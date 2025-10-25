Hartlepool United 2-0 Solihull Moors: much-improved Pools end miserable recent run

Vadaine Oliver continued his fine form in front of goal, scoring for the fourth time in five league games as Pools returned to winning ways by beating Solihull 2-0 on Saturday.

While there might have been one or two green shoots of recovery during last weekend's 3-3 draw with Sutton, Pools produced a far more purposeful and impressive performance to beat a resurgent Moors side thanks to Vadaine Oliver's 16th minute strike and Matty Daly's added time effort, securing the first win of interim manager Nicky Featherstone's tenure.

Pools, who made one change as Maxim Kouogun made a welcome return to the heart of defence in place of Nathan Ferguson, had a couple of threatening forays forward in the opening exchanges but were denied by good defending from Brad Nicholson and Alex Whitmore.

Solihull, who came into the game having won their last two matches without conceding under new boss Chris Millington, fashioned the first chance of the afternoon in the 8th minute when Tyrese Sinclair, making his Moors debut having signed on loan from York on Friday, headed over from Ben Worman's free-kick.

Pools took the lead after 16 minutes when in-form Oliver, who had made a lightning fast start to life at Victoria Park having been signed as a free agent last month, scored his fourth goal in five National League games. Luke Charman crossed from the left and picked out the experienced frontman, who produced an inventive flick to beat veteran goalkeeper Laurie Walker and fire the home side in front.

Looking for an instant response, the visitors forced a fine save from George Evans two minutes after going behind, with the sprawling Millwall loanee at full stretch to keep out Sinclair's goalbound effort.

After 25 minutes, referee Aaron Jackson paused play to allow both sets of players to join in with applause in memory of Pools midfielder Michael Maidens, who wore the number 25 shirt at Victoria Park and was tragically killed in a car crash aged just 20 in October 2007.

Solihull were huffing and puffing in a bid to get back into the game but the Moors were struggling to fashion much in the way of clear-cut chances, with former Boston defender Nicholson blazing over from distance midway through the first half as Pools, for the most part, continued to look in control of the contest.

Pools, who were beginning to grow in confidence as they looked to end a miserable run of recent results, pressed forward and Oliver forced a regulation save from Walker with a speculative attempt from distance in the 33rd minute.

Oliver was causing the visitors all sorts of problems and went close to bagging a second nine minutes before the break when he stole in on goal and rounded the onrushing Walker but, off balance, was unable to poke the ball home as he lost his footing and Solihull survived.

Both sides fashioned chances towards the end of what had been an entertaining first half as Pools were denied by a smart defensive header from Nicholson while the marauding James Clarke was well off target with an ambitious effort after decent build-up play by the visitors.

Solihull made a change at the break, introducing Jamey Osborne in place of Oliver Tipton, but it was the hosts who started the second half the stronger and Pools almost doubled their lead four minutes after the restart when Kouogun forced a fine reflex save from Walker following Adam Campbell's inviting free-kick.

Moors went close to an equaliser after 62 minutes when Sinclair, by some distance Solihull's biggest threat in the final third, cannonned a curling effort off the crossbar as he went within a whisker of marking his debut with a goal.

Pools introduced skipper Tom Parkes in a bid to see out the game and, in general, looked comfortable, although Solihull had a half chance 25 minutes from time when Sinclair fired over after Worman's initial effort had been blocked.

Substitute Connor Wilkinson forced a superb stop from the impressive Evans with eight minutes of normal time remaining following a fluent Moors attack as the visitors pressed for an equaliser in the closing stages.

The hosts survived a handful of nervous moments late on, not least when Wilkinson had an effort cleared off the line in the 89th minute, but Pools held firm and made sure of a much-needed three points when Daly scored his first goal since returning to Victoria Park over the summer in added time.

Pools, who closed the gap between themselves and the play-off places to five points, welcome strugglers Morecambe on Tuesday, November 4 as they look to propel themselves back into promotion contention.

Pools (4-2-3-1): Evans; Benn, Kouogun, John, Topallaj; Sheron (c), Hunter (sub, Miley, 60); Francis, Campbell (sub, Parkes, 72), Charman (sub, Daly, 80); Oliver