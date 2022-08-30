Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mikael Ndjoli celebrates scoring his second goal for Hartlepool United against Harrogate Town in the Papa Johns Trophy. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Mikael Ndjoli celebrated his home debut with two goals in the first half as Hartley’s side ended a difficult start to the season which had seen them go seven without a win in all competitions.

And for Pools as a club, this win snapped a 16-game streak without a win dating back to March’s 3-2 success over Newport County at Rodney Parade.

Ndjoli first tapped home from close range in the opening quarter of the game before showing his striker’s instinct once again after the half hour mark when heading home from a similar distance.

Hartlepool United win their first game of the season against Harrogate Town in the Papa Johns Trophy. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Pools were good value for their victory with the Suit Direct Stadium faithful finally able to enjoy a home win for the first time since February.

Ndjoli was perhaps a surprise inclusion in Hartley’s side after being forced off in Saturday’s 4-2 defeat at Leyton Orient where he made his first start for the club since joining in the summer.

As it was, Hartley, largely, kept faith with the side who suffered defeat in London with seven of those in the starting line-up keeping their place.

Rollin Menayese came in as Hartley went back to a back-three while Brody Paterson replaced David Ferguson on the left.

Mouhamed Niang came into the midfield for Mark Shelton while Tom Crawford was handed his second start of the season as Jake Hastie and Josh Umerah dropped out – Umerah not invovled in the squad at all.

But it was a slow start to a game between two sides, perhaps, low on confidence before Jack Muldoon had the first attempt at goal with a snapshot from the edge of the area following a period of head tennis in which Ben Killip was equal to.

And Muldoon threatened again minutes later in what would eventually turn into the opening goal for Pools.

Muldoon looked to advance towards the edge of the area for Harrogate before Niang dispossessed him with an excellent tackle to set Pools on the counter-attack.

Crawford and Wes McDonald worked the ball well between them in a tight space on the left before the latter cut inside to try his luck with a curling effort which deflected into the path of Jamie Sterry, who had continued his run on the opposite flank, and was there ahead of Jaheim Headley to slide into the path of Ndjoli who could not miss from six yards out.

Crawford tried to catch out Pete Jameson at his near post midway through the half with a low effort from the corner of the area before Pools would double their lead after the half hour with Crawford involved again.

The midfielder's close control beat two Harrogate defenders before finding McDonald who dug out a deep cross towards the back post for Sterry.

The full-back headed back into the area where Niang had made his way unchallenged, but instead of going for goal himself the Senegalese headed back across to Ndjoli who was waiting in the wings to guide his header into the top corner beyond Jameson to double the lead.

Pools did have goalkeeper Killip to thank for going in at the break with that two goal advantage, first denying a powerful first time effort from Tyler Frost before producing a stunning stop low to his right to keep out Headley’s header.

And Pools demonstrated the confidence their half-time lead had given them with a fine flowing move involving Niang, McDonald, Crawford and a clever flick from Ndjoli to set Paterson away down the left to force an early opportunity in the second half.

But Harrogate weren’t quite willing to give up the tie as Alex Lacey was needed to block Warren Burrell’s goal bound effort before Muldoon glanced a header wide from George Horbury’s cross on the left.

Crawford almost threatened to grab the headlines from Ndjoli on the hour when he gave his best David Beckham at Wimbledon impression when spotting Jameson from his line, but the Sulphurites goalkeeper did just enough to push a fine attempt over the bar.

McDonald drove into the area and saw an effort flash across the face of goal as Hartley’s men looked to seal the game before Sterry tested Jameson again with a fizzing effort from the angle of the area.

Former Pools loan striker Luke Armstrong came off the bench for Harrogate and almost gave Simon Weaver’s side a lifeline only to be denied low to his left by Killip.

Nicky Featherstone was in the right place at the right time to clear a header from the line from Headley’s in-swinging cross before Headley would then spurn a good opportunity from the rebound when dragging wide of Killip’s near post.

Armstrong had another chance to make things interesting in the closing stages when another ex-Pools loanee, Matty Daly, threaded a ball into him.

Pools defenders looked for an offside flag which never came as Killip stood tall to thwart his former team mate.

And Killip showed how desperate he was to keep that clean sheet in stoppage time when denying Muldoon from close range and then diving onto the loose ball ahead of the Harrogate man.

But Pools were able to hold firm to keep both their clean sheet and a first win of the season to kick-start the Hartley era.

Hartlepool United XI: Killip, Sterry, Menayese, Lacey, Murray, Paterson, Featherstone, Niang (Shelton), Crawford, McDonald (Grey), Ndjoli (Hamilton)

Subs: Letheren, Tumilty, Ferguson, Sylla, Taylor, Hastie

Harrogate Town XI: Jameson, Falkingham (Horbury), Burrell, Richards, Headley, Austerfield, Muldoon, Ramsay, Ferguson (Welch-Hayes), Daly, Frost (Armstrong)