Hartlepool United 2-0 Altrincham: Pools continue strong start in Greater Manchester

Pools continued their strong start to the new season with an impressive 2-0 win over Altrincham. Picture by Phil Mingo/PPAUK.

Hartlepool United continued their strong start to the new National League season, beating Altrincham 2-0 on Tuesday night.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pools raced into a two-goal lead thanks to strikes from Alex Reid, his second in two games, and Reiss McNally, his first for his new club. Pools had to ride their luck at times after the break but Simon Grayson's side were resolute, keeping their third clean sheet in three games.

Pools made one change for the midweek trip to Greater Manchester as Maxim Kouogun, who had featured from the bench in the opening two matches of the new campaign, replaced skipper Tom Parkes; Parkes, who endured something of a stop, start pre-season, was appointed club captain over the summer but conceded a penalty in the second half of Saturday's win over Braintree. Nathan Sheron, who scored his only Pools goal to date in this fixture last season, wore the armband. Altrincham, meanwhile, endured a difficult summer and lost Regan Linney, who scored 24 goals in 43 games last season, Alex Newby, who provided 15 goals and 15 assists, as well as popular winger Justin Amaluzor. The Robins, who had won one and lost one of their first two matches this term, made four changes from a narrow weekend defeat to well-fancied Rochdale as manager Phil Parkinson handed full debuts to Charlie Kirk and Sam Barnes. There was a familiar face in the Alty midfield as Tom Crawford, who made 116 appearances at Victoria Park, lined up alongside Isaac Marriott. Billy Sass-Davies, who played 24 games for Pools last term, was not in the squad and was still waiting to make his Robins bow having sustained an injury in pre-season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pools made a bright start and fashioned the first chance of the game after two minutes when Reiss McNally headed Jay Benn's cross over Luke Hutchinson's crossbar.

The visitors, who were really impressive in the first half, went ahead in the fifth minute when Alex Reid scored his second goal in two games. The impressive Jamie Miley threaded an exquisite through ball for Reid, who scored 17 goals in 32 matches for Wealdstone last term, and the frontman fired a venomous strike through the hands of Hutchinson and into the roof of the net; the Bolton loanee goalkeeper might have been a bit disappointed with his role in the goal, although Reid's effort was powerfully-struck.

There was a blow for Pools in the 19th minute when Jay Benn, so impressive in the opening weeks of the campaign, was forced off after going down off the ball. Benn was replaced by Matty Daly, who took up a role in-behind the front two, while Jermaine Francis moved to wing-back.

Altrincham grew into the game and Lucas Weaver almost stole in after 25 minutes, only to be denied by a superb sliding tackle from Besart Topalloj, who was catching the eye at left-wing-back. From the resulting corner, skipper Lewis Banks fired over acrobatically after Jame Gale's header back across goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pools continued to pose a real threat against an uncertain Robins back line and Matty Daly's cross almost found the head of Alex Reid, who was causing Alty's defence all sorts of problems, while at the other end Ollie Crankshaw fired over from distance after 38 minutes.

The visitors doubled their advantage in the 45th minute when Reiss McNally, outstanding in the opening period, headed Matty Daly's corner beyond Luke Hutchinson to make it 2-0. Daly almost added to Alty's woe in the third minute of first half added time when he found space on the edge of the box and forced a save from Hutchinson; Pools were good value for their lead at the break.

The hosts were much-improved after the restart and went close to pulling one back in the 51st minute when Harvey Cartwright misjudged a deep cross, but the ball was just over the head of the sprawling James Gale.

Pools were almost caught out on the counter-attack six minutes later when Lucas Weaver broke powerfully forward but his ball sent James Gale wide and the frontman's effort was comfortable for Harvey Cartwright at his near post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All of sudden, Pools were under the cosh and Jame Gale, who was looking the likelist, fired an acrobatic effort just wide on the hour following a long spell of sustained pressure.

Pools managed to take some of the sting out of the game but the hosts went close 14 minutes from time when Cameron John had his pocket picked and Harvey Cartwright saved well from substitute Kahrel Reddin.

Altrincham pressed and probed but Keaton Ward's effort from the edge of the box was comfortable for Harvey Cartwright in the 82nd minute.

Harvey Cartwright saved well from both Tom Crawford and Jimmy Knowles late on as Pools held on to make it back-to-back wins.

Pools: (3-4-1-2): Cartwright; McNally, Kouogun, John; Benn (sub, Daly, 19), Sheron (c), Miley (sub, Miley, 84), Topalloj; Francis; Reid (sub, Charman, 84), Johnson (sub, Hunter, 68)