squaring the ball for Dale's record scorer Ian Henderson, who tapped in from close range; indeed, the 40-year-old won't have scored many easier goals throughout his long and distinguished career.

Things got even worse for Pools in the 25th minute when Leon Ayinde, who impressed in the opening exchanges, made it 3-1. The visitors tried to catch the Ipswich loanee offside but the Irishman breezed past Tom Parkes before his initial effort rebounded off the onrushing Adam Smith and back into his path, leaving him to roll the ball into an empty net as the hosts extended their lead.

Pools, who were full of spirit but dearly lacking structure, responded well and should have pulled one back when Luke Charman hit the post from yards out following good work from Reyes Cleary, who had been well-marshalled down the Dale right.

Dale were beginning to dominate but Jamie Miley, who was getting forward well from the engine room, fashioned a half chance 10 minutes before the break but his low strike on the turn was comfortable for Killian Barrett.

Pools, looking to regroup at the break, replaced the struggling Louis Stephenson with Jack Hunter, who impressed on the right of a back three on Easter Monday. Hunter's first act was a crucial last-ditch intervention after Rodney and Tobi Adebayo-Rowling combined well.

Things were threatening to get embarrassing for the lacklustre visitors as Rochdale added a fourth when Devante Rodney scored his second goal of the afternoon, sauntering in unmarked before lashing a powerful effort into the edge of the box after more good work from Adebayo-Rowling.

Pools switched to a back four after Sam Folarin replaced Luke Charman but the game started to take on the feeling of a procession despite the best efforts of the indefatigable Joe Grey and experienced midfielder Nicky Featherstone, who did his best to take the game by the scruff of the neck as Dale cruised towards a play-off place.

As the clock ticked down, it became a case of damage limitation for Pools as substitute Jay Bird went close for the hosts, while teenage attacker Kian Foreman was introduced for his National League debut.

There was more misery for Pools five minutes from time when Bird got in on the act after more pedestrian defending from the visitors; Pools, who were outfought and outclassed, were on the wrong end of their heaviest defeat of an underwhelming campaign.

If there was one thing to be proud of from a difficult afternoon, it was the more than 700 fans, donning flat caps, who sang their hearts out and supported their side until the bitter end.

Pools (3-5-2): Smith; Stephenson (sub, Hunter, 45), Parkes (c), Ferguson; Charman (sub, Folarin, 55), Miley (sub, Campbell, 71), Sheron, Featherstone, Cleary (sub, Foreman, 85); Dieseruvwe, Grey (sub, Madine, 72).

Rochdale (3-4-3): Barrett; Gordon, Ebanks-Landell; Beckwith (sub, Ferguson, 82); Adebayo-Rowling, Gilmour, Ayinde (sub, Edwards, 66), Allarakhia (sub, Kingdon, 66); Barlow, Henderson (sub, Mitchell, 67), Rodney (sub, Bird, 73).