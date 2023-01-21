Josh Umerah scored his 12th goal of the season to break the deadlock just minutes after Rochdale captain Ethan Ebanks-Landell was shown a red card for dangerous play on Jack Hamilton.

And Hamilton was able to pick himself up and double the lead for Keith Curle’s side 10 minutes after Umerah’s strike to hand Pools a crucial win in their fight against relegation as Rochdale would end the day with nine men when Sam Graham was shown a second yellow card in stoppage time.

Much like Hartlepool’s status in the Football League, there was uncertainty surrounding the fixture with Rochdale as officials underwent two pitch inspections at the Suit Direct Stadium following the overnight freeze.

Hartlepool United's Josh Umerah celebrates after scoring their first goal during the League Two match between Hartlepool United and Rochdale. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

But, with under two hours to go before kick-off, a decision was made and the green light was given.

And after a hugely disappointing defeat to bottom-side Gillingham a week ago Curle made changes once again to his defensive line with Peter Hartley and Edon Pruti handed debuts for the club and Jamie Sterry returning from injury.

Sterry had been missing since coming off in the 2-1 defeat to Mansfield Town while both Pruti and Hartley were unavailable for selection at the Priestfield.

Hartley and Pruti joined Dan Dodds as a back three with Sterry and Ferguson pushing up into a midfield four alongside Nicky Featherstone and Matt Dolan as Mohamad Sylla dropped to the bench with Reghan Tumilty and Rollin Menayese.

Hartlepool United's Josh Umerah celebrates with Edon Pruti after scoring their first goal during the League Two match with Rochdale. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

It meant Curle kept faith in a front three who provided very little together in the first 45 minutes against Gillingham.

The game itself had all the hallmarks of a nervous affair at the bottom of the table with both sides low on quality in the opening stages.

Both Pruti and Hartley were called to make timely headed interventions which will have helped settle any potential nerves they held going into the game, but it was Rochdale who were able to then settle quicker.

Abraham Odoh found himself in possession a number of times before full-back Oluwafemi Seriki almost capitalised on Liam Kelly’s cross from the left when both Hartley and Ferguson left the ball to go out.

Hartlepool’s first real attack of note came after 12 minutes when Dolan did well to win back possession in midfield before Sterry and Dodds linked up on the right - Dodds picking out Umerah who saw his header deflect comfortably into Jake Eastwood’s hands.

But it was former Pools striker Devante Rodney who should have opened the scoring when he found himself alarmingly free inside Hartlepool’s penalty area only to steer his header wide of Ben Killip’s right-hand post.

Joe Grey lifted the mood inside the Suit Direct Stadium with a spirited run from inside his own half before the final ball let him down as Rochdale went straight up the other end and had Killip worried as he was at full-stretch when Danny Lloyd flashed wide from outside of the area.

Curle’s side were struggling to create much in front of goal but were almost handed a goal when a long ball forward was cleared by Max Taylor, under pressure from Umerah, and it ricocheted off Ebanks-Landell and onto the roof of Eastwood’s net with the Rochdale goalkeeper flapping.

Killip was equal to Kelly’s free kick on the half-hour mark before the Pools stopper made a good save to keep out Seriki.

Rochdale played advantage on halfway when Hartley went in late on Kelly, a foul he was subsequently booked for, with Seriki found in space on the right to bring a full-stretch save from Killip.

And Hartlepool were, perhaps, fortunate to go in level at the break when a floated Kelly free kick in stoppage time picked out Taylor who, again, had too much space in the area but he was unable to generate enough power on his header to trouble Killip.

Curle, undoubtedly, will have wanted a reaction from his side in the second half and both Sterry and Dodds ignited it when linking up well on the right – Dodds’ cross unfortunate not to be converted in causing the Rochdale defence problems.But then came the moment in which the game turned as Ebanks-Landell was dismissed after a collision with Hamilton five minutes into the second half.

Referee Marc Edwards was soon under pressure from a number of Hartlepool players who were contending the incident before he brandished a straight red card to the Rochdale captain for a high foot.

It gave Hartlepool the best part of 40 minute to take advantage of the game but they needed just four of those minutes before Umerah gave them the lead.

Dolan’s corner was cleared as far as Sterry who tried his luck with a well-struck effort which would cannon around the penalty area before Hamilton was able to poke it into the path of the unmarked Umerah who did well to slide under Eastwood – much to the relief of the 4,300 inside the Suit Direct Stadium.

Ferguson almost added a second minutes later after Dolan’s excellent pick out at the back post forced another corner which would then bring the game clinching second goal.

Another clearance, this time fell to Dodds who fired a rasping effort low towards goal that Eastwood could only parry into the path of Hamilton who did well to stoop and head home.

It allowed Pools comfort for the remaining 25 minutes with Rochdale unable to threaten a comeback – and their misery was compounded in stoppage time when substitute Graham was shown a second yellow card for a foul on Dodds.

Curle may have played down this particular game as a ‘must win’ before kick-off but there is no denying Hartlepool desperately needed a positive result as their quest for survival continues.

Hartlepool United XI: Killip, Sterry (Menayese ‘60), Dodds, Hartley, Pruti, Ferguson, Featherstone ©, Dolan (Niang ‘75), Grey (Hastie ‘85), Hamilton, Umerah

Subs: Boyes, Tumilty, Sylla, McDonald

Rochdale XI: Eastwood, Seriki, Taylor, Ebanks-Landell, Kelly, Rodney, Odoh (Sinclair ‘82), Keohane, John (Quigley ‘60), Lloyd (Graham ‘60), Henderson (Ball ‘60)

Subs: O’Donnell, Campbell, Diagouraga

