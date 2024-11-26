Hartlepool United continued their fine form with a 2-0 win over AFC Fylde as former boss Kevin Phillips returned to the Prestige Group Stadium for the first time since his controversial departure.

Tom Parkes headed home the opener 20 minutes from time before substitute Gary Madine bagged his first Pools goal late on as Lennie Lawrence's side kept a third successive home league clean sheet.

It was not a game particularly high on quality, although Pools probably shaded the chances and went close when Mani Dieseruvwe hit the woodwork towards the end of the first half.

Nick Haughton had Brad Young scrambling with a speculative free-kick while both the Pools goalkeeper and first goalscorer survived nervous moments with the ball at their feet.

In the end, the home side won't have been too bothered about the performance - it was the result that mattered - as Pools moved to within two points of the National League play-offs.

Manager Lennie Lawrence, who has now won three and drawn three of his seven matches since returning to the dugout, named an unchanged side from Saturday's remarkable win over Solihull Moors.

There was one alteration on the bench as Kazenga LuaLua was restored to the squad after shaking off a groin strain while Greg Sloggett dropped out following an ankle injury he sustained late on at Damson Park.

It was the first time Kevin Phillips had returned to the Prestige Group Stadium since his contentious departure in April.

Phillips won seven of his 16 games in charge of Pools and told the Hartlepool Mail he was "very close" to agreeing a new deal following the last home game of the season.

Yet a fortnight later came the shock news that the legendary Sunderland striker would not in fact be remaining at the club, with Pools instead opting to appoint Darren Sarll.

Phillips later alleged that Pools had withdrawn their offer of a two year contract, while the contentious decision came under even more scrutiny after Sarll managed just four wins from his 15 matches in charge in the North East.

The former England international has had a bit of a mixed time since being appointed as manager at Mill Farm, losing 5-0 to Altrincham, 4-0 to Dagenham and Redbridge and 4-1 to Rochdale but beating promotion-chasing Gateshead 3-0.

Indeed, the Coasters have now lost five of their seven games since Phillips took over.

Phillips made two changes from his side’s disappointing defeat to relegation rivals Braintree as Gavin Massey and Joe Riley replaced Ethan Mitchell and Tyler Roberts, who were both suspended.

Despite their lowly league position, the visitors were able to call on the division's leading scorer in Nick Haughton; the experienced attacking-midfielder came into the game with 12 goals in 17 National League appearances.

And Haughton had the first effort of the game when he shot straight at Brad Young, whose place in the side has been up for debate in recent weeks, while teenager Taelor O'Kane threatened with a driving run down the left.

Luke Charman looked eager to impress against his old side but the in-form frontman ballooned an effort well over the bar following smart work from Adam Campbell after five minutes.

David Ferguson was continuing to make the most of his newfound freedom to get forward and the marauding full-back almost bundled the ball home after nice link-up play between Campbell and Jack Hunter as the home side started to apply some pressure.

Pools were beginning to assert themselves and had the ball in the net in the 11th minute when David Ferguson fired home after Luke Waterfall forced a sharp save from Coasters goalkeeper Ben Winterbottom following Nicky Featherstone's free-kick; however, the celebrations didn't last long as the goal was ruled out after Waterfall was deemed to have been in an offside position.

The visitors hadn't offered much going forward but almost caught Pools cold in the 17th minute when Charlie Jolley, who was still to score under Phillips, saw his speculative strike deflect just wide of Brad Young's post.

The home side almost shot themselves in the foot after 23 minutes when a mix-up between Young and Tom Parkes gifted the ball to Jolley, whose tame effort was comfortable for the relieved Pools goalkeeper.

It was the visitors turn to have a goal ruled out after 25 minutes when Jon Ustabasi dinked the ball over Young but the linesman flagged for offside; it all stemmed from more careless play by Pools after Parkes gave the ball away with another sloppy pass.

Nick Haughton had a shot deflected wide after David Ferguson was caught out of position while up the other end Joe Grey was full of running but Pools were offering next to nothing in the final third as the home fans grew increasingly frustrated.

It was a flat first 40 minutes for the hosts although Pools almost burst into life before the break when Mani Dieseruvwe headed against the bar from close range, Tom Parkes squandered a chance after taking too long in the area while David Ferguson forced a save from Winterbottom with a curling effort from range.

All of a sudden the visitors were looking a little bit stretched and Nicky Featherstone almost took advantage of some questionable defending late on; optimistic fans felt Coasters skipper Corey Whelan had used his hand to block the veteran midfielder's effort, but there were no complaints from the home side.

Campbell found Dieseruvwe with a threatening cross but the frontman's header was comfortable for the sprawling Winterbottom as referee James Bancroft blew to signal the end of a less than inspirational first half.

Pools looked a bit livelier after the break and Luke Charman almost found Mani Dieseruvwe with a stinging cross in the 46th minute while both Charman and Campbell threatened on the counter-attack.

The home side were getting closer as Charman's cross agonisingly dissected Campbell and Dieseruvwe before Whelan had to be at full stretch to clear another of the former Fylde man's low, driving deliveries after 49 minutes.

If anyone was going to score, it looked like it would be Charman and the attacker had another chance in the 58th minute when he turned well on the edge of the box but his effort never looked like troubling Winterbottom.

Pools threw on Kazenga LuaLua while Nick Haughton had Brad Young worried with a long range free-kick 25 minutes from time as the home side's momentum threatened to falter.

Full-back Owen Evans passed up perhaps the best chance of the game in the 69th minute when he fired over after Gavin Massey had pulled the ball back to him from the byline.

Less than a minute after hitting the bar with a looping header, Tom Parkes fired Pools in front when he powered home David Ferguson's corner to make it 1-0.

The experienced defender was allowed to run unmarked to meet Ferguson's delivery, heading the ball down and beyond Winterbottom to score his first goal of the season in the 70th minute.

Fylde were forced to come out of their shell and both substitute Lincoln McFayden and talisman Nick Haughton fired wide while Max Bardell had a goal ruled out; it was hard to tell exactly what happened, but Pools can probably consider themselves a little bit fortunate after referee James Bancroft spotted a foul in the build-up.

Gary Madine, who came on as a late substitute to make his first appearance since September, almost put the game to bed when he forced a fine save from Winterbottom after a driving run from substitute Anthony Mancini.

The veteran frontman didn't have to wait much longer for his first Pools goal, making sure of the result when he tapped home from close range after Adam Campbell's initial effort rebounded off the post.

It might not have been a vintage performance from Pools, but it was another clean sheet and, most importantly, three more points as Lennie Lawrence's side continued their resurgence to move within touching distance of the play-offs.

Pools: Young; Sheron, Waterfall (c), Parkes, Ferguson; Featherstone, Hunter; Charman (sub, Mancini, 75), Campbell, Grey (sub, LuaLua, 62); Dieseruvwe (sub, Madine, 86).

Fylde: Winterbottom; Hosannah (sub, Bardell, 45), Whelan (c), Obi, Evans; Ustabasi, O'Kane, Riley, Haughton, Massey; Jolley (sub, McFayden, 67).

Att: 2,934 (25 away).