Hartlepool United 2-0 Whitby Town: Pools make it back-to-back wins as pre-season campaign continues

Hartlepool United continued their pre-season campaign on Saturday afternoon as they travelled to Northern Premier League Premier Division side Whitby Town. Picture by Adam Cook/The Corner Photography.

Hartlepool United made it back-to-back pre-season wins on a sweltering Saturday, beating Northern Premier League Premier Division side Whitby Town 2-0.

While there wasn't much to separate the two teams, Pools were winners thanks to one of the second half trialist's close range finish in the 74th minute and a powerful header from Tom Parkes late on. In truth, it wasn't a particularly memorable performance from Pools - and the hosts were the better side for large parts of the contest - but it was another chance for the players to get some minutes under their belts, while also experimenting with various formations and taking a look at a number of trialists.

Manager Simon Grayson, who made a winning start as Pools boss in midweek as his side comfortably beat Northern League Division Two neighbours FC Hartlepool, handed debuts to new signings Danny Johnson and Jermaine Francis. Maxim Kouogun, who turned down a new deal at Scunthorpe to sign for Pools on Friday, was not involved while Brad Walker, who impressed on Tuesday night after sealing his return to Pools, also missed out.

Whitby, managed by Gary Liddle, who made 364 appearances across three separate spells at Victoria Park, named former Pools players Connor Smith and Lewis Hawkins, as well as new signing Jarrett Rivers, in their side.

In contrast to Tuesday's rather relaxed encounter, the game started off in lively fashion despite the sweltering heat and the hosts went close when James Harrison headed wide from close range, while at the other end Danny Johnson, who started brightly, and then a trialist forced sharp saves from Whitby goalkeeper Shane Bland in quick succession.

Sam Folarin, who impressed in midweek, was once again causing problems and forced another save from Bland at his near post after combining well with Johnson after eight minutes.

The Seasiders were playing some decent stuff although Pools were looking a threat on the counter, with Johnson bright on his debut and Louis Stephenson getting forward with his trademark energy and enthusiasm. The visitors survived a couple of nervous moments around the quarter of an hour mark; a mix-up between Reiss McNally and the trialist goalkeeper went unpunished, Whitby had vociferous appeals for a penalty waved away, while former Pools man Lewis Hawkins lashed a low effort wide from range.

The hosts were the better side in the opening exchanges and the trialist goalkeeper had to react well to deny the marauding Sam Collins, while Danny Johnson fired well wide after a smart turn on the edge of the box.

Pools went close to an opener in the 27th minute when the influential Sam Folarin danced past his man before forcing a save from Bland with a driven effort across goal.

Pools, who lined up with three at the back in the first half, were looking a bit disjointed defensively and a couple of the trialists in the back line, as well as the goalkeeper, were struggling to get to the pace of the game and showing a few signs of nerves.

The contest, which had been lively in the opening 35 minutes, lost a bit of its momentum in the final 10 minutes of the first half, although Whitby went close to an opener on the stroke of the half time whistle when Layton Watts curled a free-kick narrowly wide of the near post. Other than one or two bright moments, it was a pretty underwhelming first half performance from Pools; the hosts were, for the most part, the more cohesive and purposeful of the two sides.

Pools, who made 10 changes at the break, started the second half slowly and were almost punished for a succession of mistakes as Whitby substitute Matty Tymon forced a sharp save from the trialist goalkeeper, the one player to remain from the first half, two minutes after the restart.

Campbell Darcy, who had a successful spell on loan with the Seasiders last season, was looking to make something happen and drove at the heart of the home side's back line, but his effort was straight at Bland after 55 minutes.

Pools were not offering a lot in the second half and the trialist goalkeeper had to be alert to beat teenage substitute Tommy Dowson to a loose ball after Tom Parkes was caught out in the 65th minute. At the other end, Kian Foreman's volley from the edge of the box was well blocked as the visitors huffed and puffed in pursuit of an opener.

Pools took the lead in the 74th minute when one of the second half trialists, who was reported to be Leatherhead's Ruben Bartlett-Antwi, turned home another trialist's cross from close range; it was the trialist's second goal in two games, having also scored the opener in Tuesday's win over FC Hartlepool.

The visitors went close to a second two minutes later when Kian Foreman, who looked bright and lively whenever he had the ball at his feet, drove through the Whitby defence and had an effort from the edge of the box well saved by Bland.

Pools doubled their lead eight minutes from time when Tom Parkes powered home a header from a corner, firing the ball into the sun-baked turf and into the roof of the net; all of a sudden, the visitors were beginning to dominate as the game drifted to a conclusion.