Hartlepool United 2-0 Braintree Town: Pools pick up first three points of new season against 10-man Iron

Pools secured their first three points of the new season after beating 10-man Braintree 2-0 on Saturday. Picture by Frank Reid.

An own goal from Aidan Francis-Clarke and Alex Reid's first Pools strike from the penalty spot clinched the win for Simon Grayson's side following a controversial week that has, once again, been overshadowed by off-field issues. Braintree, who had skipper George Langston sent off in the process of conceding the penalty that led to Reid's goal in the 55th minute, spurned a chance to get back into the game when Harvey Cartwright saved John Akinde's spot-kick after Tom Parkes had fouled the frontman.

Pools, who began the season with a goalless draw at Yeovil last week, named an unchanged side for their first home game of the new campaign, with eight of the starting XI making their first competitive appearances at Victoria Park. There was one change on the Pools bench, with Adam Campbell, who was left out altogether in Somerset, replacing veteran Nicky Featherstone. Braintree, who started their season with a statement 3-0 win over Halifax, made one change as Manny Omore, who signed from Northern Irish Championship club Newry City earlier this month, was handed his first start, replacing James Vennings. Chay Cooper, who made nine appearances on loan at Pools at the end of the 2023/24 season, started on the bench.

Pools started the game well and fashioned the first chance of the game after 12 minutes when Danny Johnson headed Reiss McNally's cross straight at West Ham loanee Mason Terry. Moments later, Pools had the ball in the net through Alex Reid but the goal was ruled out after Johnson was adjudged to have been offside in the build-up. Nonetheless, it was a positive opening quarter of an hour for the hosts.

The home side continued to press and probe and Jay Benn, who impressed on his debut against Yeovil last week, drove forward in the 20th minute and delivered a low cross into the box which found its way to Jamie Miley, but the former Newcastle midfielder couldn't get a shot off and the danger was cleared. At the other end, Braintree, who were looking to build on their fast start following their thumping win over Halifax, threatened after 23 minutes but full-back Aidan Francis-Clarke's cross failed to trouble the Pools back line.

Pools survived a nervous moment after 29 minutes when teenager Fletcher Hubbard put the ball in the home side's net but the linesman's flag was up. Despite one or two promising signs, the hosts were a little pedestrian against a resolute and well-organised Braintree.

The home side took the lead in the 33rd minute when the unfortunate Francis-Clarke turned the ball into his own net following a purposeful attacking move. At one stage it looked as though the chance might have passed as Johnson dallied in possession, but Pools went ahead after the retreating Francis-Clarke diverted the ball past Terry in the Braintree goal.

Buoyed by their opener, Pools came close to a second two minutes before the break when Johnson's well-struck effort was turned behind by the sprawling Terry. Pools, with their tails up, had another chance from the resulting corner as skipper Tom Parkes rose highest but headed the ball narrowly wide of Terry's post; Parkes, who stole off his man at the back post after Benn's delivery had been flicked on, should have scored from close range.

Pools, who generally controlled a physical first period, made a bright start to the second half and Benn and Parkes combined again as the former Solihull Moors man picked out the skipper, who headed straight at Terry.

A crucial moment in the game came 10 minutes into the second half when Braintree skipper George Langston was sent off, with Pools awarded a penalty. Alex Reid, who scored 17 goals in 32 games for Wealdstone last season, stepped up and fired beyond Terry from the spot, opening his account and doubling the home side's lead. With the visitors record to 10 men, Pools were now in a commanding position.

The hosts, now full of confidence, went in search of a third goal and the impressive Reiss McNally brought the ball forward well before blasting over the bar on the hour. Braintree, by contrast, looked set to endure a long and potentially painful final 30 minutes.

The Iron had a chance to pull one back 20 minutes from time when Tom Parkes fouled frontman John Akinde and referee Gareth Rhodes pointed to the spot. Akinde dusted himself off to take the penalty but his effort from 12 yards was well-saved by Harvey Cartwright, who continued his impressive start to life at Pools after signing on loan from Championship side Hull on the eve of the new campaign.

Braintree, searching for a route back into the game, had the ball in the back of the net after 82 minutes but the strike was ruled out for offside. At the other end, Pools came within a whisker of adding a third in the last minute of normal time when Jay Benn went close.

Pools, who have picked up four points from their opening two matches, travel to Altrincham, who were beaten by Rochdale at the weekend, on Tuesday evening.

Pools (3-4-1-2): Cartwright; McNally, Parkes (c) (sub, Kouogun, 73), John; Benn, Miley (sub, Walker, 82), Sheron, Topalloj; Francis (sub, Campbell, 90+5); Reid (sub, Daly, 73), Johnson (sub, Charman, 82)