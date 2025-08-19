Hartlepool United 2-0 Altrincham: impressive Pools up to second after commanding win over Robins

Hartlepool United continued their strong start to the new National League season with an impressive 2-0 win against Altrincham on Tuesday evening.

Last term, it would have been hard to imagine a beleaguered Pools side dominating a Robins team who have become perennial play-off contenders under the impressive Phil Parkinson. True, Alty have had a difficult summer, losing the likes of Regan Linney, scorer of 24 goals in 43 games last season, Alex Newby, who provided 15 goals and 15 assists, as well as popular winger Justin Amaluzor. Even so, Pools have lost big players of their own, with both the talismanic Mani Dieseruvwe, who bagged 43 goals in 89 games at Victoria Park, and the indefatigable Joe Grey heading for the exit over the summer.

It would have been even harder to imagine Pools producing such a complete performance just three games into the new season at the beginning of the summer, when the club were left reeling by seemingly endless off-field issues, with Raj Singh, who was in attendance at Moss Lane, resigning from his role as chairman before returning in the wake of the apparent collapse of takeover negotiations following a controversial vote among season ticket holders. As the dust settled - and, despite a strong start to the campaign, off-field issues have continued to plague the club - it was difficult to see how Pools could hope to assemble a squad capable of challenging for promotion. There is of course a long, long way to go, but it's testament to the efforts of manager Simon Grayson, who replaced Anthony Limbrick in June, that a genuine sense of optimism has returned to the North East. Pools have taken seven points from their first three matches, are yet to concede a goal and have risen to second in the National League table.

Pools, who made one change for their midweek trip to Greater Manchester as Maxim Kouogun replaced skipper Tom Parkes, who was rested after conceding a second half penalty in Saturday's win over Braintree, dominated the hosts in the first half and raced into a two-goal lead thanks to strikes from Alex Reid, his second in two games, and Reiss McNally, his first for the club. The second half was more even and Pools were forced to ride their luck at times, with Harvey Cartwright saving well from Tom Crawford, who made 116 appearances at Victoria Park, and Jimmy Knowles in the closing stages. Even at this early stage in the campaign, there is a sense that something exciting is building at Pools.

Pools produced an impressive performance in Greater Manchester to beat Altrincham 2-0 on Tuesday evening and maintain their unbeaten start to the new season. Picture by Adam Cook/The Corner Photography.

The visitors made a strong start and went close to an opener after just two minutes when Reiss McNally headed Jay Benn's inviting delivery over Luke Hutchinson's crossbar. The 377 Pools fans who made the trip to Greater Manchester didn't have to wait long, however, and were celebrating after five minutes when Alex Reid struck for the second time in as many matches. The frontman, tasked with replacing the hugely popular Mani Dieseruvwe, has made an impressive start to life at Pools after scoring 17 goals for Wealdstone last term and continued his fine form when he blasted a venomous strike into the roof of Luke Hutchinson's net following Jamie Miley's exquisite defence-splitting pass. Hutchinson, who signed for Alty on a season-long loan from League One side Bolton Wanderers in July, might have been ever so slightly disappointed not to have done more to prevent the opener, although Reid's effort was powerfully struck. There was one moment of concern for Pools in an impressive opening period when Jay Benn, who has caught the eye since arriving from Lincoln in the summer, was forced off after 19 minutes. Matty Daly replaced the unfortunate defender, taking up a role in-behind the Pools front two, while Jermaine Francis filled in at wing-back; although Altrincham tried their best to isolate Francis, the makeshift defender was outstanding in an unfamiliar role.

The hosts grew into the game and the marauding Lucas Weaver almost stole in after 25 minutes but was denied by a superb last-ditch intervention from Besart Topalloj. From the resulting corner, skipper Lewis Banks turned an acrobatic effort over the bar after striker James Gale had risen highest to head the ball back across goal. Pools continued to pose a threat against an uncertain Robins back line who have already been decimated by injuries - Billy Sass-Davies, who made 24 appearances at Victoria Park last term, was still waiting to make his Alty debut after hurting himself in pre-season - and Matty Daly's cross almost found the head of Alex Reid as the visitors pressed forward. At the other end Ollie Crankshaw, who was on the fringes of the contest despite all his undoubted qualities, fired over from distance after 38 minutes.

Pools doubled their lead on the stroke of half time when Reiss McNally, outstanding in the first half, headed Matty Daly's corner beyond Luke Hutchinson to score his first goal for his new side. Things almost got even worse for the hosts in the third minute of added time when Daly picked up possession in a pocket of space and forced a save from Hutchinson, who dived to his right to turn the ball clear.

The home side were much-improved after the break and enjoyed their best period of the game in the quarter of an hour after the restart. Harvey Cartwright, almost faultless since signing on loan from Championship side Hull earlier this month, survived a nervous moment when he misjudged a deep cross after 51 minutes while Pools were nearly caught on the counter-attack six minutes later. Lucas Weaver, who caused a few problems with his runs from deep, drove forward but overhit his pass to James Gale, whose effort from a tight angle proved relatively comfortable for Cartwright.

Altrincham continued to press and probe and James Gale, probably the home side's likelist route to goal, sent an acrobatic effort narrowly wide on the hour while fleet-footed substitute Kahrell Reddin forced a save from Cartwright 14 minutes from time when Cameron John, otherwise outstanding, had his pocket picked in a dangerous position. Pools managed the game well from then on as Jack Hunter and, later, Brad Walker and Luke Charman were introduced to take the sting out of the game. Cartwright was called into action a couple of times late on, saving well from both Tom Crawford and Jimmy Knowles, but the result never really felt in doubt as Pools moved up to second in the National League. Attention now turns to the bank holiday weekend, so often the undoing of Pools. Simon Grayson's side host Woking, who have lost all of their opening three matches, on Saturday before making the long trip to well-fancied Southend on Monday.

Pools: (3-4-1-2): Cartwright; McNally, Kouogun, John; Benn (sub, Daly, 19), Sheron (c), Miley (sub, Walker, 84), Topalloj; Francis; Reid (sub, Charman, 84), Johnson (sub, Hunter, 68)